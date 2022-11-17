English
    November 17, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

    Live News: UN publishes draft version of COP27 deal text

    Business and Politics Live Updates: The document was labelled a "non-paper" indicating it is still far from the final version.

    • November 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

      SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case

      - The Supreme Court agreed to list for hearing on Friday a fresh plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who has not been shifted to house arrest despite the apex courts direction in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

      - A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of a senior lawyer, appearing for Navlakha, that the apex courts direction to keep him in house arrest has not been complied with so far.

      - Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, said that the accused, instead of giving the address of his house, has given the address of the office of the Communist Party and moreover, a separate plea would also be filed. (PTI)

    • November 17, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    • November 17, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

      UN publishes draft version of COP27 deal text

      - The U.N. climate agency published on Thursday a first draft of what could be the overarching agreement from the COP27 climate summit.

      - The document was labelled a "non-paper" indicating it is still far from the final version.

      - Based on requests that summit delegations have sought to be included in the final deal, it provides a basis for negotiations over the coming days that are likely to substantially flesh out and rework the text. (Reuters)

    • November 17, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
    • November 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

      Bharat Jodo Yatra

    • November 17, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

      TMC national general secretary on a two-day visit to Meghalaya

      - With an eye on next year's assembly polls in Meghalaya, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting the northeastern state for two days from Thursday.

      - According to a TMC official, Banerjee will inaugurate a party office at Garo Hills on November 17.

      "On November 18, he will interact with church elders at Sacred Heart Shrine in Tura and hold a public meeting at new Tura playground. He will also interact with media personnel there. 

      - Banerjee is scheduled to hold an organisational meeting with the leaders of the state," a TMC official said. The TMC became the main opposition party in the Meghalaya Assembly in November last year after 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in the state switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led party. (PTI)

    • November 17, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

      Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on ED summon in illegal mining case

      - "Such actions create uncertainty in state. It can be called a conspiracy to destabilise Govt. Our rivals were conspiring to topple Govt ever since we came to power.This submarine of conspiracy didn't have strength to rise out ot water-attempts being made to bring it out."

      - "Allegations don't seem to be possible at all. I feel agencies should come to a concrete conclusion only after a detailed probe. I'm a CM, manner in which summoning is being done makes it look like we're people who flee the country." (ANI)

    • November 17, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
    • November 17, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

      Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai indulging in corrupt electoral practice, alleges Congress; seeks his resignation

      - The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, alleging he is directly responsible for a corrupt electoral practice by assigning a private entity to collect door-to-door voter information.

      - Congress general secretary and the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press conference here that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the civic agency, authorised a private firm in August to carry out a door-to-door survey of voters 'free of cost' who gathered information about their gender, mother tongue, collected voter ID and Aadhaar details.

      - Alleging that "the chief minister was the conduit of the electoral fraud," he said, "there has to be an FIR against Basavaraj Bommai and he should be arrested." The cache of data was not fed into the Garuda application of the government but into an application 'Digital Sameeksha' of the private firm, Surjewala charged. Read more here.

    • November 17, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

      NHAI issues notice to Mysore City Corp to remove controversial dome-shaped bus shelter in Mysuru

      - National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issues notice to Mysore City Corporation for removal of a controversial dome-shaped bus shelter in Mysuru.

      - NHAI granted them one-week time for the removal of the structure. (ANI)

    • November 17, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

      Cash for seat case | AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi arrives at ACB office in Delhi

    • November 17, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

      Poland probably hit by Ukrainian missile: NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg

      - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that it was probably a Ukrainian missile that hit Poland earlier this week resulting in the deaths of two civilians.

      - Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday night, the NATO chief said: "Most likely this is a Ukrainian air defence missile."

      - His remark comes as investigations continue into the blast on Tuesday night on a farm in Przewodow, 6 km from Poland's border with Ukraine.

