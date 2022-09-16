 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: Govt relaxes paid up capital rules for small companies

Moneycontrol News
Sep 16, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Definition of “small companies” under the Companies Act, 2013 was revised by increasing their thresholds for paid up capital from “not exceeding Rs 50 lakh” to “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs 20 crore”.

September 16, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

