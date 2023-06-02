English
    June 02, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi in US Live: Rahul Gandhi supports Centre's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

    Rahul Gandhi in US Live: Gandhi is in the United States for a six-day visit. In Washington DC on Thursday, he will engage with the think tank community, diaspora, and press following his two-day visit to San Francisco and the Bay Area.

    Rahul Gandhi in US Live: The Congress leader endorsed the BJP's stance on the Russian war in Ukraine, a rare endorsement from the party.

    Gandhi told journalists at the National Press Club in Washington on Wednesday evening about India's stance on the issue, "We have a relationship with Russia." We have had a relationship with Russia. We have certain dependencies on them. So I would have a very similar stance as the government of India…At the end of the day, we have to also look out for

    our interests.”

    In Gandhi's view, the democratic world had failed to offer a counter to China's non-democratic vision, and called for India and the US to work together on a new manufacturing system.

    • Rahul Gandhi in US Live: Rahul Gandhi supports Centre's stance on Russia-Ukraine war
    • June 02, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

      Nepal PM to arrive in MP for two-day visit; to go to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, attend dinner hosted by CM 

      Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" will visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple and the Indore solid waste management plant on his two-day trip to Madhya Pradesh starting Friday, officials said. He will arrive at the Indore airport around 10 am, then visit the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlings (major places of worship of Lord Shiva) in Nepal, around 11.15 am. Around 4 p.m., he will return to Indore for a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel. He will visit the Indore Municipal Corporation's solid waste management plant after the meeting, officials said. They added that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will host a dinner in honour of Prachanda in Indore at 7.30 pm. The Nepalese PM will visit the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys campuses in an IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Indore on Saturday, and will then leave for New Delhi. The 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist leader, who assumed office in December 2022, met with senior officials in Indore through video-conferencing on Thursday to review preparations for the tour.

    • June 02, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day

    • June 02, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

    • June 02, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

    • June 02, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      Delhi Murder Case: Police recover knife used by accused to kill girlfriend

      A knife allegedly used by Sahil, 20, to kill a teenage girl in Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi, has been recovered, police said on Thursday.

      The court on Thursday extended the accused's police custody for three more days, according to a senior police officer. According to the officer, he was again questioned and the weapon was recovered at his request.

      It was necessary to cross-question Sahil because he frequently changed his statements, he said, adding that the three friends of the victim, Bhawna, Ajay alias Jhabru and Neetu, were also interviewed and their versions corroborated.

    • June 02, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

      Thousands march in Jerusalem Pride parade, first under Israel's most right-wing government ever

      For the first time under Israel's new far-right government, which is filled with openly homophobic members, thousands marched in the Pride parade in Jerusalem on June 1.

      There has been violence at past marches in the conservative city, which is always tense and tightly guarded by police. The government's plan to overhaul the judiciary has divided Israel deeply this year. There have been longstanding societal divisions between those who want to preserve Israel's liberal values and those who want it to become more religiously conservative since the plan was enacted.

    • June 02, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

      Meta unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset ahead of Apple's VR debut


      According to Meta Platforms' CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the Quest 3 is the company's next generation mixed reality headset. Meta is bracing for Apple to potentially transform a nascent market it has previously dominated.

      With a starting price of $499, the device will be 40% thinner than Meta's previous headset and feature color mixed reality, which combines augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) elements.

      In addition, Meta said it would lower the prices of its existing Quest 2 headsets while adding performance upgrades to those devices.


      In addition to lowering prices, Meta said it would upgrade the performance of its existing Quest 2 headsets in order to give user experiences that are smoother. Read More

    • June 02, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

      US Senate set to pass debt limit suspension bill

      Democrats are poised to pass a bill on June 1 to lift the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, adding, "We are avoiding default tonight."

      Prior to Monday's deadline for suspending the debt limit through January 1, 2025, all 100 senators agreed to debate up to 11 amendments and then vote promptly. Schumer said Congress would send the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature if the plan succeeds.

      As both chambers raced against Monday's deadline, the House passed the bill on Wednesday.

      "America can breathe a sigh of relief, a sigh of relief because in this process we are avoiding default," Schumer said in remarks to the Senate.

    • June 02, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

      Man arrested for staging his own kidnapping to get money from father: Report

      Following his father's complaint to Bangur Nagar police station on Wednesday, he was tracked down within five hours. According to the man, his wife got a WhatsApp call from his mobile number informing her that he had been kidnapped and they would have to pay Rs 5 lakh to free him.

    • June 02, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

      Eurozone inflation falls to 6.1%; Brexit a ‘historic economic error’; US private payrolls rise – as it happened

    • June 02, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Food prices soar as CPI inflation record 38% in May


      Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate soared to a record 38 per cent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis in May 2023, the highest since July 1965 -- except for a few years in between due to the lack of monthly data, Geo News reported.

    • June 02, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Delhi: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death and bludgeoned


      Knife used by accused Sahil recovered by Delhi Police, says Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP Outer North

