Live News: PM Modi in Kedarnath, Nations may see another wave of Covid, Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
PM Modi Kedarnath Visit Live Updates: During his two-day tour of the state, Modi is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new projects.
Get real-time updates on business and political news from the world as well as India.Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the famous Kedarnath temple in this Uttarakhand district on Friday.The prime minister will perform a "puja" at the temple, before proceeding towards Badrinath.
#WATCH | Kedarnath, Uttarakhand: PM Modi had a free-wheeling interaction with shramjeevis working on development projects. He asked them about their native states, benefits of govt welfare schemes & also enquired about their Covid vaccination status pic.twitter.com/ZIahwdfsDJ
Home Minister Amit Shah to address concluding session of Interpol general assembly today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday address the concluding session of the 90th Interpol General Assembly here, in which 164 countries are participating to discuss ways to combat transnational crimes.
Shah will arrive at the newly-built swanky Pragati Maidan to address the concluding session of the assembly at 12.50 pm, the home ministry said on Twitter. Read More
October 21, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Personal hygiene brand Soothe Healthcare raises Rs 175 cr from US Development Finance Corp, others
- Personal hygiene company Soothe Healthcare, on October 21, raised Rs 175 crore in a fresh round of funding, out of which the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has invested Rs 55 crore.
- The company raised the remaining Rs 120 crore from its existing investors including A91, Symphony, Sixth Sense, and Gulf Islamic Investments (GII). Read More
October 21, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
Easy win for Barcelona as they recover from Clasico defeat
October 21, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Kurnool: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district
(PTI)
October 21, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India's Covid-19 Update
- India reports 2,119 fresh cases and 2,582 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
- Active cases 25,037
- Daily positivity rate 1.13%
October 21, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi crosses again into Karnataka in his Bharat Jodo Yatra
The Andhra Pradesh leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Friday as he once again crossed into neighbouring Karnataka. After an overnight stay, Rahul Gandhi resumed his foot march at Mantralayam on Friday morning.
He crossed the AP border at Raichur and returned to Karnataka. The Wayanad MP's yatra passed through Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts in two legs, the first one for a few hours on October 14 and the next for four days from the October 18.
Huge crowds enthusiastically lined up to greet the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi himself observed that the Yatra drew "tremendous response" in AP, and pointed out that his party leaders were also "quite surprised at the enthusiasm and response that we have had. Read More
October 21, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Top UN official decries global trampling of women's rights
- The trampling of women's rights and ?deeply ingrained misogyny" are connected in many ways to today's global challenges, from the proliferation of conflicts to increasing assaults on human rights, the UN deputy secretary-general said on Thursday.
- Amina Mohammed told a UN Security Council meeting on women, peace and security that "despite decades of evidence that gender equality offers a path to sustainable peace and conflict prevention, we are moving in the opposite direction."
- "We cannot separate the perilous state of peace in our world from the destructive effects of patriarchy and the silencing of women's voices," she said.
October 21, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi performs 'puja' at the Kedarnath Dham
Ex-Congress minister Shivraj Patil draws link between 'Jihad' and Gita
- Former Union home minister and Congress veteran Shivraj Patil has stoked controversy with his recent claim that the concept of 'jihad' finds mention not only in the Quran but in the Bhagwad Gita and in Christianity as well.
- At a book launch event in the national capital on Thursday, Patil said that Lord Krishna also taught lessons of jihad to Arjun in a part of Gita in the Mahabharat.
- Patil's remarks have drawn flak from the BJP which has hit out at the Congress for "Hindu hatred" and "votebank politics."
October 21, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath govt sets record in lumpy virus vaccinations
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set a target of four lakh lumpy skin disease (LSD) vaccinations a day.
The government has already set a record of having administered 1.25 lakh doses of the goat pox vaccine for curbing the spread of disease among cattle.
It aims to administer 1.50 crore doses by October end.
According to the government spokesman, at present, 5,962 villages in 31 UP districts are affected by the virus.
With less than one per cent, Uttar Pradesh also has the lowest virus-related death rate among the states where it has been reported.
Additional chief secretary, animal husbandry, Rajneesh Dube said there are roughly 96,000 infected cattle in the state, of which 78,000 have been inoculated.
October 21, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
SpiceJet suspends operations in Sikkim
SpiceJet, the only carrier that runs daily flights to and from the greenfield airport in Sikkim's Pakyong, will suspend services in the hill state from October 30 due to "operational constraints".
According to a spokesperson of the budget airline, bad weather and low visibility were bottlenecks that led to the decision.
"SpiceJet flights to and from Pakyong airport have been temporarily suspended with effect from October 30, 2022, due to operational constraints owing to the bad weather condition and low visibility at Pakyong.
"Pakyong is a VFR (Visual Flight Rules) airport and does not have instrument landing facilities" To avoid inconvenience to our passengers, flight operations have been temporarily suspended.
We will share an update once the services resume," the spokesperson said.
A notice to this effect has been put up at the reception and the ticket counter of the airport.
An airport official said on the condition of anonymity that SpiceJet has suffered significant losses during the monsoon season when the carrier had to cancel flights due to bad weather.