September 16, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

PM Modi to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Presidents of Uzbekistan, Iran during SCO summit

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with leaders of Russia, Uzbekistan and Iran on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

- The Prime Minister reached Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Thursday to attend the summit.

- PM Modi will attend the SCO summit on Friday which will be followed by a restricted meeting of SCO leaders.

- PM will have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This will be his first in-person meeting after the COVID pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

- He will also have bilateral meetings with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

- PM Modi is among 15 global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will attend the summit in Samarkand.

- Uzbekistan is the current chair of SCO 2022 and India will assume the rotational annual presidency of the SCO at the end of the Samarkand Summit. (ANI)