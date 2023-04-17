 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Today: SC penalises MMRCL for overreaching its orders pertaining to felling of trees in Aarey; levies Rs 10 lakhs fine

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

April 17, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023

Chandrakanth Patil files nomination as BJP's candidate from Gulbarga North Assembly Constituency. He was accompanied by BJP Karnataka Incharge Arun Singh and other leaders.

April 17, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

India holds 100th G20 meeting under its presidency of bloc

The G20's 100th meeting was held in India on Monday, marking an important turning point in the country's G20 presidency, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The grouping, which has been led by India since December 1 of last year, is holding its 100th meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi.

According to the MEA, other events taking place on Monday include the second Health Working Group in Goa, the second Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad, and the Space Economy Leaders' Precursor Meeting in Shillong.

April 17, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

SC had in November 2022 permitted felling of 84 trees, however MMRCL sought permission to cut 177 trees from tree authority, without informing the SC.

April 17, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Bathinda Military Station firing incident 

“After sustained interrogation, one individual named Gunner Desai Mohan from the Artillery unit, where the incident occurred has confessed to his involvement in stealing an INSAS rifle & killing four of his colleagues. Initial investigations indicate that this was apparently due to personal reasons/animosity,” stated the HQ South Western Command.

They added, “The individual is currently in Police custody and further details are being ascertained. It is reiterated that there is no terror angle as speculated earlier.”

April 17, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

In relation to the murders of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, another argument was brought before the Supreme Court. The letter also pleaded with SC to turn the murder investigation over to CBI. Amitabh Thakur, a retired IPS officer, initiated the letter petition.

April 17, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

CJI Chandrachud comments that MMRC overreached the SC’s orders by asking tree authority for permission to cut more trees in AAREY forest than what was actually authorised.Says court will impose a fine of Rs 10 Lakhs for this.

Hearing still underway.

April 17, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's response to the devastating Motihari Hooch tragedy:

"This is a sad incident. We'll provide Rs 4 lakhs to the families of the deceased, from CM relief fund but they should provide in writing that they are in favour of alcohol ban in the state & that they're against drinking alcohol,"stated Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

He further mentioned, "If the family members of those who have died by consuming spurious liquor after 2016, apply to the government, then we will provide them with a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs from the CM Relief Fund."

April 17, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

India’s WPI inflation in March at 1.34% against 3.85% in February

India’s WPI inflation in March at 1.34% is the lowest in 29 months, according to the data from the Commerce Ministry.

April 17, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

What happened in UP was not the funeral procession of Atiq Ahmed but that of law, says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

"I have no sympathies for crime or criminals. There are laws & Constitution to eliminate crime. Even the assassins of a PM were made to undergo trial & they were punished. What happened in UP was not the funeral procession of #AtiqAhmed but that of law. UP tops in terms of custodial deaths. This has been done for cheap publicity. Everyone knows the kind of rule in UP...This seemed scripted," said Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

April 17, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

Political shake-up: Resignations continue to rock BJP as Karam Shyam departs

BJP MLA from Langthabal, Karam Shyam resigned from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur; he stated that, "He is resigning as he has not been assigned any responsibility as a Chairman."