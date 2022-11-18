Live News Updates: BJP plans 'carpet bombing across 89 constituencies today

November 18, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023

Amazon.com said there would be more role reductions on Thursday as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments.

"Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.

Jassy added that the company was in the middle of an annual operating planning review where it was making decisions about what should change in each business.

Amazon has not yet decided on how many other roles will be impacted by the move.

(From Reuters)