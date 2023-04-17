Latest News Today: SC penalises MMRCL for overreaching its orders pertaining to felling of trees in Aarey; levies Rs 10 lakhs fine

April 17, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The G20's 100th meeting was held in India on Monday, marking an important turning point in the country's G20 presidency, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The grouping, which has been led by India since December 1 of last year, is holding its 100th meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi.

According to the MEA, other events taking place on Monday include the second Health Working Group in Goa, the second Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad, and the Space Economy Leaders' Precursor Meeting in Shillong.