Live News: Choice of Krithivasan was driven by board and N Chandra, says Rajesh Gopinathan

Business and Political News Updates: K Krithivasan is set to become the next CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company. He will succeed Rajesh Gopinathan, who unexpectedly resigned as chief executive and managing director on Thursday. The board appointed Krithivasan as CEO-designate with effect from March 16.
India's largest software service provider Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced that TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation.
The choice of Krithivasan was driven by the board and N Chandra, they looked at variety of candidates and felt Krithi was the best fit: Rajesh Gopinathan
The nine month growth has come in at 14.8%; I have absolutely no clue about FY24, and not my business to comment on it: Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS
Delhi airport has been adjudged the best airport in India and South Asia, according to international air transport rating organisation Skytrax.
We will tweak the strategy and priority every year, but the core principles remain the same: K Krithivasan
TCS has been built on continuous evolutionary approach, so don't expect dramatic changes: K Krithivasan
There are certain parts of business that I know quite well, will work to understand what is happening in the rest of TCS: K Krithivasan, TCS, Designate CEO
This is one of those occasions when you ask yourself what do you want to do, as I never allowed myself to think about something else: TCS CEO Gopinathan
Nothing more challenging than delivering earnings quarter after quarter. It has been 10 years of doing this, and I enjoyed every moment but you keep thinking about what next: TCS CEO in response to Moneycontrol query
Not needed that every CEO change means a change in strategy, we will recalibrate what we do as market situation changes: TCS CEO
Disturbance will remain for a quarter or two, but growth will come back: Krithivasan
TCS will be a very integral part of who I am, and we built something of lasting value, never followed the herd: TCS CEO Gopinathan
I asked myself if not now, will there be a better time, as I have been having discussions with N Chandra off and on: Rajesh Gopinathan
Owe it to all stakeholders to make sure that I am there, will be available to Krithi 100 per cent: TCS CEO
Want to take some down time and spend time with family, and then sit back and think: TCS CEO
In TCS, we have a very transparent and cohesive culture, there is very close interaction on an ongoing basis: Rajesh Gopinathan
Always been telling N Chandra that at some point I want to do it, now I have to make sure the transition happens smoothly: TCS CEO
TCS has been built on pillars of customer centricity and employees who have always committed and given their best to TCS: Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD and TCS
Live: Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD and TCS CEO Designate K Krithivasan brief the media
TCS continues to attract the best talent, and the market has also been rewarding us
The way the team stood together had made the task of the CEO easier than I ever imagined
It's an odd day today, but I am happy to announce that I am stepping down after 22 years with TCS
New Zealand bans Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from devices issued to members of parliament, officials say. It is the latest nation to express #security fears about TikTok.
TikTok will be banned on devices with access to the parliamentary network from March 31
Union Minister Niranjan Jyoti's car crashes with truck in Vijayapura, driver hurt: Report
A truck collided with Niranjan Jyoti's car in Vijayapura, causing her to meet with a serious accident.
Reports indicate that the minister was uninjured, but that the driver suffered minor injuries. Hospitalization has been requested for both the driver and the minister.
Umanala village is near the Vijayapura-Hubballi National Highway where the accident took place. Traffic on NH-50 was disrupted after the accident. The driver of the truck was taken into custody due to his intoxication, according to SP Vijayapura.
PM Modi takes ‘immense pride’ in RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ big achievement
On March 14, it was announced that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had been awarded the 'Governor of the Year' award for 2023 at the Central Banking Awards 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "Congratulations to him". The first Indian to be awarded the title was former governor Raghuram Rajan in 2015.
Eleven of biggest banks in US announced USD 30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank in effort to prevent California-based bank from becoming third bank to fail in less than week, reports AP.
In response to the rivals' drills, North Korea launches its ICBMs
Despite a "most unstable security environment" in the region, North Korea accused U.S. military exercises with South Korea of creating a "stronger warning" with its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch. Earlier Thursday, Yoon Suk Yeol and Fumio Kishida met in Tokyo for a summit following North Korea's launch from its capital. Despite North Korea's nuclear threats, Seoul stressed the urgency of tightening security cooperation with a fellow U.S. ally.
Microsoft reinvent office apps with Artificial Intelligence tools
AI-powered no-code development is being used to reinvent Microsoft's Power Platform's software development, including Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word. Microsoft announced on March 17, that users of Microsoft 365 will soon be able to use an AI "Co-pilot" in an event.
Centre issues advisory as Maha sees 226 Covid cases
As a result of an increase in weekly Covid-19 cases and positivity rates, the Centre issued an advisory to the Maharashtra health department on Thursday.
In March 16, there were 226 new Coronavirus cases in the state, of which 35 were in Mumbai. In November last year, 200 or more Covid cases were reported in the state. The state's active tally has also crossed the 900 mark. Although no new deaths have been linked to the infection, the Centre wants the state to follow a four-step plan, which includes testing, tracking, treating, and vaccinating, and monitoring new and emerging clusters.
