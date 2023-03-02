Live News: No plans to meet Russia and China at G20, says US Secretary of State Tony Blinken

Live News: “Ukraine and China tensions overshadow attempts by host India to forge unity among the world's biggest economies,” said Blinken adding that he has no plans to his Russian or Chinese counterparts at a G20 foreign ministers' meeting.
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, touted as one of the largest gatherings of foreign ministers hosted by any G20 presidency, will be held today, though the first physical gathering of the delegations kicked off on Wednesday with a gala dinner.
Rail disaster which claimed at least 43 lives was due to human error: Greece PM
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the rail disaster which claimed at least 43 lives was due to human error. The local stationmaster has been charged with manslaughter while the Greek transport minister has resigned, BBC reported.
More than 80 people are injured, and the Greek government declared three days of national mourning after the country’s deadliest rail crash.
US will continue partnering with India to promote transparent, rules-based trading system: Biden administration
The Biden administration believes that US and India share a dynamic and important trade and investment relationship, and thus it reassured on Wednesday that the United States will continue to partner with India to tackle shared challenges, build resilient supply chains, and promote a transparent and rules-based trading system for market economies and democracies.
US Trade Representative said in its President's 2023 Trade Policy Agenda, "The United States will continue to partner with India to tackle shared challenges, build resilient supply chains, and promote a transparent, rules-based trading system for market economies and democracies."
The theme of Raisina Dialogue 2023
The theme for the 8th Edition of the Raisina Dialog is set as ‘Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest.’
Pillars of Raisina Dialogue
Neo Insurgence: The dialogue will discuss the new revolts and uprisings. It will focus on geographies and ambitions – ‘Contemporary empire-building is being fuelled by worsening uncertainty across global economic and political domains.’
Amoral Mosaic: Mosaic means a pattern. The discussions will weigh the contest between the post-Cold War institutions (UN, WTO, IMF, World Bank) versus the relevance of Inter- and intra- regional groupings like the G20, SCO, Quad, I2U2, and AIIB, IPEF.
Pernicious Passports: Questions under the radar: How do we ensure resources are not concentrated in a few countries to the detriment of the many? Can the world invest in the adaptation and resilience of fragile ecosystems and small states? Do we need a new approach that allows for an equitable spread of risks across borders?
Grey Rhinos: Questions under the radar: Will the debate on ‘good democracy’ and ‘bad democracy’ undermine progress? What does this looming battle mean for the ethic of liberal democracy and for their endurance?
Chaotic codes: Questions under the radar: How should states protect the twin aspirations of access and agency, and also prevent the marginalisation of victims of capricious Tech? Are existing laws adequate?
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue today; Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to be the Chief Guest
The 8th Edition of the Raisina Dialog is set to kick off today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melonibeing the Chief Guest of the inaugural session.
This edition, having a special significance this year, as it comes against the backdrop of India’s G20 presidency, will witness the participation of representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of State and heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs and experts from leading think tanks, the MEA said.
It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF).
No plans to meet Russia and China at G20, says Blinken
Today will be the first time US Secretary of State Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have been in the same room since a G20 meeting in Bali last July.
"Namaste, India!" Tony Blinken's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on the landing of Blinken in New Delhi
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday night after his central Asia trip. While his arrival is primal for the G20 FMM, he will also have a meeting with his counterparts from Quad countries and participate in a panel discussion with them.
Commenting Blinken’s participation, the White House Press Secretary told reporters on Wednesday that, "Blinken will reaffirm the strength of the US-India relationship and express our commitment to continue working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation as we have our shared priorities."
The mega G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held today; US Secretary of State Tony Blinken lands in New Delhi
Briefing media, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra informed that 40 delegations and thirty international organisations are expected to participate in the meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center.
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar will be chairing two sessions of the foreign ministries meeting.
