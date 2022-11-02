Live News Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi

November 02, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

-I think air traffic is going to continue to grow. Air traffic as we know never plummeted. It's not just passenger traffic, its other vehicles in the future that will start taking to the skies, says Simon Hocquard, Director General of CANSO

(ANI)