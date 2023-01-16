Latest News Today Live Updates: India and China border situation is quite stable, says China

Latest News Today Live Updates: Chinese embassy's statement came after the US State Department of Defence said that China "continues to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC."
Election Commission calls all-party meeting to discuss Remote Voting Machine
Election Commission has called an all-party meeting in New Delhi today to discuss Remote Voting Machine.
It has called presidents, chairpersons and general secretaries of all national parties for the meeting to discuss and demonstrate the Remote Voting Machine. The Technical Expert Committee members will also be present in the meeting.
The poll body has proposed the introduction of ‘remote voting’ for domestic migrants, using a multi-constituency electronic voting machine that will retain all security features of the EVMs currently in use. This modified form of EVM can handle up to 72 multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth.
Safdarjung records a 1.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature today
Delhi shivers as Lodhi Road records a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius while Safdarjung records 1.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.
India Meteorological Department said Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely witnesses a cold wave next week.
The cold wave will prevail over many places of Delh-NCR between January 16 and 18. The minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, the agency added.
Frosty winds whipped the plains of north and northwest India, bringing minimum temperatures drastically down in many areas. It is going to turn colder until western disturbances provide some relief starting on Thursday.
Nepal aircraft crash update
The search and rescue operations resume in Pokhara, a day after a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed here and claimed 68 lives so far, as per the latest toll.
Authorities said bodies will be handed over to families after identification and examination.
Nearly 350 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal - home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest - where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions, according to Reuters.
'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film Critics Choice Awards, 'Naatu Naatu' Best Song
Less than a week after it won the Golden Globes, "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "RRR" won the Best Song at Critics Choice Award 2023. "RRR" won the prize for Best Foreign Language Film.
"RRR" received five nominations for Critics Choice Awards -- best picture, best director, best foreign language film, best song for "Naatu Naatu", and best visual effects.
Released theatrically last March, "RRR" raised reported earnings over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.
India-China border situation stable, two sides have maintained smooth communications, says China
Reacting to comments made by the US State Department on the India and China boundary issue, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India has said that India and China border situation is overall stable and the two sides have maintained smooth and constructive communications.
"The current China-India border situation is overall stable. The two sides have maintained smooth and constructive communication on boundary-related issues through diplomatic and military channels, and promoted the border situation to switch from the phase of emergency response to normalized management and control," said the statement released by China's embassy in India where envoy Wang Xiaojian said that both countries have maintained constructive communication on border issues through diplomatic and military channels.
This statement came after the US State Department of Defence said that China "continues to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC."
Refuting the allegations by the US, China, in its statement said, "The boundary question is a matter between China and India. The two sides have the will and capability of resolving the question through dialogue and consultation. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability."
Earlier, in December, the US Department of Defence said that it continues to closely watch developments along the Line of Actual Control at the India-China border.
Meanwhile, India’s army chief, last week on Thursday said that the border situation with China is stable but unpredictable.
Gen. Manoj Pande told reporters the countries were continuing to talk both at the diplomatic and military levels, and that India’s military maintains a high level of preparedness.
“We have adequate forces. We have adequate reserves in each of our sectors to be able to effectively deal with any situation or contingency. I would say the situation is stable and under control, yet unpredictable,” Pande said
PM Narendra Modi to hold mega roadshow in Delhi today; traffic advisory issued
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to commuters in Delhi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow.
A part of a two-day BJP national executive meeting, Modi's roadshow will be held in about a 1-kilometre stretch and feature some cultural performances.
Scheduled to begin from 3 pm onwards, the roadshow is expected to have mass public participation.
Roads that will remain affected
Some of the routes that are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic are Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Minto Road, Park Street/Shankar Road, Mandir Marg, Janpath, DDU Marg, Talkatora road, among others.
Roads such as Raisina Road, Panchkuain Road, Tolstoy Road, Firozeshah Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, and others will also witness heavy traffic tomorrow.
Traffic diversion
The traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia
An earthquake of 6.0-magnitudestruck the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island early Monday, the US Geological Survey reported.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, nor was there a tsunami alert. The earthquake occurred around 6:30 am local time.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit the populous West Java province on the main island of Java, killing 602 people.
One of Sumatra island's deadliest quakes occurred on December 26, 2004, setting off an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people including victims as far away as Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.
North India to witness severe cold spell or next three days
According to the weather department, North India including the national capital is likely to witness cold to severe cold waves in the coming three days.
The temperature will continue to settle at 3 degrees Celcius, today and tomorrow in Delhi-NCR, as per the India Meteorological Department.
The Indian Railways informed as many as 13 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog.
Meanwhile, over North India, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18.
IMD also predicted dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days.
Fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP: IMF report
After decades of increasing economic integration, now a severe fragmentation of the global economy could reduce global economic output by up to 7%, according to a report by International Monetary Fund.
The IMF report added that the losses could reach 8-12% in some countries while even limited fragmentation could shave 0.2% off of global GDP.
The note also mentioned that the global flows of goods and capital had leveled off after the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and a surge in trade restrictions was seen in subsequent years.
It added that the deepening trade ties had resulted in a large reduction in global poverty for years while benefitting low-income consumers in advanced economies through lower prices.
The IMF said existing studies suggested that the deeper the fragmentation, the deeper the costs, with technological decoupling significantly amplifying losses from trade restrictions.
India has to become a manufacturing economy to achieve the 'Make in India' goal, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "To achieve the 'Make in India' goal, India has to become a manufacturing economy."
"Until India becomes a manufacturing economy, it will continue to buy goods from others as a purchasing economy," the minister, who also holds the skill development and entrepreneurship portfolio, said. He was addressing a programme on 'Purvodaya - an instrument for Act East policy.' He also said economic empowerment in the eastern region has to be achieved by providing employment.
"India will get the demographic dividend for the next 15 years, which eastern India will get for 25 years," he said.
G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting to begin today in Pune
The G20 Infrastructure Working Group, today, will meet in Pune for deliberations on various aspects of infrastructure investments.
The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Government of India will host the two-day IWG meetings, with Australia and Brazil as the co-chairs, and will be joined by 65 delegates from IWG member countries, guest nations, and international organizations invited by India to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency, an official release said.
"The G20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class; promoting quality infrastructure investment; and identifying innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment," the release said.
"In the Pune meeting, discussions will focus on the agenda for the Infrastructure Working Group under the Indian Presidency. The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is 'Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable'," it said.
The release also added that the theme will focus on various facets of making cities economic centres of growth, financing and building future-ready urban infrastructure, directing fiscal investments for unlocking private financing for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable infrastructure, and mitigating social imbalances.
Tomorrow, that is on January 17, the IWG will deliberate on four sessions, followed by the vote of thanks to the delegates, after which there will be a farewell dinner, the release said.
Slim gains during market opening today, indicates SGX Nifty
Dalal Street seems to kick start the week on a flat note as SGX Nifty indicates slim gains for the broader index.
On Friday, the market closed with notable gains as BSE Sensex rallied 303 points to 60,261, while the Nifty 50 climbed nearly 100 points to 17,957 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.
Other latest updates from the Nepal plane crash
- Associated Press reported that one witness heard cries for help from within the fiery wreck. A local who rushed to the crash site to help search for bodies, Bishnu Tiwari said the rescue efforts were hampered by thick smoke and a raging fire.
- Watching from the terrace of his house, another witness said he saw the plane spinning violently in the air as it approached the airport for landing.
- Yeti Airlines, meanwhile, has cancelled the regular flights on Monday to mourn the passengers who lost their lives in the plane crash.
- Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has set up a panel to investigate the accident and it is expected to report within 45 days.
- Bureau d'Enquêtes et d'Analyses (BEA), France's air accident investigation agency would participate in the probe into the causes of the crash and coordinate with all other parties involved.
Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal, PM Modi tweets
Expressing his condolence and grief on the plane crash in Nepal, in which five Indianshave been killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:
"Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," Modi said in a tweet and tagged Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.
Out of the five Indians killed in the crash, four hailed from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh.
According to officials, the four people from Ghazipur district have been identified as Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Rajbhar, Abhishek Kushwaha and Vishal Sharma.
Jaiswal hailed from Chak Jainab and Alawalpur Chatti but was currently living in Sarnath, Rajbhar was a resident of Chak Jainab in the Badesar area. Kushwaha was from Dharwa in the Nonhara area of Ghazipur and Sharma belonged to Alawalpur Chatti village in the Badesar area of the district.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, condoled the deaths and said that officials had been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to their home state.
"The plane crash in Nepal is unfortunate. A humble tribute to all the people including Indian citizens who were killed. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed souls at his holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured," he tweeted in Hindi.
Latest News Today Live Updates: Five Indians, among 68 dead in Nepal plane crash
Scheduled to land at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, Yeti Airlines Flight 691, on 15 January 2023, crashed into the bank of the Seti Gandaki River while landing at Pokhara
At least 69 people were killed in after a passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed into a river gorge
53 Nepali, 5 Indian, 4 Russian, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian, and one each from Ireland, Australia, and France were in the plane, the airlines said.
Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).
While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.
According to pilots and an aircraft accident investigation expert, mishandling, malfunctioning of aircraft system or pilot fatigue could be among the factors that
caused Nepal's worst plane crash in 30 years.
The person, who was involved in multiple aircraft accident probes, was also closely associated with the investigation into the Calicut plane crash in 2020, PTI reported.
We haven’t rescued anyone alive from the crash site. Search operation will resume in the morning today, said Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Spox of Nepal Army.
