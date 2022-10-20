English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    October 20, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST

    Live News Updates | "Unity" is most significant factor in fight against climate change: PM Modi on 'Mission LiFE'

    Business and Politics Live Updates: "The issue of Climate Change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, and rivers are drying up...Mission LiFE will help in fighting climate crisis. The most significant factor in life for fighting against climate change is nothing but unity. The mantra of Mission LiFE is Lifetime and environment," the PM said on the occasion.

    Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of important news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!
    • October 20, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

      Maharashtra Government has decided to take back all criminal cases related to agitations on political and social issues till June 30, 2022

      (ANI)

    • October 20, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

      "Unity" is most significant factor in fight against climate change: PM Modi on 'Mission LiFE'

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Sectretary-General Antonio Gueterres launched the Mission LiFE movement in Ekta Nagar on Thursday. 

      -"The issue of Climate Change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, and rivers are drying up...Mission LiFE will help in fighting climate crisis. The most significant factor in life for fighting against climate change is nothing but unity. The mantra of Mission LiFE is Lifetime and environment," the PM said on the occasion. 

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 20, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

      Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the establishment of MITR Maharashtra institute of transformation.

      -This will be on grounds of Niti Ayog in the Union Government. MITR will be a consultative body for the planning of state government

      (ANI)

    • October 20, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

      In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen: Amit Shah 

      -We'll give a reply in a democratic manner to Arvind Kejriwal's behaviour with MCDs. I believe that we'll establish daily waste processing facilities in Delhi by 2025 with the help of MCD. In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen, says Union Home minister Amit Shah

      (ANI)

    • October 20, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

      PM Modi will launch Rozgar Mela for 10 lakh personnel on October 22

      -PM Modi will launch Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, on October 22 at 11 am via video conferencing. 

      -During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees. 

      -PM will also address these appointees on the occasion.

      (ANI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 20, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

      Punjab | Stubble burning continues in Amritsar; visual from Varpal Village

      Punjab | Stubble burning continues in Amritsar; visual from Varpal Village
    • October 20, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

      World Cup 2023 to be organised in India will be grand and historic: Anurag Thakur

      India has played a big role in cricket: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in Delhi

    • October 20, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

      BJP releases the second list of six candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are to be held on November 12th

      BJP releases the second list of six candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are to be held on November 12th
    • October 20, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

      Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited has developed new .32 side swing revolver, to be launched at Defexpo-2022 today in Gandhinagar

      The gun can be purchased by civilians with license. This new revolver is lighter than its previous versions & can fire up to 50m

      Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited has developed new .32 side swing revolver, to be launched at Defexpo-2022 today in Gandhinagar The gun can be purchased by civilians with license. This new revolver is lighter than its previous versions & can fire up to 50m
    • October 20, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

      Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda to hold a meeting with the top party leaders of Rajasthan in Delhi on Friday

      Meeting called to discuss current political developments in Rajasthan.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 20, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

      The provision to impose a penalty of Rs 500 on the general public for not wearing a face mask in public places, stands withdrawn

      However, in crowded public places, all public are advised to wear masks: Health & family welfare dept, Delhi govt

    • October 20, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST

      BJP releases second list of candidates for Himachal Pradesh

      The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had denied tickets to 11 sitting MLAs and fielded 23 new faces besides shifting two ministers to other constituencies and dropping one cabinet minister yesterday.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.