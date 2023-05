May 02, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Congress in its manifesto announces that its govt will provide 200 units of free electricity.

Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family.

Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.

Free travel to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.