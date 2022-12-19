English
    December 19, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

    Google for India 2022 Live Updates: Thinking about tech holistically will create opportunities for more people, make a better society, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    Business and Political Updates: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, chat with Google CEO Sundar Pichai chat about their experience at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), India's digital growth, and its future in technology.

    Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.
    • December 19, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

      Tech is much broader than programming alone, says Google CEO

      Thinking about tech holistically will create opportunities for more people, make a better society, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST

      We have to create a regulatory structure that is built around our realities, is in tune with our times, says IT minister

      "We are creating three horizontals -- telecom bill, digital India bill and digital data protection. There will be modular regulations for specific sectors. These will be completed in 14-16 months," says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

      The role of private sector is very important to make solutions on the top of India Stack, says Ashwini Vaishnaw 

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

      Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Parliament on tax evasion by crypto exchanges:

      The Enforcement Directorate is investigating several cases related to crypto frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering. As on December 14, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 907.48 crores have been attached/seized.

      In his reply, Chaudhary also said 12 crypto exchanges have been investigated so far with regard to evasion of Goods and Services Tax to the tune of Rs 87.6 crore. The government has already recovered Rs 110.97 crore in this regard, including interest and penalty.

      “Further investigation under process in 8 cases and 4 cases closed on payment of tax along with interest and penalty,” Chaudhary added.

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

      One quarter of the Rs 75,000 crore India digitisation fund will be for early stage startups, with focus on women entrepreneurs, says Sundar Pichai

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

      55% of India’s transactions are happening on UPI, phenomenally successful, says IT Minister 

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

      IT Minister in conversation with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

      Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, chat with Google CEO Sundar Pichai chat about their experience at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

      The new ‘Transaction Search’ feature on Google Pay will make it possible to track spending and make month-ends smoother

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

      Elizabeth Reid, VP, Google Search at Google For India

      “We’ve been consistently investing in enabling new ways to access information for over a billion people in India. Today, India is at the forefront of many of these innovations and there’s still so much more opportunity.”

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

      Sapna Chadha on women empowerment

      "As a woman who looks forward to a more equal world tomorrow, I am very optimistic that, with information, women will empower themselves with knowledge and opportunity and continue to Search For Change," says Sapna Chadha, head of Google marketing India

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

      Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary speaks about crypto bill in Lok Sabha

      Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, any legislation on the subject can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards.

    • December 19, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

      Launch of app Project Relate at Google for India 2022

      Project Relate is an app that can understand people with non-binary speech. It can listen, repeat, and understand, and the app is available for Hindi users in early 2023.

