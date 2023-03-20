Live News: India summons senior-most UK diplomat over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission

Live News Updates: A group of Khalistan supporters demonstrated outside the Indian High Commission in the UK, sloganeering with flags and posters in support of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, according to reports.
India summons senior-most UK diplomat over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission
-India summoned the British deputy high commissioner Christina Scottand demanded an explanation over the absence of securityafter videos of pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media.
-The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India finds "unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.
-"It is expected that the UK government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the MEA added.
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar, Amritpal still elusive
-Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and driversurrendered before the police in Jalandhar, police offcials said on March 20.
-Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandharin latenight hours of March 19, said Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh.
-The hunt for Amritpalis still on.The state police has arrested 102 supporters of Amritpal Singh so far.
Khalistan supporters pull down Tricolour outside Indian High Commission in UK
-The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on March 19.
-The Khalistan supporters demonstrated outside the Indian High Commission in the UK, sloganeering with flags and posters in support of radical preacher Amritpal Singh.
-The posters, with Singh’s photo, saidFreeAmritpalSingh, WeWantJustice, WeStandWithAmritpalSingh, according to a report by India Today.
