Latest News Today: SC penalises MMRCL for overreaching its orders pertaining to felling of trees in Aarey; levies Rs 10 lakhs fine

Latest News Updates Today: SC penalises MMRCL for overreaching its orders pertaining to felling of trees in Aarey. Asks it to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakhs to conservator of forests. However, it refused to stay the permission it obtained from authorities to cut 177 trees as it would stall a public project.
Karnataka Elections 2023
Chandrakanth Patil files nomination as BJP's candidate from Gulbarga North Assembly Constituency. He was accompanied by BJP Karnataka Incharge Arun Singh and other leaders.
India holds 100th G20 meeting under its presidency of bloc
The G20's 100th meeting was held in India on Monday, marking an important turning point in the country's G20 presidency, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The grouping, which has been led by India since December 1 of last year, is holding its 100th meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi.
According to the MEA, other events taking place on Monday include the second Health Working Group in Goa, the second Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad, and the Space Economy Leaders' Precursor Meeting in Shillong.
SC had in November 2022 permitted felling of 84 trees, however MMRCL sought permission to cut 177 trees from tree authority, without informing the SC.
Bathinda Military Station firing incident
“After sustained interrogation, one individual named Gunner Desai Mohan from the Artillery unit, where the incident occurred has confessed to his involvement in stealing an INSAS rifle & killing four of his colleagues. Initial investigations indicate that this was apparently due to personal reasons/animosity,” stated the HQ South Western Command.
They added, “The individual is currently in Police custody and further details are being ascertained. It is reiterated that there is no terror angle as speculated earlier.”
News Alert
In relation to the murders of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, another argument was brought before the Supreme Court. The letter also pleaded with SC to turn the murder investigation over to CBI. Amitabh Thakur, a retired IPS officer, initiated the letter petition.
News Alert
CJI Chandrachud comments that MMRC overreached the SC’s orders by asking tree authority for permission to cut more trees in AAREY forest than what was actually authorised.Says court will impose a fine of Rs 10 Lakhs for this.
Hearing still underway.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's response to the devastating Motihari Hooch tragedy:
"This is a sad incident. We'll provide Rs 4 lakhs to the families of the deceased, from CM relief fund but they should provide in writing that they are in favour of alcohol ban in the state & that they're against drinking alcohol,"stated Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
He further mentioned, "If the family members of those who have died by consuming spurious liquor after 2016, apply to the government, then we will provide them with a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs from the CM Relief Fund."
India’s WPI inflation in March at 1.34% against 3.85% in February
India’s WPI inflation in March at 1.34% is the lowest in 29 months, according to the data from the Commerce Ministry.
What happened in UP was not the funeral procession of Atiq Ahmed but that of law, says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
"I have no sympathies for crime or criminals. There are laws & Constitution to eliminate crime. Even the assassins of a PM were made to undergo trial & they were punished. What happened in UP was not the funeral procession of #AtiqAhmed but that of law. UP tops in terms of custodial deaths. This has been done for cheap publicity. Everyone knows the kind of rule in UP...This seemed scripted," said Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.
Political shake-up: Resignations continue to rock BJP as Karam Shyam departs
BJP MLA from Langthabal, Karam Shyam resigned from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur; he stated that, "He is resigning as he has not been assigned any responsibility as a Chairman."
News Alert
NCLAT places Google’s appeal against CCI’s appeal against Rs 936.44 penalty before chairperson Justice (retd) Ashok Bhushan.
News Alert
A three-member judicial commission constituted for a detailed investigation into the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on 15th April (ANI)
News Alert
SC stays Calcutta HC directions to initiate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in the bribe-for-job case.
Rs 500 Crores corruption case
Following a complaint by the BJP's Kirit Somaiya, the Mumbai Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) launches a preliminary investigation into Shivsena Uddhav Thackeray's MLA Ravindra Waikar.
Senior BMC garden and building department employees have received letters from EOW to join the probe.
Asaram Bapu case:
-Supreme Court sets aside Rajasthan High Court’s order, summoning IPS officer Ajay Pal Lamba for recording his evidence as a court witness in a case related to self-styled godman Asaram's appeal against his conviction in a minor's rape case. The top court also asked Rajasthan High Court to expeditiously decide Asaram’s appeal against his conviction in the rape case.
Just In:
-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the two people from the state who died in a fire in Dubai.
Tiger terror in Uttarakhand:
-Pauri Garhwal district administration has imposed curfew in dozens of villages of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils in view of tiger terror in the district from 7 pm to 6 am. Apart from this, schools andAnganwadi centres of these two tehsils will remain closed on 17 &18 April, according toDM Pauri, Ashish Chauhan
-Dhumakot and Rikhanikhal tehsildars were asked to camp in tiger-affected areas. Along with this, instructions have been given to mark the sensitive houses and families affected by the tiger. On April 13 and 15, two people were killed by a tiger in Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot areas
AAP calls Delhi Assembly session at 11 am, likely to discuss CBI summons to Kejriwal
-The Delhi government has called a special session of the assembly on April 17 and is likely to discuss CBI's notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case in the House.The second part of the Budget Session will commence in the Assembly Hall at 11.00 am on April 17, according to an official notification.
-The CBI has summoned Kejriwal at its headquarters at 11 am on April 16 to question him in connection with the formulation of the now-scraped excise policy. He has been called by the agency as a witness and is not an accused in the case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26.
G290 Meeting at Varanasi: Preparations underway
Uttar Pradesh | Preparations underway for the G20 meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) is being organized at Varanasi from 17-19th April by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
About 80 foreign… pic.twitter.com/IDc8clqiHB
Just In:
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar gives the 'B' form to Jagadish Shettar, ahead of his nomination filing for Karnataka Elections 2023
Kozhikode train fire incident:
-The special investigation team has imposed section 16 of the UAPA Act against accused Shahrukh Saifi.Shahrukh Saifi was arrested from Maharashtra for allegedly setting on fire at Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train on April 2 near Elathur in Kozhikode district.
House collapses after cylinder explosion, eight injured in West Delhi
-Eight people were injured early Monday when a house collapsed in West Delhi's Nangloi area following an LPG cylinder blast, officials said. The injuredwere rescued by the fire personnel and rushed to a hospital with the help of public and police. In a separate incident, a house collapsed in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area around 11.30 pm on April 16. Fire officials said the house was situated opposite a metro pillar in Tagore Garden and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
News Alert:
-Former MLA and BJP in-charge of Kurnool's Aluru, Neeraja Reddy died in a road accident on April 16. She was coming from Hyderabad to Kurnool when her car overturned after a tire burst at Beechupally in Telangana.
India reports 9,111 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases rise to 60,313
-India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 60,313, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 17. The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths.
-While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
-The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226).
Punjab: Army jawan detained in Bathinda military station firing case
-Days after four Army personnel were killed in firing at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab, the police detained a jawan in connection with the incident, officials said on April 17. Four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing incident which took place on April 12.
-According to Punjab Police, four jawans were interrogated in connection to the incident on Sunday. Punjab Police had registered a case against two unknown persons in connection with the firing at the Bathinda Military Station.
-The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of Major Ashutosh Shukla, a witness in the firing incident. The FIR said the four slain jawans have been identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh and Yogesh
Always stood with party, not for personal gain: Siddaramaiah on Shetter
-''I welcome former CM Jagadish Shettar to our party. He is known as a decent politician in Karnataka. Though he's from RSS, he's a secular person. I worked with him as the opposition leader and he was the opposition leader when I was CM. He was an honest party worker in BJP and always stood with the party, not for personal gain'': Congress leader Siddaramaiah
-''The way he (Jagadish Shettar) was treated in BJP, this shouldn't happen to anyone in any party. He is hurt now, and his community and supporters have been disrespected by BJP. After Jagadish Shettar has joined us, we will win more than 150 seats. His joining will give a boost to the party,'' he added.
24th IGC Meeting
-Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation-Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov arrived in Delhi on April 17on a two-day working visit.
-On the first day, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will meet with the business representatives from both countries. On April 18, a plenary meeting of the IGC will be held, following which the co-chairs will sign the final protocol of the 24th IGC meeting.
Shocked after being denied ticket to elections: Shetter
-"I thought being a senior leader, I'll get the ticket, but when I came to know that I'm not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get," saidJagadish Shettar after joining Congress
-''Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former CM and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party's growth'', he added.
-''I'mwholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought,'' said Shettar
Just In: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after resigning from BJP
-Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joined Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar & Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah at the party office in Bengaluru. Shettar resigned from the BJP yesterday after being denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.
News Alert:
-Due to the sudden deterioration of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan's health, he has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi. His condition is stable and is under observation.
'Petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage do not represent the view of the entire population of the nation': Centre files fresh application before SC
-Centreraises the question on the maintainability of the petitions as a preliminary issue as the prayers made would entail the judicial creation of a social institution called “marriage” of a different kind than contemplated under the existing law.
-Centrealso informedthat any further creation of rights, recognition of relationship and giving legal sanctity to such relationship can be done only by the competent legislature and not by judicial adjudication.
-Centre says petition seeking legal recognition of same -sex marriage issue has far-reaching implications. The petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage do not represent the view of the entire population of the nation, Centre added.
-Centre informed the top courtthat the petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage merely reflect urban elitist views and cannot be compared with the appropriate legislature which reflects the views and voices of a far wider spectrum and expands across the country.
First stores in India mark company's major expansion in country: Apple
-As it celebrates more than 25 years in India, iPhone-maker Applesaid its first two stores in the country to be opened this week mark a major expansion plan of the company. The two Apple stores are coming up in Mumbai and Delhi.
-"This week, as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India, the company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers," the company said in a statement.
-Apple will open its first store on April 18 in Mumbai which will be immediately followed by launch of its second official store in Delhi on April 20.
CBI arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case
-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha wastaken from his residence at Burwan in Murshidabad district by theCentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with investigation into the school- jobs-for-graft scam case. Saha, an MLA from Burwan constituency, was being questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government aided schools. Saha was detained on Monday morning and taken away in a convoy of vehicles with CRPF security by CBI officials, the official said.
Punjab BJP SC morcha general secretary Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified persons in Amritsar
-The state'sBJP SC morcha general secretary was shot at by unidentified persons in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area. ''He was admitted to the hospital at around 10 pm yesterday after he was shot. The bullet hit his chin, injuring his face; his lower bone is also fractured. He is out of danger'',Dr Randhir, KD Hospital told ANI.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding that the decennial Census that should have been conducted in 2021 be done right away, and a Caste Census be made its integral part.
India may breach cap on Russian crude buys if OPEC+ cuts gets too costly: FM Sitharaman
-India will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap set by by the G-7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest economic threat. “Yes, because otherwise I’ll end up paying far more than what I can afford,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview in Washington, when asked if India would continue importing Russian oil beyond the $60-a-barrel price cap. “We have a large population and we also therefore have to look at prices which are going to be affordable for us.”
-The stance underscores the pressing need in the country of 1.4 billion people to curb inflation and spur growth amid a surprise output cut by OPEC+ and western sanctions to rein in Russia’s oil revenue following the invasion of Ukraine. India, along with China, has emerged as one of the key buyers of Russian crude. It is now India’s top supplier, above Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
Heatwave conditions prevail in Odisha- Jharsuguda sizzles at 43 degree Celsius
-Even after amarginal fall in temperature across Odisha, the mercury levelremained at or above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places in the state, according to the statemeteorological department bulletin. The industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest in the state with the mercury level touching 43 degrees C while three places - Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher- recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C. Similarly, six places recorded temperatures at or above 41 degrees C.
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra |
We have met the people who're undergoing treatment, interacted with 4-5, two among them are in critical condition. The event was not planned properly. Who will investigate this incident?: Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra heatwave:
-Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray andNCP leader Ajit Pawar met people who areundergoing treatment in MGM Kamothe Hospital after they suffered heatstroke during Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. 11 people died andmore than 20 are undergoing treatment after they suffered heatstroke during the award ceremony inKharghar.
Plea moved in SC seeking inquiry over murders of Atiq Ahmed,Ashraf and 183 encounters in UP
-A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court by an advocate seeking to constitute an Independent Expert Committee under the Chairmanship of a Former Supreme Court Justice to inquire about the encounters that had occurred since 2017 as stated by Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) and also to inquire into the police custody murder of Atiq and Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh.
Latest News Today:
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of news updates today on April 17, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!