Rahul Gandhi in US Live: Rahul Gandhi supports Centre's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

June 02, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

The Congress leader endorsed the BJP's stance on the Russian war in Ukraine, a rare endorsement from the party.

Gandhi told journalists at the National Press Club in Washington on Wednesday evening about India's stance on the issue, "We have a relationship with Russia." We have had a relationship with Russia. We have certain dependencies on them. So I would have a very similar stance as the government of India…At the end of the day, we have to also look out for our interests.”

In Gandhi's view, the democratic world had failed to offer a counter to China's non-democratic vision, and called for India and the US to work together on a new manufacturing system.

Gandhi was in the United States for a six-day visit. In Washington DC on Thursday, he will engage with the think tank community, diaspora, and press following his two-day visit to San Francisco and the Bay Area.