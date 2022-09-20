Live News Updates: ED files chargesheet against Partha chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in WB SSC recruitment scam

Business and Political Live Updates: Alongwith Chaterjee and his aide, the chargesheet was also filed against 6 companies.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed chargesheet against 6 companies and 2 people - Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.
September 20, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
September 20, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
ED files chargesheet against Partha chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in WB SSC recruitment scam
September 20, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake jolted west-central Mexico
September 20, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Yoon Sukyeol arrives in New York to attend UNGA
September 20, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Update
September 20, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Pakistan Floods
September 20, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
BJP chief J P Nadda on 2-day Gujarat visit from today
September 20, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
ICC T20 WC: New Zealand name squad, Martin Guptill set to make record 7th appearance
September 20, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Hong Kong leader to make announcement soon on COVID quarantine policy
September 20, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today, to hold town hall meet in Vadodara
September 20, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
EAM S Jaishankar discusses G20, situation in Myanmar with Indonesian counterpart
September 20, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
INS Ajay decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service
September 20, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor in competition for Congress party's top post
September 20, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra
September 20, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Jaishankar reiterates India's deep commitment to multilateralism in meeting with UNGA president
September 20, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST