Live News Updates: KCR's daughter Kavitha paid Rs 100 crore bribe to AAP, says ED

December 21, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

EAM S Jaishankar to move The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha today

- The Bill seeks to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy and for the matters connected

- The Bill defines piracy as any illegal act of violence, detention or destruction against a ship, aircraft, person or property, for private purposes, by the crew or passengers of a private ship or aircraft.

- Currently, India does not have a seperate domestic legislation on piracy and provisions of IPC pertaining to armed roberry are invoked to prosecute pirates apprehended by Indian Coast guards.



- The Bill was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee in December 2019. It was proposed with official amendments by the Government in July 2022.

- External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said that the act of piracy on high seas will be an offence punishable with imprisonment for life or with death.

(Inputs from Live Law)