 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News: Choice of Krithivasan was driven by board and N Chandra, says Rajesh Gopinathan

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Business and Political News Updates: K Krithivasan is set to become the next CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company. He will succeed Rajesh Gopinathan, who unexpectedly resigned as chief executive and managing director on Thursday. The board appointed Krithivasan as CEO-designate with effect from March 16.

India's largest software service provider Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced that TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation.

March 17, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

The choice of Krithivasan was driven by the board and N Chandra, they looked at variety of candidates and felt Krithi was the best fit: Rajesh Gopinathan

March 17, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

The nine month growth has come in at 14.8%; I have absolutely no clue about FY24, and not my business to comment on it: Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS

March 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Delhi airport has been adjudged the best airport in India and South Asia, according to international air transport rating organisation Skytrax.

March 17, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

We will tweak the strategy and priority every year, but the core principles remain the same: K Krithivasan

March 17, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

TCS has been built on continuous evolutionary approach, so don't expect dramatic changes: K Krithivasan

March 17, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

There are certain parts of business that I know quite well, will work to understand what is happening in the rest of TCS: K Krithivasan, TCS, Designate CEO

March 17, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

This is one of those occasions when you ask yourself what do you want to do, as I never allowed myself to think about something else: TCS CEO Gopinathan

March 17, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

Nothing more challenging than delivering earnings quarter after quarter. It has been 10 years of doing this, and I enjoyed every moment but you keep thinking about what next: TCS CEO in response to Moneycontrol query

March 17, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Not needed that every CEO change means a change in strategy, we will recalibrate what we do as market situation changes: TCS CEO

March 17, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Disturbance will remain for a quarter or two, but growth will come back: Krithivasan