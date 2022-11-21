English
    November 21, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

    Live News: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today

    Business and Political News Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Gujarat on Monday, the third day of his visit; Rahul Gandh will address rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city, as per the schedule released by the party.

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi to address 3 rallies today

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Gujarat on Monday, the third day of his visit to the state where the Assembly polls are scheduled next month.

      - The PM is addressing a series of 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelans' for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he started on Saturday with a roadshow in Valsad.

      - On Monday, he will address rallies organised as part of the BJP's campaigning at Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district, Jambusar in Bharuch district and Navsari city, as per the schedule shared by the party. (PTI)

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Bob Iger named Disney CEO effective immediatelyBob Iger named Disney CEO effective immediately, to replace Bob Chapek

      - Disney re-appointed Iger as CEO on Sunday night, effective immediately, after previous CEO Bob Chapek came under fire for his management of the entertainment giant.

      - “We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Disney’s board chair. She will remain in that role. (CNBC)

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      North Korea calls UN's Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch

      - North Korea's foreign minister called UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "a puppet of the United States" as she slammed the UN chief for joining US-led condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

      - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea's ICBM launch on Friday and reiterating his call on the North to "to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions." Read more here.

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

      Qatar World Cup 2022 | Opening ceremony

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Strong earthquake rattles Greek island of Crete, no reports of damage

      - A strong earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete early on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage.

      - The quake was of magnitude 5.5, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, and was felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt.

      - Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had revised the magnitude of the earthquake to 5.4 from 6. 

      The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said. (Reuters)

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      FM Sitharaman to begin pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from today

      - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from Monday.

      - She will hold consultations with the industry captains and experts on infrastructure and climate change in two groups. (IANS)

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Ukraine says Russians pounding frontline positions with artillery

      - Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian positions with artillery fire and in the eastern region alone launched almost 400 strikes on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

      - Russia withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson this month and moved some of them to reinforce positions in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an industrial area known as the Donbas.

      - "The fiercest battles, as before, are in the Donetsk region. Although there were fewer attacks today due to worsening weather, the amount of Russian shelling unfortunately remains extremely high," Zelenskiy said. Read more here.

    • November 21, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

