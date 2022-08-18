Live News | CUET 4th Phase: Exam cancelled at 13 centres due to 'technical reasons'

August 18, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Two suspected members of terror outfit held in Bengal



- The West Bengal Police has arrested two suspected members of the Al Qaeda in the Indian-Subcontinent (AQIS) from North 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.

- Acting on a tip-off, officers of the special task force of the state police conducted a raid on Wednesday night in Kharibari area under the Shasan Police Station limits and arrested the two for their alleged involvement with the terror outfit, he said.

- One of them has been identified as a resident of Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur district, while the other hailed from Arambagh in Hooghly, the senior police officer said, adding that several documents were seized from their possession during the raid.



(PTI)