Live News Updates | "Unity" is most significant factor in fight against climate change: PM Modi on 'Mission LiFE'

Oct 20, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: "The issue of Climate Change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, and rivers are drying up...Mission LiFE will help in fighting climate crisis. The most significant factor in life for fighting against climate change is nothing but unity. The mantra of Mission LiFE is Lifetime and environment," the PM said on the occasion.

October 20, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Maharashtra Government has decided to take back all criminal cases related to agitations on political and social issues till June 30, 2022

October 20, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

October 20, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the establishment of MITR Maharashtra institute of transformation.

October 20, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen: Amit Shah 

October 20, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

PM Modi will launch Rozgar Mela for 10 lakh personnel on October 22

October 20, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Punjab | Stubble burning continues in Amritsar; visual from Varpal Village

October 20, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

World Cup 2023 to be organised in India will be grand and historic: Anurag Thakur

October 20, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

BJP releases the second list of six candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are to be held on November 12th

October 20, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited has developed new .32 side swing revolver, to be launched at Defexpo-2022 today in Gandhinagar

October 20, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda to hold a meeting with the top party leaders of Rajasthan in Delhi on Friday