Live News: India summons senior-most UK diplomat over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission

March 20, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

India summons senior-most UK diplomat over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission



-India summoned the British deputy high commissioner Christina Scottand demanded an explanation over the absence of securityafter videos of pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media.

-The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India finds "unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

-"It is expected that the UK government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the MEA added.