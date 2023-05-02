 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Updates Live: Congress' Karnataka unit releases poll manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota'

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Latest News Updates Live: Congress' Karnataka Unit reiterates five guarantees in its poll manifesto: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti.

Congress in its manifesto announces that its govt will provide 200 units of free electricity.

Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family.

Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.

Free travel to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

May 02, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

No plans to add new members to Quad grouping now: White House

There is no plan to add new members to the Quad now, the White House has said, emphasising that the relatively young grouping welcomes opportunities to work with a wide range of Indo-Pacific partner countries on issues like maritime security, infrastructure and climate change.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

May 02, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

ADB may look at fresh issuance of rupee-denominated bonds



ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa on Tuesday said the bank will explore the option of raising resources via rupee-denominated bonds.
Raising funds in local currency reduces forex volatility, he said here.

"We are encouraged to increase our local currency financing to avoid any kind of foreign exchange risk," he said.
In January 2021, the ADB listed 10-year masala bonds or Rupee denominated bonds, worth Rs 300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX, the international exchange located at International Financial Services Center- Gift City in Gujarat.

(From PTI)

May 02, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

May 02, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti are the five guarantees in BJP's poll manifesto.

Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units free power; Gruha Lakshmi Rs 2,000 to each woman head of family & Anna Bhagya offers 10kg food grains. Yuva Nidhi will give Rs 3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders.

May 02, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Petersberg Climate Dialogue: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav arrived in Berlin

The Minister will put forth India's views towards improving the implementation of climate action and contribute to negotiations ahead of COP28.

(DD News)

May 02, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Hollywood writers to go on strike: union

Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike Tuesday, their union says, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and other conditions ended without a deal.

(AFP)

May 02, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

IMF revises Asia Pacific Growth projection upwards from 3.8% to 4.6%, driven by India and China

Growth in Asia and the Pacific is projected to increase this year to 4.6%, from 3.8% in 2022, an upgrade of 0.3% relative to the October 2022 World Economic Outlook. This means the region would contribute around 70% of global growth, said the IMF.

Asia’s dynamism will be driven primarily by the recovery in China and resilient growth in India, while growth in the rest of Asia is expected to bottom out in 2023, in line with other regions, IMF added.

May 02, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

NIA raids 12 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in 2022 terror conspiracy case

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) raided 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe in a case registered last year to unearth criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities in the region. These activities, hatched by the cadres and Overground Workers of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates or off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders' handlers.

May 02, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

IMD issues orange alert for rainfall in Northwest India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rainfall over almost the entire part of northwest India. According to a senior scientist at IMD, Naresh Kumar, the western disturbances are currently situated over Haryana along with Pakistan and adjoining areas, which will lead to rainfall activities in northwest India.

Due to this, the weather department has issued warning of heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Similarly, alerts have also been issued for Punjab and Haryana. As per IMD, the National Capital will also witness a downpour for the next two days due to Western disturbances. The last two days of rain in Delhi have caused the maximum temperature to drop to 26.1 degrees Celsius, which is 13 degrees below the season's normal and the lowest since 4th April 2015.

(All India Radio)

May 02, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Australian High Commission in India has announced its Government Grant for a Project in Kargil

The project "Return to Roots" was announced during a Special Meeting at Srinagar chaired by the Australian high commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell. It aims to integrate traditional knowledge with the current school science curriculum in alignment with the goals of the National Education Policy which includes increasing scientific engagement among school children of the tribal background.