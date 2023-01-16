Latest News Today Live Updates: India and China border situation is quite stable, says China

January 16, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

India-China border situation stable, two sides have maintained smooth communications, says China

Reacting to comments made by the US State Department on the India and China boundary issue, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India has said that India and China border situation is overall stable and the two sides have maintained smooth and constructive communications.

"The current China-India border situation is overall stable. The two sides have maintained smooth and constructive communication on boundary-related issues through diplomatic and military channels, and promoted the border situation to switch from the phase of emergency response to normalized management and control," said the statement released by China's embassy in India where envoy Wang Xiaojian said that both countries have maintained constructive communication on border issues through diplomatic and military channels.

This statement came after the US State Department of Defence said that China "continues to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC."

Refuting the allegations by the US, China, in its statement said, "The boundary question is a matter between China and India. The two sides have the will and capability of resolving the question through dialogue and consultation. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability."

Earlier, in December, the US Department of Defence said that it continues to closely watch developments along the Line of Actual Control at the India-China border.

Meanwhile, India’s army chief, last week on Thursday said that the border situation with China is stable but unpredictable.

Gen. Manoj Pande told reporters the countries were continuing to talk both at the diplomatic and military levels, and that India’s military maintains a high level of preparedness.

“We have adequate forces. We have adequate reserves in each of our sectors to be able to effectively deal with any situation or contingency. I would say the situation is stable and under control, yet unpredictable,” Pande said