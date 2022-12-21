Live News Updates: KCR's daughter Kavitha paid Rs 100 crore bribe to AAP, says ED

Business and Politics Live Updates: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was part of the ‘South group’ which paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party leaders in exchange for undue benefits under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
EAM S Jaishankar to move The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha today
- The Bill seeks to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy and for the matters connected
- The Bill defines piracy as any illegal act of violence, detention or destruction against a ship, aircraft, person or property, for private purposes, by the crew or passengers of a private ship or aircraft.
- Currently, India does not have a seperate domestic legislation on piracy and provisions of IPC pertaining to armed roberry are invoked to prosecute pirates apprehended by Indian Coast guards.
- The Bill was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee in December 2019. It was proposed with official amendments by the Government in July 2022.
- External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said that the act of piracy on high seas will be an offence punishable with imprisonment for life or with death.
Visibility reduces as a thick layer of fog grips Delhi
- Delhi continues to battle dense fog, low visibility, poor air quality and winter chills third time in a row today.
- Visibility in Delhi and surrounding areas has dropped to 500 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
- The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said early Wednesday that due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow, flights are returned back or diverted to Delhi.
- The Sadarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in Delhi on Tuesday, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.
- The dense fog also affected rail and air traffic. The official Twitter page of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory to all flyers saying, "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."
- Around 20 trains at New Delhi Railway Station were delayed due to the thick fog and low visibility that blanketed the national capital this morning.
- On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 186, which is in the higher-end of the moderate category.
- However, today early morning 'Early Warning System (EWS)' bulletin said, “The air quality is likely to improve marginally but remain in Very Poor category on December 22, 2022. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and reach in upper end of very poor category on December 23. The outlook for subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in Very Poor category.”
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review Covid-19 situation today
- As Covid-19 cases spike across China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China, and the United States, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to review the situation on Wednesday, official sources said.
- According to sources, The minister will review the Covid-19 situation at 11 am today.
- Yesterday, the Health Ministry urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.
- Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote letters to states and UTs, highlighting that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is having around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis.
China's Covid-19 scenario sparks concerns in US
- The US State Department spokesman Ned Price addressed fears of new variants as China eases Covid-19 restrictions.
- “When it comes to the current outbreak in China, we want to see this addressed. We know that anytime the virus is spreading in the wild that it has the potential to mutate and to pose a threat to people everywhere,” he said.
What made China's situation worse?
- According to several news reports, it is the omicron subvariant BF.7 that is responsible for the Covid-19 breakout in Beijing.
- Since it emerged in 2021, the omicron variant of Covid-19 has evolved into multiple subvariants. Here is what we know so far about this rapidly-spreading subvariant BF.7:
- Omicron BF.7 also has a shorter incubation period and faster transmission rate, which would explain why China is experiencing a sudden surge in cases.
Inside ED's chargesheet on Delhi liquor policy
- According to the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Delhi liquor policy scam has caused the government a loss of Rs 2,873 crore whereas the accused gained a profit of Rs 295 crore.
- The government officials as well as politicians were given Rs 100 crore by the accused involved in the matter.
- Investigation till now show Sameer Mahandru was one of the kingpins and the primary beneficiary of the aforementioned criminal conspiracy.
- Throughout the course of its probe, politicians and public servants of the ruling party and government received kickbacks of around Rs 100 crores.
- These kickbacks were returned or re-cooped to the "South liquor lobby" from wholesaler profit margins through a variety of methods, including bank transfers and credit notes.
- As a result of the cartelisation and monopoly achieved in furtherance of the above criminal conspiracy, Delhi exchequer faced a total loss of Rs 2,873 crore while accused Mahendru and his firms generated proceeds of crime amounting to around Rs 295.45 crore.
- Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was designed in such a way that the Aam Aadmi Party could collect funds "illegally."
Twitter is hit with dozens of legal complaints by ex-employees
- Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has stewed yet another problem for the microblogging site. After laying off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, Twitter is now hit with legal complaints from hundreds of former employees. The key accusations include targeting women for layoffs and failing to pay promised severance.
- The workers has signed agreements to bring legal disputes against the company in arbitration rather than court.
- The arbitration demands accuse Twitter of sex discrimination, breach of contract, and illegally terminating employees who were on medical or parental leave.
- In November, Musk fired employees who criticised him on an internal Slack channel.
- It is not clear how many Twitter employees were fired for criticising Musk on Slack, but NBC News reported the number could be as high as 20.
- NBC News reported that fired engineers had spoken out against Musk on an internal Slack channel called “social watercooler.” It is not clear how they criticised the billionaire and self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist.”
- While thousands faced layoffs, hundreds of Twitter employees resigned after Elon Musk’s midnight email demanding “extremely hardcore” work culture and “long hours” to build Twitter 2.0.
- 'End of an amazing era'
Amidst the layoffs, Twitter employees, in November, shared their plight on the site with one employee saying that he has been logged out remotely from his office laptop. Amist the cloud of several tweets from the employees, Conversation Lead at Twitter Tina Gurnaney shared a still from the movie “Don’t Look Up” saying that it was the end of an era.
Kavitha paid Rs 100 crore bribe to AAP, says ED
- The Delhi liquor scam takes a new turn as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) files a chargesheet against K. Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the scam besides the Aam Admi Party.
- According to Indian Express report, ED has relied on the statement of Indospirits MD Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the alleged money laundering case, who has alleged that he was approached by members of the ‘South group’.
- As per his statements, “the group was keen on investing in Delhi business, that this group had deep pockets, political connections and friends of Arvind Kejriwal”.
-In September, ED launched fresh raids at about 40 locations across the country as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case of money laundering in the excise policy stems from a CBI FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused. The excise policy has been rolled back now.
