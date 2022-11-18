Live News Updates: BJP plans 'carpet bombing across 89 constituencies today

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM): South Korea
North Korea fired what was apparently an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea said on Friday, a day after it launched a smaller missile and warned of "fiercer military responses" to the U.S. boosting its regional security presence.
Japan's Coast Guard also reported the launch. South Korea's defence ministry said the missile appeared to be an ICBM, which is North Korea's longest-range weapon and is designed to carry a nuclear warhead as far as any location in the continental United States.