Google for India 2022 Live Updates: Thinking about tech holistically will create opportunities for more people, make a better society, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Tech is much broader than programming alone, says Google CEO
Thinking about tech holistically will create opportunities for more people, make a better society, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai
We have to create a regulatory structure that is built around our realities, is in tune with our times, says IT minister
"We are creating three horizontals -- telecom bill, digital India bill and digital data protection. There will be modular regulations for specific sectors. These will be completed in 14-16 months," saysAshwini Vaishnaw.
The role of private sector is very important to make solutions on the top of India Stack, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Parliament on tax evasion by crypto exchanges:
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating several cases related to crypto frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering. As on December 14, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 907.48 crores have been attached/seized.
In his reply, Chaudhary also said 12 crypto exchanges have been investigated so far with regard to evasion of Goods and Services Tax to the tune of Rs 87.6 crore. The government has already recovered Rs 110.97 crore in this regard, including interest and penalty.
“Further investigation under process in 8 cases and 4 cases closed on payment of tax along with interest and penalty,” Chaudhary added.
One quarter of the Rs 75,000 crore India digitisation fund will be for early stage startups, with focus on women entrepreneurs, says Sundar Pichai
55% of India’s transactions are happening on UPI, phenomenally successful, says IT Minister
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, chat with Google CEO Sundar Pichai chat about their experience at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
The new ‘Transaction Search’ feature on Google Pay will make it possible to track spending and make month-ends smoother
Elizabeth Reid, VP, Google Search at Google For India
“We’ve been consistently investing in enabling new ways to access information for over a billion people in India. Today, India is at the forefront of many of these innovations and there’s still so much more opportunity.”
Sapna Chadha on women empowerment
"As a woman who looks forward to a more equal world tomorrow, I am very optimistic that, with information, women will empower themselves with knowledge and opportunity and continue to Search For Change," says Sapna Chadha, head of Google marketing India
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary speaks about crypto bill in Lok Sabha
Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, any legislation on the subject can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards.
Launch of app Project Relate at Google for India 2022
Project Relateis an app that can understand people with non-binary speech. It can listen, repeat, and understand, and the app is available for Hindi users in early 2023.
YouTube India contributed 10,000 crores to GDP by creating over 7,50,000 full-time jobs
YouTube has a 2 billion user base and just health-related videos have over 30 billion views. Aloud is a new AI, ML product, which can dub the original content at no additional cost. This is being rolled out for select health-based creators and partners. Viewers will be able to toggle these videos in a different audio track.
Google to make search pages for India bilinguals as people prefer
Google is adapting to make search engine suitable for India's different languages. It is making search pages bilingual.Search result pages will be bilingual in India for those who want and the feature is already available in Hindi. This feature will be supported in languages Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali in the coming days. Voice search can now understand people who speak Hinglish better. Using a new neural network model, which takes the person’s accent, context, etc into account.
10 years ago, 1 out of 10 internet users in rural India was a woman. Now, 4 out of 10 internet users in rural India are women, says Sapna Chadha, Google India marketing head
Google also announces Project Bindi, which helps understand the societal context and technological gaps.
Google is currently using AI to help 1 lakh mothers in India
Google is also using AI to decipher handwritten prescriptions, which can be a challenge in India and the company is still fine-tuning this solution.
Apollo working with google on a project to help us ai to check an x-ray for tuberculosis. Google is also building a clinical intelligence engine using AAI that can be used to diagnose common diseases.
Google has granted $1 million for its first responsible AI centre to IIT Madras, says Manish Gupta
Google, the search engine giant is all set to unveil the latest products and solutions atGoogle for India 2022, whereCEO Sundar Pichai will be announcing the company’s next set of initiatives for the Indian market.
Along with the CEO of the company, various Google executives are expected to make some major announcements related to Google products such as search engines, maps, and more. The company might also announce new India-centric features on Android and Google Play Store to encourage more users to get on board with the various Google services.
AI to help agriculture, says Manish Gupta
Google is using remote sensing capabilities to give an overview of agriculture capabilities for India. They have also developed a landscape understanding model, developed in Bengaluru. It is being piloted in Telangana. It can identify fields, and natural and man-made water bodies. The model will be able to detect events for the fields as well such as when the crop was sown. - Manish Gupta, Director-Research, Google India
Google plans to build an AI/ML model in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science
The project called Project Vaani was to collect language samples from 773 districts in India. Project Vaani will ensure the data that is collected and produced under it will be open-source.
MuRIL supports 16 Indian languages, says Director-Research, Google India
"A part of Google's 1000 languages initiative is being built in India for India... Kos kos pe badle paani, chaar kos par vani.In collaboration with IISc, we are doing Project Vani. It will collect speech data from 73 districts across India," saidManish Gupta, Director-Research, Google India
Google and AI
AI can help with translation at scale. It can bring leaps in online safety. It can help with agriculture and help with flood forecasting. For India, AI can help in a big way with energy and food security, said Sanjay Gupta.
Google has invested in women-led companies. The company is also partnering with Airtel and Jio to make the internet more accessible, he added.
This is the seminal hour to make technology the biggest contributor to the Indian economy, says Sanjay Gupta
We are looking to partner with India as it enters the age of Artificial Intelligence,Sanjay Gupta, Google India head added at Google for India 2022.
Sanjay Gupta at Google for India 2022
India inspires all of us at Google... We will focus on early stage companies with particular support for women entrepreneurs, saysSanjay Gupta, Google India head
Google for India 2022 event begins
"Google for India is a big event for us. Thrilled to welcome all of you face-to-face. Tech is woven into our cultural fabric. India is one of the largest developers of mobile apps globally, saidSanjay Gupta, head of Google India. He said that the Indian tech industry will be worth a trillion dollars in the coming years andIndian internet story has come of age.
Vehicles collide on Greater Noida Highway amid dense fog; several injured
Adani, KKR, NIIF in race to acquire toll rights for Hyderabad's outer ring road: Report
- Adani Road Transport, Canadian investors KKR and NIIF are in the race to acquire the toll rights for Hyderabad's outer ring road (ORR) in a deal expected to be worth Rs 7,000-8,000 crore.
- Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, has called bids for maintaining the 158-km long Nehru Outer Ring Road (NORR) through public-private partnership on a toll, operate, and transfer basis for 30 years, the report said.
- Close to 12 entities are interested in the project and are likely to submit bids by January. These include Canadian pension funds CPP Investments (CPPIB) and CDPQ, investors KKR, Cube Highways, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Edelweiss-backed Sekura Roads and IRB Infrastructure Developers as well as strategic player Adani Road Transport.
Season's first dense fog hits rail, road traffic in Delhi
- The season's first dense fog blanketed Delhi on Monday morning, lowering visibility to 150 metres and affecting road and rail traffic movement.
- Around 20 trains have been delayed by 15 minute to 2 hours, an official said.
- "Fog affecting train movement today. We have taken precautionary measures. Speed restrictions are put in place in such conditions. Safety is our priority. Passengers are informed about schedules through announcements and other means," a northern railway spokesperson said.
- Satellite images showed a thick layer of fog extending from Punjab to east Uttar Pradesh across Haryana and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department said.
- The IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog over the plains in northwest India during the next five days. (PTI)
Macau government cancels COVID risk zones for mainland China
- Macau's government said on Monday that it would cancel its regulations on risk zones in mainland China starting from Tuesday, the latest unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have hammered revenues in the world's biggest gambling hub.
- In addition, all arrivals into Macau via the mainland, including from overseas, need to show a negative COVID test conducted within the last 72 hours, versus 48 hours previously, the government said.
- Macau is heavily reliant on Chinese visitors. Tourists from greater China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, account for more than 90% of total visitation. (REUTERS)
Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in MP Assembly session
- The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the Assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader said.
- The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23, MP Assembly's principal secretary A P Singh said on Sunday.
- State Congress president Kamal Nath told party MLAs at his residence on Sunday that a no-confidence motion will be brought against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, "which has failed on every front", a party release said.
- The Congress has already submitted a notice to the Assembly secretariat to bring a no-confidence motion. (PTI)
Drone attack on Ukraine capital, says Kyiv military administration
- Ukraine's capital was hit by drone strikes early Monday morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed an air alert.
- "The enemy is attacking the capital," the administration posted on Telegram. "At the moment, 9 enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have already been shot down in the airspace of Kyiv." (AFP)
Big farmers' rally in Delhi today, police issues traffic advisory
- Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a 'Kisan Garjana' rally at the city's Ramleela Ground on Monday.
- According to the advisory, the rally will be organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Monday from 11 am to 6 pm.
- As per the organisers, around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to participate in the gathering through 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles, it stated.
- The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, it said. (PTI)
Maharashtra legislature winter session to begin in Nagpur
- Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal legislation which will also bring the chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
- Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Fadnavis said a bill in this regard will be introduced.
- The new (to be amended) law is important in terms of bringing complete transparency in the state, he said.
- Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the decision was taken in the interest of the people of the state.
Visibility over Delhi airport improves: IMD
- 200 metres' visibility over Delhi Airport from 3:30 to 6 AM has improved to 350 metres at 7 AM IST: India Meteorological Department
- Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bahraich reported between 25-50 metres at 5:30 AM IST
- Dense layer of fog over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh visible in INSAT 3D RAPID satellite imagery
Elon Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO
- Twitter CEO Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results.
- The poll is scheduled to close around 1120GMT on Monday although the billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should.
- Replying to a user on Twitter later, Musk said "There is no successor" in reference to a possible change in CEO.
-With 8 hours left and over 8 million votes cast, 57% of polled users say Musk should step down as head of Twitter
Bird Flu outbreak in Kerala's Kottayam; thousands of ducks culled
- Kottayam in Kerala has been severely affected by an outbreak of bird flu over the last few days.
- Duck farmers of the region are among the worst hit as nearly 7,000 birds have been affected due to the flu.
- The first case of bird flu was reported on December 12 and the culling process began on December 13.
