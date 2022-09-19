 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Moneycontrol News
Sep 19, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: "President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted. Besides, the president also offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London where the queen's coffin is lying-in-State.

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Sunday. President Murmu also signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London.

September 19, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, some 60 hurt, reports AP

September 19, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Satellite based internet service activated by the Indian Army on the Siachen Glacier at 19,061 feet, the World's Highest Battlefield

September 19, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

September 19, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

September 19, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

September 19, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

World Wrestling C''ships: Bajrang Punia wins bronze, India finish with two medals

September 19, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

ENG-W v IND-W, 1st ODI: Smriti, Harmanpreet, Yastika fifties help India to 7-wicket win

September 19, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

September 19, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST