Live News Updates: PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant today

Business and Political Updates: The first indigenous aircraft carrier has been built using equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs.
Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.
Opposition will finalise after a discussion: KCR on PM face for 2024 election
- Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday avoided giving a direct response to a question about whether Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will run as the opposition's candidate for Prime Minister, saying that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision.
- While talking to the media during his visit to Bihar, KCR was asked whether Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be the next PM candidate for the opposition.
- He dodged a straight response and said that all the opposition parties will come together and then finalise the PM candidate. (ANI)
Biological E announces CDSCO’s recommendation of its 14-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine for infants
- Hyderabad-based vaccines manufacturer Biological E Limited announced on Thursday that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) reviewed and approved the Phase III infants clinical trial data and recommended for the manufacture of its 14-valent paediatric vaccine (investigational pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine PCV14) against S pneumoniae infection in a single dose and multi-dose presentations.
- The company said the PCV14 can be administered to infants at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age.
- According to Biological E, Streptococcus pneumoniae infection continues to be a leading cause of child mortality under 5 years of age in India and in developing countries.
- With PCV14 vaccine, Biological E hopes to contribute to the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and protect millions of lives globally. (ANI)
Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights on Friday due to pilots' strike
- Germany's Lufthansa said it will have to cancel 800 flights on Friday, likely affecting 130,000 passengers, after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike.
- The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union said late on Wednesday that pay talks had failed and Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight on Thursday, affecting both passenger and cargo services.
- Lufthansa said flight cancellations would affect Frankfurt and Munich airports, adding that several flights would also have to be cancelled on Thursday.
- VC is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter. Read more here.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!