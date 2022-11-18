Live News Updates: BJP plans 'carpet bombing across 89 constituencies today

Business and Politics Live Updates: Central ministers, state leaders, candidates for the Assembly elections and others campaigners will be holding public meetings across these constituencies to set the mood for the big Gujarat election.
November 18, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM): South Korea
November 18, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't run for leadership in the next Congress
November 18, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Balapur, Maharashtra
November 18, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
Delhi's air quality remains in the 'Poor' category
November 18, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023
November 18, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
Hundreds of Twitter employees resign after Elon Musk’s ultimatum
November 18, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
Japan will extend its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) programme to 2030
November 18, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP plans 'carpet bombing across 89 constituencies today
November 18, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST