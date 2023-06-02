Rahul Gandhi in US Live: Rahul Gandhi supports Centre's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" will visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple and the Indore solid waste management plant on his two-day trip to Madhya Pradesh starting Friday, officials said. He will arrive at the Indore airport around 10 am, then visit the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlings (major places of worship of Lord Shiva) in Nepal, around 11.15 am. Around 4 p.m., he will return to Indore for a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel. He will visit the Indore Municipal Corporation's solid waste management plant after the meeting, officials said. They added that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will host a dinner in honour of Prachanda in Indore at 7.30 pm. The Nepalese PM will visit the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys campuses in an IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Indore on Saturday, and will then leave for New Delhi. The 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist leader, who assumed office in December 2022, met with senior officials in Indore through video-conferencing on Thursday to review preparations for the tour.