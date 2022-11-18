 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News Updates: BJP plans 'carpet bombing across 89 constituencies today

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: Central ministers, state leaders, candidates for the Assembly elections and others campaigners will be holding public meetings across these constituencies to set the mood for the big Gujarat election.

Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform.

November 18, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM): South Korea

November 18, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't run for leadership in the next Congress

November 18, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Balapur, Maharashtra

November 18, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'Poor' category 

November 18, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023

November 18, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

Hundreds of Twitter employees resign after Elon Musk’s ultimatum

November 18, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Japan will extend its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) programme to 2030

November 18, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP plans 'carpet bombing across 89 constituencies today

November 18, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST