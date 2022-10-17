Live News Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor, Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years

Congress Presidential Polls
Congress to vote to elect its next president today— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
Visuals from the residence of Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala pic.twitter.com/4mQ6sarfZj
PM Modi to inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Delhi today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Delhi today, and inaugurate 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras.
- PM Modi to also release PM-KISAN Funds worth Rs 16,000 crores, launch PM Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana-One Nation One Fertilizer & Agri Startup Conclave & Exhibition. (ANI)
Congress Party to vote today to elect its next president. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place in Delhi on October 19.
Visuals from AICC Headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/bPwfdv1kZ0
UNSC counter-terror meet in Mumbai to focus on use of drones by terrorists
- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee, which India will chair, will meet on October 28-29 in Mumbai with a key focus on the use of emerging technologies, including drones, by the terrorists.
- The focus of the meeting will be on the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorism purposes, the UN said in a statement ahead of the meeting.
Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor, Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years
- Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face-off in an electoral contest on Monday for the post of AICC chief, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in over 24 years.
- Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.
- Voting would also take place at the AICC headquarters here and at over 65 polling booths across the country in an electoral contest which is taking place for the sixth time in the party’s 137-year history.
- While party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters here, Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka’s Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates. Read more here.
