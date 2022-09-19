Live News Updates: President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Business and Politics Live Updates: "President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted. Besides, the president also offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London where the queen's coffin is lying-in-State.
Get real-time updates on top headlines and news from world as well as India.
Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Sunday. President Murmu also signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London.
September 19, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, some 60 hurt, reports AP
September 19, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
Satellite based internet service activated by the Indian Army on the Siachen Glacier at 19,061 feet, the World's Highest Battlefield
September 19, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
September 19, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
September 19, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
September 19, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
World Wrestling C''ships: Bajrang Punia wins bronze, India finish with two medals
September 19, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
ENG-W v IND-W, 1st ODI: Smriti, Harmanpreet, Yastika fifties help India to 7-wicket win
September 19, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace
September 19, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST