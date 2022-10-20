Live News Updates | "Unity" is most significant factor in fight against climate change: PM Modi on 'Mission LiFE'

Maharashtra Government has decided to take back all criminal cases related to agitations on political and social issues till June 30, 2022
"Unity" is most significant factor in fight against climate change: PM Modi on 'Mission LiFE'
In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen: Amit Shah
PM Modi will launch Rozgar Mela for 10 lakh personnel on October 22
Provision to impose a penalty of Rs 500 on the general public for not wearing a face mask in public places, stands withdrawn
BJP releases second list of candidates for Himachal Pradesh
Pollution worsens across Delhi-NCR as winters approach
Explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area killed 3
PM Narendra Modi will visit Badrinath in Uttarakhand on 21st Oct
UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the global launch of 'Mission Life' at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat
Mission LiFE is a global movement to safeguard our environment from impact of climate change: PM Modi
Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
Sonia Gandhi has last word in Congress' internal politics, likely to remain so: Ashwani Kumar
Indian Industry ready to catch momentum of country's growth: FICCI official
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Sectretary-General Antonio Gueterres launched the Mission LiFE movement in Ekta Nagar on Thursday.
-"The issue of Climate Change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, and rivers are drying up...Mission LiFE will help in fighting climate crisis. The most significant factor in life for fighting against climate change is nothing but unity. The mantra of Mission LiFE is Lifetime and environment," the PM said on the occasion.
Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the establishment of MITR Maharashtra institute of transformation.
-This will be on grounds of Niti Ayog in the Union Government. MITR will be a consultative body for the planning of state government
In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen: Amit Shah
-We'll give a reply in a democratic manner to Arvind Kejriwal's behaviour with MCDs. I believe that we'll establish daily waste processing facilities in Delhi by 2025 with the help of MCD. In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen, says Union Home minister Amit Shah
PM Modi will launch Rozgar Mela for 10 lakh personnel on October 22
-PM Modi will launch Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, on October 22 at 11 am via video conferencing.
-During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.
-PM will also address these appointees on the occasion.
Punjab | Stubble burning continues in Amritsar; visual from Varpal Village
World Cup 2023 to be organised in India will be grand and historic: Anurag Thakur
India has played a big role in cricket: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in Delhi
BJP releases the second list of six candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are to be held on November 12th
Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited has developed new .32 side swing revolver, to be launched at Defexpo-2022 today in Gandhinagar
The gun can be purchased by civilians with license. This new revolver is lighter than its previous versions & can fire up to 50m
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda to hold a meeting with the top party leaders of Rajasthan in Delhi on Friday
Meeting called to discuss current political developments in Rajasthan.
The provision to impose a penalty of Rs 500 on the general public for not wearing a face mask in public places, stands withdrawn
However, in crowded public places, all public are advised to wear masks: Health & family welfare dept, Delhi govt
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had denied tickets to 11 sitting MLAs and fielded 23 new faces besides shifting two ministers to other constituencies and dropping one cabinet minister yesterday.