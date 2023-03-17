Live News: Choice of Krithivasan was driven by board and N Chandra, says Rajesh Gopinathan

March 17, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

Live: Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD and TCS CEO Designate K Krithivasan brief the media





TCS continues to attract the best talent, and the market has also been rewarding us

The way the team stood together had made the task of the CEO easier than I ever imagined

It's an odd day today, but I am happy to announce that I am stepping down after 22 years with TCS