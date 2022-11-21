 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Business and Political News Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Gujarat on Monday, the third day of his visit; Rahul Gandh will address rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city, as per the schedule released by the party.

Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

November 21, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi to address 3 rallies today

November 21, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Bob Iger named Disney CEO effective immediatelyBob Iger named Disney CEO effective immediately, to replace Bob Chapek

November 21, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

North Korea calls UN's Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch

November 21, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

Qatar World Cup 2022 | Opening ceremony

November 21, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Strong earthquake rattles Greek island of Crete, no reports of damage

November 21, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

FM Sitharaman to begin pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from today

November 21, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

Ukraine says Russians pounding frontline positions with artillery

November 21, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST