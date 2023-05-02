Latest News Updates Live: Congress' Karnataka unit releases poll manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota'

Latest News Updates Live: Congress' Karnataka Unit reiterates five guarantees in its poll manifesto: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti.
No plans to add new members to Quad grouping now: White House
There is no plan to add new members to the Quad now, the White House has said, emphasising that the relatively young grouping welcomes opportunities to work with a wide range of Indo-Pacific partner countries on issues like maritime security, infrastructure and climate change.
The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.
ADB may look at fresh issuance of rupee-denominated bonds
ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa on Tuesday said the bank will explore the option of raising resources via rupee-denominated bonds.
Raising funds in local currency reduces forex volatility, he said here.
"We are encouraged to increase our local currency financing to avoid any kind of foreign exchange risk," he said.
In January 2021, the ADB listed 10-year masala bonds or Rupee denominated bonds, worth Rs 300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX, the international exchange located at International Financial Services Center- Gift City in Gujarat.
(From PTI)
Congress' Karnataka unit releases poll manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota'
Cong reiterates 5 guarantees in its poll manifesto
Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti are the five guarantees in BJP's poll manifesto.
Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units free power; Gruha Lakshmi Rs 2,000 to each woman head of family & Anna Bhagya offers 10kg food grains. Yuva Nidhi will give Rs 3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders.
Petersberg Climate Dialogue: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav arrived in Berlin
The Minister will put forth India's views towards improving the implementation of climate action and contribute to negotiations ahead of COP28.
(DD News)
Hollywood writers to go on strike: union
Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike Tuesday, their union says, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and other conditions ended without a deal.
(AFP)
IMF revises Asia Pacific Growth projection upwards from 3.8% to 4.6%, driven by India and China
Growth in Asia and the Pacific is projected to increase this year to 4.6%, from 3.8% in 2022, an upgrade of 0.3% relative to the October 2022 World Economic Outlook. This means the region would contribute around 70% of global growth, said the IMF.
Asia’s dynamism will be driven primarily by the recovery in China and resilient growth in India, while growth in the rest of Asia is expected to bottom out in 2023, in line with other regions, IMF added.
NIA raids 12 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in 2022 terror conspiracy case
The National Investigating Agency (NIA) raided 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe in a case registered last year to unearth criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities in the region. These activities, hatched by the cadres and Overground Workers of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates or off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders' handlers.
IMD issues orange alert for rainfall in Northwest India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rainfall over almost the entire part of northwest India. According to a senior scientist at IMD, Naresh Kumar, the western disturbances are currently situated over Haryana along with Pakistan and adjoining areas, which will lead to rainfall activities in northwest India.
Due to this, the weather department has issued warning of heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Similarly, alerts have also been issued for Punjab and Haryana. As per IMD, the National Capital will also witness a downpour for the next two days due to Western disturbances. The last two days of rain in Delhi have caused the maximum temperature to drop to 26.1 degrees Celsius, which is 13 degrees below the season's normal and the lowest since 4th April 2015.
(All India Radio)
Australian High Commission in India has announced its Government Grant for a Project in Kargil
The project "Return to Roots" was announced during a Special Meeting at Srinagar chaired by the Australian high commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell. It aims to integrate traditional knowledge with the current school science curriculum in alignment with the goals of the National Education Policy which includes increasing scientific engagement among school children of the tribal background.
Adani Green Energy names Amit Singh as CEO amid management changes
IIT Delhi graduate with more than 22 years of experience in the oilfield, energy transition, and digital advancement across the energy sector, Amit Singh is the newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Green Energy with effect from May 11.
"Prior to joining Adani, Singh was Director of Strategy & Marketing, Digital & Integration Division of SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger), based in London where he was responsible for the development of corporate strategy, managing research & engineering investments for new technology, corporate branding, Tier-1 partnerships and investments in emerging technologies," the company said in a press release. Read the whole story here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his second leg of the two-day election campaign in Karnataka today
Ahead of Karnataka elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his second leg of the two-day election campaign today, May 2. He will address public meetings at Chitradurga, Hospet, and Sindhanur before participating in a roadshow at Kalaburagi this afternoon.
In addition, he will hold public meetings in Mudabidare, Ankollla, and Bali Hongala tomorrow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been campaigning in the State, will address three public meetings and join in three mega road shows today.
Qantas picks first female CEO to lead the airline
Qantas Airways Ltd, Australia's flagship carrier, has oppointed its finance chief Vanessa Hudson as its new chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead the century-old airline.
Hudson will succeed Alan Joyce, who will retire in November, the company said.
Hudson, who joined Qantas 28 years ago, had held several senior roles there, including chief customer officer and senior vice president for the Americas and New Zealand.
April GST collections at all-time high, breach the Rs 1.87 lakh crore mark
This is the first time that gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.75 lakh crore mark. With previous trends indicating that the month of April witnesses a surge in collections, experts were hoping that the monthly collections for April will surpass past records.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is great news for the Indian economy, and rising tax collection despite lower tax rates shows the success of how GST has increased integration and compliance.
The collections in March stood at Rs 1.6 lakh crore, whereas the collections for the corresponding period last year were the highest ever recorded until now at Rs 1,67,540 crore. This year's collection is 12% higher than the previous year.
Stones pelted at newly launched Vande Bharat Express in Kerala
An incident of stone pelting was reported on the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala. Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the Vande Bharat train in Kerala, officials informed. The incident took place around 5 pm when the train was passing through an area between Thirunavaya and Tirur in Malappuram district, cops said.
As per preliminary reports, the stones left minor scratches on some window panes of the train. Police said the train continued its journey to Thiruvananthapuram and no one was injured.
Japan, South Korea hold their first finance leaders' meeting in 7 years
Signifying the cooling of the tensed relations between the two nations, Japan and South Korea held their first bilateral finance leaders' meeting in seven years on Tuesday.
"Japan and South Korea are important neighbours that must cooperate to address various challenges surrounding the global and regional economies, as well as the international community," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at the meeting with his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) meetings starting today.
(Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches South Korea to attend ADB annual meeting
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend 56th Annual General Meeting of Board of Directors of Asian Development Bank, ADB in South Korea from today. The Indian delegation, comprising officials from Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance departed last evening.
The meetings will be attended by official delegations of ADB members, observers, non-governmental and civil society organisations, financial institutions and banks and other private sector companies. During 4 day visit, Sitharaman will also participate in annual meeting focal events like Governors’ Business, and also as a panelist in the ADB Governors’ Seminar on Policies to Support Asia’s Rebound.
(From PIB)
