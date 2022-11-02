Live News Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi

Business and Politics Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi under the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project'
November 02, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
As air quality plunges in the national capital Delhi, stubble burning continues in Karnal, Haryana
November 02, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
November 02, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi
November 02, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
I think air traffic is going to continue to grow: Simon Hocquard, Director General of CANSO
November 02, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
This conference is massively important: Simon Hocquard on CANSO Asia Pacific Conference 2022
November 02, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
We gave recommendations to Centre but they didn't pay heed to them: Punjab CM on stubble burning
November 02, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
NCPCR suggests closing down schools over poor air quality of National Capital
November 02, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting at Mandirighat in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh
November 02, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST
SEWA founder Elaben Bhatt passes away
November 02, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sachin Pilot's remarks
November 02, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Government hikes ethanol price
November 02, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
India’s agricultural & processed food products export up by 25%
November 02, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
November 02, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh | The next hearing in the Gyanvapi Mosque case to be on November 11th
November 02, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
Cabinet approves nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers
November 02, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
ED has provisionally attached 28 immovable properties worth Rs 10.12 crores in the name of Vikas Dubey & his associates under PMLA, 2002: Enforcement Directorate
November 02, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
November 02, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
BJP chief JP Nadda, at HP's Bilaspur Assembly constituency
November 02, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
Virat Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history, overtaking Mahela Jayawardena: International Cricket Council
November 02, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
New India focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure & best talent: PM Modi
November 02, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
November 02, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav becomes no.1 T20I batter in the latest ICC T20I ranking
November 02, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
November 02, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Morbi bar association not to represent accused in bridge collapse
November 02, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
ED attaches assets of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, aides in money laundering case
November 02, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
November 02, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
November 02, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
SC to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice D Y Chandrachud
November 02, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds: South military
November 02, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
Morbi bridge collapse | Court sends 4 accused to police custody till Saturday
November 02, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
Morbi bridge collapse | State-wide mourning being observed today in Gujarat
November 02, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
November 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
FICCI Banking Conference | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on India Rupee and Markets
November 02, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
FICCI Banking Conference | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on India Rupee
November 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
FICCI Banking Conference | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Banks and liquidity
November 02, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
FICCI Banking Conference | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on economy and inflation
November 02, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
FICCI Banking Conference | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on MPC resolution and monitory policy
November 02, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
FICCI Banking Conference | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
November 02, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
FICCI Banking Conference | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says
November 02, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses FICCI Banking Conference
November 02, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022' | PM Narendra Modi says
November 02, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022' | PM Narendra Modi says
November 02, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022' | PM Narendra Modi says
November 02, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022' | PM Narendra Modi says
November 02, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022'
November 02, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022'
November 02, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra is bringing about silent revolution, will change political landscape: Mallikarjun Kharge
November 02, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
Global Investors Meet | Will showcase the rich potential Karnataka offers: PM
November 02, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST