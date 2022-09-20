 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: ED files chargesheet against Partha chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in WB SSC recruitment scam

Moneycontrol News
Sep 20, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Alongwith Chaterjee and his aide, the chargesheet was also filed against 6 companies.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed chargesheet against 6 companies and 2 people - Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

September 20, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

September 20, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

ED files chargesheet against Partha chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in WB SSC recruitment scam

September 20, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake jolted west-central Mexico

September 20, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Yoon Sukyeol arrives in New York to attend UNGA

September 20, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Coronavirus Update

September 20, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Pakistan Floods

September 20, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

BJP chief J P Nadda on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

September 20, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

ICC T20 WC: New Zealand name squad, Martin Guptill set to make record 7th appearance

September 20, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Hong Kong leader to make announcement soon on COVID quarantine policy

September 20, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today, to hold town hall meet in Vadodara