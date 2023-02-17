Live News: South Korea, US to hold nuclear drills next week amid growing threats from North Korea

February 17, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

UK MP Bob Blackman slams BBC documentary on PM Modi

- "The so-called documentary which is more of propaganda video was a disgraceful piece of shoddy journalism with an attack on Narendra Modi, both in his time as Gujarat CM&then his time as PM. It should never have been broadcast by BBC."

- "BBC is not an arm of British government....I think it is extremely regrettable because it would seem as if there was some sort of agenda of BBC to disrupt UK-India relations."

- "The one thing I agreed with in this propaganda video was the final comments which said that Narendra Modi and the BJP government will probably be re-elected next time and the time after that."