Live News | CUET 4th Phase: Exam cancelled at 13 centres due to 'technical reasons'

August 18, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

Release of convicts has shaken my faith in justice: Bilkis Bano

- Bilkis Bano, a survivor of the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, on Wednesday said the premature release of all the 11 convicts serving a life sentence in a case related to her and seven family members, has shaken faith in justice and left her numb.



- On August 15, all the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano's gang rape and murder of her seven family members during the riots walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the BJP government in Gujarat allowed their release under its remission policy.



- Criticizing the move, she said nobody enquired about her safety and well-being before taking "such a big and unjust decision," and appealed to the Gujarat government to "undo this harm" and give back her right to "live without fear and in peace." "Two days ago, on August 15, 2022, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again when I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my three-year-old daughter, had walked free," Bilkis Bano said in a statement released by her lawyer Sobha on her behalf.

(PTI)