Live News: No plans to meet Russia and China at G20, says US Secretary of State Tony Blinken

March 02, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

The theme of Raisina Dialogue 2023

The theme for the 8th Edition of the Raisina Dialog is set as ‘Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest.’

Pillars of Raisina Dialogue

Neo Insurgence: The dialogue will discuss the new revolts and uprisings. It will focus on geographies and ambitions – ‘Contemporary empire-building is being fuelled by worsening uncertainty across global economic and political domains.’

Amoral Mosaic: Mosaic means a pattern. The discussions will weigh the contest between the post-Cold War institutions (UN, WTO, IMF, World Bank) versus the relevance of Inter- and intra- regional groupings like the G20, SCO, Quad, I2U2, and AIIB, IPEF.

Pernicious Passports: Questions under the radar: How do we ensure resources are not concentrated in a few countries to the detriment of the many? Can the world invest in the adaptation and resilience of fragile ecosystems and small states? Do we need a new approach that allows for an equitable spread of risks across borders?

Grey Rhinos: Questions under the radar: Will the debate on ‘good democracy’ and ‘bad democracy’ undermine progress? What does this looming battle mean for the ethic of liberal democracy and for their endurance?

Chaotic codes: Questions under the radar: How should states protect the twin aspirations of access and agency, and also prevent the marginalisation of victims of capricious Tech? Are existing laws adequate?