Live News: PM Modi in Kedarnath, Nations may see another wave of Covid, Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

Moneycontrol News
Oct 21, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

PM Modi Kedarnath Visit Live Updates: During his two-day tour of the state, Modi is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new projects.

Get real-time updates on business and political news from the world as well as India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the famous Kedarnath temple in this Uttarakhand district on Friday.The prime minister will perform a "puja" at the temple, before proceeding towards Badrinath.

October 21, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

October 21, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah to address concluding session of Interpol general assembly today

October 21, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Personal hygiene brand Soothe Healthcare raises Rs 175 cr from US Development Finance Corp, others

October 21, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Easy win for Barcelona as they recover from Clasico defeat

October 21, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Kurnool: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district

October 21, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

India's Covid-19 Update

October 21, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi crosses again into Karnataka in his Bharat Jodo Yatra

October 21, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Top UN official decries global trampling of women's rights

October 21, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

October 21, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Ex-Congress minister Shivraj Patil draws link between 'Jihad' and Gita