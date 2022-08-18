Live News | CUET 4th Phase: Exam cancelled at 13 centres due to 'technical reasons'

Live News: The University Grants Commission (UGC) said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates."
The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday was cancelled at 13 centres due to some "unavoidable technical reasons" affecting nearly 8,700 candidates.
Odisha flood: Over 4.67 lakh affected, govt prepares for fresh spell of rain
- The Odisha government braces up for a fresh spell of heavy rain from Thursday as forecast by the meteorological department even as over 4.67 lakh people in 12 districts have already been affected by the flood in the Mahanadi river system, an official said.
- The Wednesday night was considered crucial for the Mahanadi delta region as the peak flood water was expected to pass through Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri and Khurda districts, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.
(PTI)
Two suspected members of terror outfit held in Bengal
- The West Bengal Police has arrested two suspected members of the Al Qaeda in the Indian-Subcontinent (AQIS) from North 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.
- Acting on a tip-off, officers of the special task force of the state police conducted a raid on Wednesday night in Kharibari area under the Shasan Police Station limits and arrested the two for their alleged involvement with the terror outfit, he said.
- One of them has been identified as a resident of Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur district, while the other hailed from Arambagh in Hooghly, the senior police officer said, adding that several documents were seized from their possession during the raid.
(PTI)
Kerala HC to aid of minor rape victim, allows medical termination of 28-week pregnancy
- The Kerala High Court has come to the aid of a minor rape victim by permitting medical termination of her 28-week old pregnancy.
- The high court permitted the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) based on the report of a medical board which had examined the victim and had opined that the "anguish caused by continuation of the pregnancy can be presumed to cause a grave injury to the mental health of the 14-year old girl."
(PTI)
At least 20 dead, 40 injured in mosque explosion in Kabul
- An explosion at a mosque in the north of the Afghan capital of Kabul killed 20 people and injured 40 more, media reports said.
The blast reportedly took place in a mosque in the Khair Khana area during evening prayers.
- "As a result of an explosion in a mosque north of Kabul, 20 people were killed and another 40 were injured," an Afghan security source told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Wednesday.
- The Taliban claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Islamic State continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.
(ANI)
CUETPhase 4: 8,693 candidates affected as examinations at 13 centres cancelled
- The first and second shift examinations of the fourth phase of the CUET (UG) entrance test held on Wednesday were cancelled for 13 centres, affecting 8,693 candidates.
- The new date for the examinations will be announced on Thursday. However, the proposed date for the examinations is August 25.
- UGC Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the examination was conducted for 1,45,885 candidates in two shifts on Wednesday. Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, shift 1 and shift 2 exams were cancelled at 13 centres.
(IANS)
SeattleCEO who cut his pay so workers earned USD 70K resigns
A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation. Dan Price, the embattled CEO of credit card processing company Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported.
Electric double-decker bus new attraction in Mumbai's BEST fleet
- Two new electric buses, including the first air-conditioned double-decker bus in the country, will join the fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking here on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.
- A single-decker electric bus for app-based premium bus service and a double-decker air-conditioned bus will be launched at a function to be held at NCPA in south Mumbai. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and other dignitaries will attend the event. Two books, including a coffee table book, will be published.
Salman Rushdie attacker ''surprised'' the author survived
- The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the accomplished author had survived the attack.
- Speaking to the New York Post from jail, Hadi Matar said he decided to see Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution after he saw a tweet last winter about the writer's planned appearance.
- “I don't like the person. I don't think he's a very good person,” Matar told the newspaper. “He's someone who attacked Islam. He attacked their beliefs, the belief systems.”
Not flipping a light switch: US on historic ties between India, Russia
- The United States on Wednesday appeared to be defending India's policy choices amid the Ukraine conflict, saying that it will take a long time for countries who have historic ties with Moscow to reorient their foreign policy.
- US State Department spokesperson Ned Price made these remarks during a press conference in response to a question on US "failure" to isolate Russia.
- "We have seen countries around the world speak clearly, including with their votes in the UN General Assembly, against Russia's aggression in Ukraine. But we also recognize...that this is not flipping a light switch," Price said while answering a question on Russian oil imports by India.
(ANI)
Release of convicts has shaken my faith in justice: Bilkis Bano
- Bilkis Bano, a survivor of the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, on Wednesday said the premature release of all the 11 convicts serving a life sentence in a case related to her and seven family members, has shaken faith in justice and left her numb.
- On August 15, all the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano's gang rape and murder of her seven family members during the riots walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the BJP government in Gujarat allowed their release under its remission policy.
- Criticizing the move, she said nobody enquired about her safety and well-being before taking "such a big and unjust decision," and appealed to the Gujarat government to "undo this harm" and give back her right to "live without fear and in peace." "Two days ago, on August 15, 2022, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again when I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my three-year-old daughter, had walked free," Bilkis Bano said in a statement released by her lawyer Sobha on her behalf.
(PTI)
Hardeep Puri says MHA''s statement gives ''correct position'' on Rohingya refugees
- Following sharp reactions from various political parties on the issue of Rohingya illegal migrants, the Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri apparently backtracked saying that Home Ministry`s press release gives out the correct position.
- Taking to Twitter, the Minister on Wednesday responded, "Home Ministry`s press release with respect to the issue of Rohingya illegal foreigners gives out the correct position."
- Earlier, the minister in a tweet had said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, AUNHCRAIDs & round-the-clock police protection."
