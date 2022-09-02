Live News Updates: PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant today

September 02, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Opposition will finalise after a discussion: KCR on PM face for 2024 election

- Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday avoided giving a direct response to a question about whether Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will run as the opposition's candidate for Prime Minister, saying that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision.

- While talking to the media during his visit to Bihar, KCR was asked whether Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be the next PM candidate for the opposition.

- He dodged a straight response and said that all the opposition parties will come together and then finalise the PM candidate. (ANI)