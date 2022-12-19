Google for India 2022 Live Updates: Thinking about tech holistically will create opportunities for more people, make a better society, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

December 19, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Parliament on tax evasion by crypto exchanges:

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating several cases related to crypto frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering. As on December 14, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 907.48 crores have been attached/seized.

In his reply, Chaudhary also said 12 crypto exchanges have been investigated so far with regard to evasion of Goods and Services Tax to the tune of Rs 87.6 crore. The government has already recovered Rs 110.97 crore in this regard, including interest and penalty.

“Further investigation under process in 8 cases and 4 cases closed on payment of tax along with interest and penalty,” Chaudhary added.