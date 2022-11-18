Live News Updates: BJP plans 'carpet bombing across 89 constituencies today

English
    November 18, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM): South Korea

      North Korea fired what was apparently an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea said on Friday, a day after it launched a smaller missile and warned of "fiercer military responses" to the U.S. boosting its regional security presence.

      Japan's Coast Guard also reported the launch. South Korea's defence ministry said the missile appeared to be an ICBM, which is North Korea's longest-range weapon and is designed to carry a nuclear warhead as far as any location in the continental United States.

      For details, read here

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

      House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't run for leadership in the next Congress

      House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't run for leadership in next Congress, ending 2 decades as Democratic leader


      (AP reports)

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

      Bharat Jodo Yatra Update ##Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Balapur, Maharashtra

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

      Delhi's air quality remains in the 'Poor' category 

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023

      Amazon.com said there would be more role reductions on Thursday as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments.

      "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.

      Jassy added that the company was in the middle of an annual operating planning review where it was making decisions about what should change in each business.

      Amazon has not yet decided on how many other roles will be impacted by the move.

      (From Reuters)

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

      Hundreds of Twitter employees resign after Elon Musk’s ultimatum

      Hundreds of Twitter employees have reportedly resigned after Elon Musk’s midnight email demanding “extremely hardcore” work culture and “long hours” to build Twitter 2.0.

      This fresh wave of resignations comes days after Musk laid off around 3,700 Twitter employees after taking control of the social media giant in a $44 billion deal. Read here

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

      Japan will extend its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) programme to 2030

      The United States pledged in December to keep the ISS operational through 2030. 

      Among Washington's programme partners, which are Russia, Canada, Japan and the 11-nation European Space Agency, Tokyo is the first to join the United States in extending participation.

      Japan's announcement comes just days after NASA's next-generation moon rocket blasted off from Florida in a crewless voyage inaugurating the U.S. space agency's Artemis exploration programme, in which Japan is also participating

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

      Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP plans 'carpet bombing across 89 constituencies today

      The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party today will begin "carpet bombing" in the state with rallies and public meetings in 82 out of 89 Assembly constituencies going to polls on December 1.

      As per party’s schedule, 15 national-level leaders will address gatherings in 46 Assembly segments, while the other 36 constituencies will be covered by 14 state leaders of Gujarat.

      The campaign will get a mega push with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding rallies in his home state for three days from November 19. He will address rallies at Valsad, Dhoraji, Amreli, Botad, Navsari and Surendranagar, said sources.

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

