Live News Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi

As air quality plunges in the national capital Delhi, stubble burning continues in Karnal, Haryana
(ANI)
As air quality plunges in the national capital Delhi, stubble burning continues in Karnal, Haryana
As air quality plunges in the national capital Delhi, stubble burning continues in Karnal, Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi
We gave recommendations to Centre but they didn't pay heed to them: Punjab CM on stubble burning
NCPCR suggests closing down schools over poor air quality of National Capital
SEWA founder Elaben Bhatt passes away
Government hikes ethanol price
The next hearing in the Gyanvapi Mosque case to be on November 11th
Cabinet approves nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers
Virat Kohli strikes a half-century against Bangladesh
Suryakumar Yadav becomes no.1 T20I batter in the latest ICC T20I ranking
Morbi bar association not to represent accused in bridge collapse
ED attaches assets of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, aides in money laundering case
SC to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice D Y Chandrachud
North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds: South military
Morbi bridge collapse | Court sends 4 accused to police custody till Saturday
Morbi bridge collapse | State-wide mourning being observed today in Gujarat
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses FICCI Banking Conference
Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022'
Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022'
COVID-19 India Update
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’
Bharat Jodo Yatra Update
PM to inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi today
Indian-origin former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi currently at 354 ('Very Poor' category)
Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
(ANI)
(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly-constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi under the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project'
(ANI)
I think air traffic is going to continue to grow: Simon Hocquard, Director General of CANSO
-I think air traffic is going to continue to grow. Air traffic as we know never plummeted. It's not just passenger traffic, its other vehicles in the future that will start taking to the skies, says Simon Hocquard, Director General of CANSO
(ANI)
This conference is massively important: Simon Hocquard on CANSO Asia Pacific Conference 2022
-This conference is massively important. To have it now in India, in Asian-pacific region, as we come out of pandemic is extraordinary. It's the 1st time I've had a face-to-face meeting in 3 years, says Simon Hocquard, DG of Civil Air Navigation Services Organization
(ANI)
We gave recommendations to Centre but they didn't pay heed to them: Punjab CM on stubble burning
-We gave recommendations to Centre but they didn't pay heed to them. Why are questions being raised only about Delhi & Punjab? Several cities of Haryana and Rajasthan are also reporting poor AQI, why isn't the Centre raising questions on these states? says Punjab CM on stubble burning.
(ANI)
NCPCR suggests closing down schools over poor air quality of National Capital
-NCPCR takes sou motu cognizance of poor air quality in Delhi, writes a letter to the Chief Secretary asking govt to "consider taking a decision to close down schools till the time the air quality of National Capital improves, in view of the best interest of children"
(ANI)
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting at Mandirighat in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh
Congress took the status of special state from Himachal. When the BJP government was formed at the center, the state again got the status of a special state, said BJP National President JP Nadda.
He added, under PM Modi's leadership, the Atal Tunnel was constructed & completed to connect Himachal with Leh Ladakh.
SEWA founder Elaben Bhatt passes away
Ela Bhatt, founder of the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), Ela Bhatt passed away on Wednesday, November 2, at the age of 90. Elaben Bhatt was the chairperson of Sabarmati Ashram Trust and until recently, for seven years, chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith. She had recently expressed her desire to step down due to failing health. The Vidyapith, over a 100 years old, was founded by Mahatma Gandhi and he himself had been first chancellor.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sachin Pilot's remarks
They should not make such remarks. KC Venugopal has asked everybody in the party to not make any such remarks. We want that everybody should follow discipline: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Government hikes ethanol price
The government on Wednesday hiked the price of ethanol used for blending in petrol, as it looks to double the blending to 20 per cent, sources said.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice to Rs 65.60 per litre from the current Rs 63.45 per litre for the supply year beginning December 2022.
The rate for ethanol from C-heavy molasses has been increased to Rs 49.40 per litre from Rs 46.66 per litre currently, and that of ethanol from B-heavy to Rs 60.73 per litre from Rs 59.08 per litre, sources said.
India’s agricultural & processed food products export up by 25%
India’s agricultural & processed food products export up by 25% to USD 13,771mn in Q2 of current fiscal (2022-23) compared to the same period last year. Fruits & vegetables, cereals, livestock & processed foods witnessed a spike in exports this fiscal: Commerce &Industry Ministry
Export of processed fruits & vegetables up by 42% in six months of the current fiscal in comparison to corresponding months of the previous year: Ministry of Commerce & Industry