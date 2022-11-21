Live News: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today

November 21, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi to address 3 rallies today

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Gujarat on Monday, the third day of his visit to the state where the Assembly polls are scheduled next month.

- The PM is addressing a series of 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelans' for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he started on Saturday with a roadshow in Valsad.

- On Monday, he will address rallies organised as part of the BJP's campaigning at Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district, Jambusar in Bharuch district and Navsari city, as per the schedule shared by the party. (PTI)