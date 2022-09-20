Live News Updates: ED files chargesheet against Partha chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in WB SSC recruitment scam

Gujarat | BJP national president JP Nadda flags off the e-bikes for Namo Kisan Panchayat programme, in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/srHU1vAlcK— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022
Gujarat | BJP national president JP Nadda flags off the e-bikes for Namo Kisan Panchayat programme, in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/srHU1vAlcK— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022
ED files chargesheet against Partha chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in WB SSC recruitment scam
- Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed chargesheet against 6 companies and 2 people (Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee).
- A 14000-page documents were also submitted along with the chargesheet. (ANI)
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake jolted west-central Mexico
- A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted west-central Mexico on a day when the country marked the anniversary of two major temblors that struck in 1985 and 2017. (IANS)
Yoon Sukyeol arrives in New York to attend UNGA
- South Korean President Yoon Sukyeol has arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly (UNGA)
- He will hold a series of summits on the sidelines, including a highly anticipated meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (IANS)
Coronavirus Update
- India reported 4,043 fresh cases today and 4,676 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
- Active cases are now at 47,379.
- Daily positivity rate is now 1.37 per cent.
Pakistan Floods
- The overall death toll in Pakistan from the devastating #floods has increased to 1,559, with 12,850 others injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said. (IANS)
BJP chief J P Nadda on 2-day Gujarat visit from today
- Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday during which he will participate in a host of events and hold meetings with local leaders, a BJP leader said.
- Nadda's visit holds significance as the state Assembly elections are due in December this year.
- The BJP president will flag off e-bikes at the BJP's Kisan Morcha event near state capital Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning, Gujarat BJP general secretaty Pradipsinh Vaghela said on Monday.
- Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil will attend the inaugural session of the National Mayors' Conference to be held at a five-star hotel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday and Wednesday. (PTI)
ICC T20 WC: New Zealand name squad, Martin Guptill set to make record 7th appearance
- Opening batsman Guptill was named on Tuesday in a 15-strong squad which features three changes to that which contested last year's tournament in UAE and lost to Australia in the final.
- Martin Guptill has been selected for a record seventh ICC World Cup.
- The T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia from October 16 with 16 international teams playing 45 matches with the final to scheduled for November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Hong Kong leader to make announcement soon on COVID quarantine policy
- Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up".
- Lee said he was conscious that Hong Kong needed to retain its competitiveness, adding that authorities wanted to bring back events and activities to the city.
- "We know exactly where we should be heading and want to be consistent as we move in that direction. We would like to have an orderly opening up...because we don't want to have chaos or confusion in the process," he told reporters.
- Hong Kong, taking its cues from China which is pursuing a zero-COVID policy, is one of the few places in the world to still require travellers from abroad to quarantine upon arrival though the length of quarantine has eased over time.
- Currently arrivals must pay for three-days in a hotel and follow that with four days of self-monitoring. (Reuters)
Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today, to hold town hall meet in Vadodara
- Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Tuesday and will address a town hall meeting in Vadodara.
- The Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Gujarat are due later this year and the AAP leader has visited the state multiple times in the recent past to interact with people.
- Kejriwal will hold a press conference before attending a town hall meeting to "give his message to the people of Gujarat," state AAP president Gopal Italia said.
- On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit Ahmedabad and offer prayers at the Sabarmati Ashram before embarking on the party's campaign in north Gujarat, he said. (PTI)
EAM S Jaishankar discusses G20, situation in Myanmar with Indonesian counterpart
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the G20 grouping as well as the situation in Myanmar with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi.
- "So nice to meet my friend, Retno in New York. Discussed our commitment to make the Indonesian G20 Presidency successful. Also exchanged views on Myanmar, Jaishankar tweeted Monday.
- Jaishankar, in New York for the high-level UN General Assembly session, began his hectic diplomatic week with a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements on the sidelines of the high-level session.
- Indonesia is currently President of the G20 and will hand over the baton to India, which will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 20 2023. (PTI)
INS Ajay decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service
- After 32-long years of yeoman service to the nation, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ajay – which was forward-deployed in key operations like Op Talwar during the Kargil War in 1999, Op Parakram in 2001 and post Uri attack in 2017 ---will be de-commissioned at Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai on September 19.
- During service, INS Ajay has been operating as part of the 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron under the operational control of Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area.
- The ship’s primary role has been anti-submarine warfare and with her formidable armament of long-range torpedoes and anti-submarines rockets, the submarine hunter has successfully discharged her role of keeping our coasts safe. (ANI)