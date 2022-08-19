Live News Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomes CBI, commits support for investigation

Business and Politics Live Updates: The raids are being conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.
Over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were searched this morning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to PTI.
Japan’s bid to get young to drink more meets online backlash
The National Tax Agency’s “Sake Viva!” idea competition, which is seeking business plans from young people or groups to help “revitalize” the nation’s liquor industry, was launched in July and gained traction on Twitter this week after local and overseas media outlets reported the move.
Appointment of CPI (M) leader's wife at Kannur varsity appears to be case of nepotism: Kerala Governor
- Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday criticised the Kannur University's move to appoint a CPI(M) leader's wife as an associate professor in its Malayalam Department, saying appointing a person who is not qualified appears to be a case of favouritism and nepotism.
- A day after the Governor, in his capacity as chancellor of the university, stayed the controversial appointment of Pirya Varghese, wife of CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh, Khan said late on Thursday, "It appears that the violation of the law has become the norm."
(PTI)
Nitish Kumar is like 'foreign women' who change boyfriends anytime: Vijayvargiya
"When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar Chief Minister is also like that. He never knows whose hand he may hold or leave," Vijayvargiya told reporters here.
(ANI)
Raju Srivastava stable, doctors are treating him well: wife Shikha Srivastava
- Raju Srivastava is a fighter and will come back to be amongst all of us, the popular actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava said on Thursday.
- The 58-year-old comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10.
(PTI)
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty visit temple to mark Janmashtami
- Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, in race to become the country's next prime minister, prayed at a temple on August 18, ahead of Janmashtami -- the birthday of Lord Krishna.
- Rishi Sunak was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty to the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in Hertfordshire. Read Further
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin to attend G20 summit in Indonesia, Joko Widodo says
- Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in Bali in November, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg News on Thursday.
- Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come, Jokowi, as he is popularly known, told the news agency.
- The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Indonesia presidential palace officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Find Details
China’s now testing live fish in its bid to stop COVID spreading
- Even the fish in the sea are getting caught up in China’s attempts to stop the spread of Covid-19.
- Authorities in the coastal city of Xiamen, in southeastern Fujian province, are testing not only fishers for the virus on a daily basis but also their catch. The practice has stirred debate and invited ridicule on social media, and comes amid a worsening outbreak on the island of Hainan further to the south, which the government has said may have originated at a fishmonger’s shop. Read More
