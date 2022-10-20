Live News Updates | "Unity" is most significant factor in fight against climate change: PM Modi on 'Mission LiFE'

Business and Politics Live Updates: "The issue of Climate Change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, and rivers are drying up...Mission LiFE will help in fighting climate crisis. The most significant factor in life for fighting against climate change is nothing but unity. The mantra of Mission LiFE is Lifetime and environment," the PM said on the occasion.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of important news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!
October 20, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
Maharashtra Government has decided to take back all criminal cases related to agitations on political and social issues till June 30, 2022
October 20, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
"Unity" is most significant factor in fight against climate change: PM Modi on 'Mission LiFE'
October 20, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the establishment of MITR Maharashtra institute of transformation.
October 20, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen: Amit Shah
October 20, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
PM Modi will launch Rozgar Mela for 10 lakh personnel on October 22
October 20, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Punjab | Stubble burning continues in Amritsar; visual from Varpal Village
October 20, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
World Cup 2023 to be organised in India will be grand and historic: Anurag Thakur
October 20, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
BJP releases the second list of six candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are to be held on November 12th
October 20, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST
Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited has developed new .32 side swing revolver, to be launched at Defexpo-2022 today in Gandhinagar
October 20, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda to hold a meeting with the top party leaders of Rajasthan in Delhi on Friday
October 20, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
The provision to impose a penalty of Rs 500 on the general public for not wearing a face mask in public places, stands withdrawn
October 20, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
BJP releases second list of candidates for Himachal Pradesh
October 20, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
Soon after taking charge as Delhi LG, I decided to eliminate waste from the national capital within the next 18 months: Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena
October 20, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Pollution worsens across Delhi-NCR as winters approach
October 20, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Pollution worsens across Delhi-NCR as winters approach
October 20, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
Morena, MP | Explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area killed 3
October 20, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi will visit Badrinath in Uttarakhand on 21st Oct
October 20, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
Delhi | Khelo India Youth Games 2022 announced today
October 20, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
Firecracker ban: Delhi HC has said that as the matter is pending before Supreme Court it wouldn't be appropriate for the bench to hear it now
October 20, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
oday Khelo India Youth Games is an even bigger attraction than National Games: Anurag Thakur
October 20, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the global launch of 'Mission Life' at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat
October 20, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
PM Modi at the global launch of 'Mission LiFE'
October 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
Mission LiFE is a global movement to safeguard our environment from impact of climate change: PM Modi
October 20, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
See the Pillars of Creation like never before! - tweeted NASA
October 20, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron in a video message at the global launch of 'Mission Life'
October 20, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
BrahMos Aerospace chief Atul D Rane today briefed Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister G Satheesh Reddy on the latest progress made by the Indo-Russian joint venture missile programme
October 20, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
Gujarat | PM Modi along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrive for the Global launch of 'Mission Life' at Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar
October 20, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
Delhi police busts a factory involved in manufacturing of fake cumin on Mandanpur road, Kanjhawla using grass, jaggery and stone powder
October 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
Bengaluru Rains Live Updates:
October 20, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
Bengaluru Rains: IMD issues yellow alert; overnight rains trigger waterlogging
October 20, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
October 20, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Consumer electronics makers cash in on festive season
October 20, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi has last word in Congress' internal politics, likely to remain so: Ashwani Kumar
October 20, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Ahead of elections, Joe Biden announces steps to reduce gas prices in US
October 20, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra Updates:
October 20, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
Britons are skipping meals in cost of living crisis, shows survey
October 20, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
Indian Industry ready to catch momentum of country's growth: FICCI official
October 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST