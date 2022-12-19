 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google for India 2022 Live Updates: Thinking about tech holistically will create opportunities for more people, make a better society, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Business and Political Updates: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, chat with Google CEO Sundar Pichai chat about their experience at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), India's digital growth, and its future in technology.

December 19, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Tech is much broader than programming alone, says Google CEO

December 19, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST

We have to create a regulatory structure that is built around our realities, is in tune with our times, says IT minister

"We are creating three horizontals -- telecom bill, digital India bill and digital data protection. There will be modular regulations for specific sectors. These will be completed in 14-16 months," saysAshwini Vaishnaw.

December 19, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

The role of private sector is very important to make solutions on the top of India Stack, says Ashwini Vaishnaw 

December 19, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Parliament on tax evasion by crypto exchanges:

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating several cases related to crypto frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering. As on December 14, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 907.48 crores have been attached/seized.

In his reply, Chaudhary also said 12 crypto exchanges have been investigated so far with regard to evasion of Goods and Services Tax to the tune of Rs 87.6 crore. The government has already recovered Rs 110.97 crore in this regard, including interest and penalty.

“Further investigation under process in 8 cases and 4 cases closed on payment of tax along with interest and penalty,” Chaudhary added.

December 19, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

One quarter of the Rs 75,000 crore India digitisation fund will be for early stage startups, with focus on women entrepreneurs, says Sundar Pichai

December 19, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

55% of India’s transactions are happening on UPI, phenomenally successful, says IT Minister 

December 19, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

IT Minister in conversation with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, chat with Google CEO Sundar Pichai chat about their experience at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

December 19, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

The new ‘Transaction Search’ feature on Google Pay will make it possible to track spending and make month-ends smoother

December 19, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

Elizabeth Reid, VP, Google Search at Google For India

“We’ve been consistently investing in enabling new ways to access information for over a billion people in India. Today, India is at the forefront of many of these innovations and there’s still so much more opportunity.”

December 19, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

Sapna Chadha on women empowerment

"As a woman who looks forward to a more equal world tomorrow, I am very optimistic that, with information, women will empower themselves with knowledge and opportunity and continue to Search For Change," says Sapna Chadha, head of Google marketing India