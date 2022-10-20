Live News Updates | "Unity" is most significant factor in fight against climate change: PM Modi on 'Mission LiFE'

October 20, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen: Amit Shah

-We'll give a reply in a democratic manner to Arvind Kejriwal's behaviour with MCDs. I believe that we'll establish daily waste processing facilities in Delhi by 2025 with the help of MCD. In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen, says Union Home minister Amit Shah

(ANI)