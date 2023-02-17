Live News: South Korea, US to hold nuclear drills next week amid growing threats from North Korea

Live News Updates: South Korea and the United States will stage tabletop exercises in Washington next week to improve operations of American nuclear assets as part of efforts to better counter North Korea's threats, Seoul's defence ministry said.
Latest News Live: The South Korean delegation will be led by Deputy Defence Minister Heo Tae-keun; the U.S. team will be led by Siddharth Mohandas, deputy assistant defence secretary for East Asia, and Richard Johnson, deputy assistant defence secretary for nuclear and countering weapons of mass destruction policy. "With a focus on North Korea's nuclear threats, both sides will have in-depth discussions on various measures to strengthen U.S. extended deterrence, including information sharing and consultation procedures," the ministry said in a statement.
UK MP Bob Blackman slams BBC documentary on PM Modi
- "The so-called documentary which is more of propaganda video was a disgraceful piece of shoddy journalism with an attack on Narendra Modi, both in his time as Gujarat CM&then his time as PM. It should never have been broadcast by BBC."
- "BBC is not an arm of British government....I think it is extremely regrettable because it would seem as if there was some sort of agenda of BBC to disrupt UK-India relations."
- "The one thing I agreed with in this propaganda video was the final comments which said that Narendra Modi and the BJP government will probably be re-elected next time and the time after that."
Earthquake in Syria
- A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Thursday night, the Syrian National Earthquake Center said.
Karnataka Budget
- Finance department officials handed over the Budget copy to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio.
- CM Bommai will present his government's last budget today.
North Korea's reply: North Korea threatens unprecedented action over allied military drills
- North Korea threatened on Friday to take "unprecedentedly constant, strong responses" if South Korea and the United States press ahead with planned military drills, accusing the allies of raising tensions in the region.
- In a statement carried by state media KCNA, the North's foreign ministry also said it would consider additional military action if the U.N. Security Council, under the influence of the United States, continues to pressure Pyongyang.
Nuclear drills: South Korea, U.S. to hold nuclear drills amid growing threats from North
- South Korea and the United States will stage tabletop exercises in Washington next week to improve operations of American nuclear assets as part of efforts to better counter North Korea's threats, Seoul's defence ministry said.
- The drills, called the Deterrence Strategy Committee Tabletop Exercise, are scheduled for February 22 at the Pentagon and will involve senior defence policymakers from both sides, the ministry said.
Tripura elections
- Tripura recorded 86.10% voter turnout in Assembly elections on February 16.
African Union summit: Security and food crises expected to be in focus
- Deepening security and food crises are likely to dominate the agenda when heads of state convene in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa this weekend, Feb. 17-19, for the annual African Union (AU) summit.
- Armed conflict from West Africa's Sahel to the Horn of Africa in the east and the impacts of droughts and floods have driven ever more Africans from their homes, with the number of displaced people south of the Sahara Desert rising more than 15% over the past year, according to United Nations figures.
- The U.N. estimates 44 million people were displaced in 2022 up from 38.3 million people at the end of 2021.
PM Modi to address global business summit on Feb 18
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.
- The theme of the summit is "Resilience. Influence. Dominance". The two-day summit will be held on February 17-18, it said.
Wargames: India, Japan to kickstart 2-week wargame
- The armies of India and Japan will kickstart a two-week mega military wargame from Friday in the Japanese province of Shiga to share best practices and develop interoperability.
- The fourth edition of the exercise will take place from February 17 to March 2 at Camp Imazu in Shiga province, they said.
ChatGPT Buzz: Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT
- OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, on Thursday said it is developing an upgrade to its viral chatbot that users can customize, as it works to address concerns about bias in artificial intelligence.
- The San Francisco-based startup, which Microsoft Corp has funded and used to power its latest technology, said it has worked to mitigate political and other biases but also wanted to accommodate more diverse views.
Instagram to roll out new broadcast chat feature
- Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc, is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.
- "I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.
Earthquake near J&K
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, today at 5:01 am, said National Centre for Seismology.
Joe Biden stresses need for open communication with China
- "I've said, since the beginning of my administration, we seek competition not conflict with China. We're not looking for a new Cold War," says Biden.
- US President Joe Biden underscored the need for an open line of communication with Beijing, amidst growing tension with China in the wake of the downing of a suspected spy balloon,
Joe Biden says he will speak to China's Xi Jinping about balloon incident
- President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's president, Xi Jinping, about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.
- "We are not looking for a new cold war," Biden said.
- "I expect to be speaking with President Xi. I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon," Biden said in response to complaints from Beijing.
