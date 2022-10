October 19, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Delhi's air quality remains poor

- Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

- The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

- Delhi's air quality continued to be in the poor category for the fourth consecutive day and any improvement is unlikely over the next few days.

- The air quality index (AQI) stood at 241 at 9 am.