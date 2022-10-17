Live News Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor, Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years

October 17, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

UNSC counter-terror meet in Mumbai to focus on use of drones by terrorists

- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee, which India will chair, will meet on October 28-29 in Mumbai with a key focus on the use of emerging technologies, including drones, by the terrorists.

- The focus of the meeting will be on the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorism purposes, the UN said in a statement ahead of the meeting.