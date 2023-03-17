Live News: Choice of Krithivasan was driven by board and N Chandra, says Rajesh Gopinathan
TCS CEO Resignation: K Krithivasan is set to become the next CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company. He will succeed Rajesh Gopinathan, who unexpectedly resigned as chief executive and managing director on Thursday. The board appointed Krithivasan as CEO-designate with effect from March 16.
India's largest software service provider Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced that TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation.
Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS
Moneycontrol.com
March 17, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
The choice of Krithivasan was driven by the board and N Chandra, they looked at variety of candidates and felt Krithi was the best fit: Rajesh Gopinathan
March 17, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
The nine month growth has come in at 14.8%; I have absolutely no clue about FY24, and not my business to comment on it: Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS
ADVERTISEMENT
March 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
Delhi airport has been adjudged the best airport in India and South Asia, according to international air transport rating organisation Skytrax.
March 17, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
We will tweak the strategy and priority every year, but the core principles remain the same: K Krithivasan
March 17, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
TCS has been built on continuous evolutionary approach, so don't expect dramatic changes: K Krithivasan
ADVERTISEMENT
March 17, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
There are certain parts of business that I know quite well, will work to understand what is happening in the rest of TCS: K Krithivasan, TCS, Designate CEO
March 17, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST
This is one of those occasions when you ask yourself what do you want to do, as I never allowed myself to think about something else: TCS CEO Gopinathan
March 17, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST
Nothing more challenging than delivering earnings quarter after quarter. It has been 10 years of doing this, and I enjoyed every moment but you keep thinking about what next: TCS CEO in response to Moneycontrol query
March 17, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
Not needed that every CEO change means a change in strategy, we will recalibrate what we do as market situation changes: TCS CEO
March 17, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
Disturbance will remain for a quarter or two, but growth will come back: Krithivasan
ADVERTISEMENT
March 17, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
TCS will be a very integral part of who I am, and we built something of lasting value, never followed the herd: TCS CEO Gopinathan
March 17, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST
I asked myself if not now, will there be a better time, as I have been having discussions with N Chandra off and on: Rajesh Gopinathan