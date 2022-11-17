 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News: UN publishes draft version of COP27 deal text

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: The document was labelled a "non-paper" indicating it is still far from the final version.

Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics in India and the globe.

November 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case

November 17, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

November 17, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

UN publishes draft version of COP27 deal text

November 17, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

November 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra

November 17, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

TMC national general secretary on a two-day visit to Meghalaya

November 17, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on ED summon in illegal mining case

November 17, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

November 17, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai indulging in corrupt electoral practice, alleges Congress; seeks his resignation

November 17, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

NHAI issues notice to Mysore City Corp to remove controversial dome-shaped bus shelter in Mysuru