Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Confident of absolute majority to form government again, says CM Manik Saha

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Latest News LIVE: The north-eastern state of Tripura is readying for a high voltage 3-cornered battle between the BJP, Congress-Left alliance and Tipra Motha.

Latest News LIVE Updates: Tripura is witnessing a three-corner contest in its assembly elections on February 16. The north-eastern state is heading for a high voltage battle for the 60-member Tripura electorate on February 16. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm today at 3,337 polling stations. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told PTI that around 1,100 of the state's polling stations are identified as 'sensitive' and another 28 as 'critical'. Competition is among the BJP-IPFT alliance, the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and regional party Tipra Motha — formed by the states' royal family heir. Votes will be counted on March 2.

February 16, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Tripura State Elections LIVE News Updates: 12.76% voter turnout recorded till 9 am


Tripura has recorded 12.76 percent voter turnout recorded till 9 am, as per the ECI Spokesperson on Twitter.
High Voter enthusiasm #TripuraElections2023 indicates peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the State for conduct of polls under the aegis of Election Commission of India. Adequate security forces made available to instil a sense of confidence among voters, the ECI tweeted.
Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro noted that "enthusiasm was palpable among the voters", especially women. He added that this "indicates polls are being held in a free and fair manner."

February 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

February 16, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE News Updates: BJP will get absolute majority, says CM


Tripura Chife Minister Manik Saha cast his vote at a polling booth at Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School in Agartala early on February 16 for the Tripura Elections 2023. "It feels good. I urge all voters to cast their vote. I am confident BJP will form government," Saha, who is the ruling BJP's candidate from Town Bordowali told reporters after casting his vote.
He was also confident the party will perform better than the previous election. "I am hundred per cent confident that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time," he said.
On the new CM, Saha said "things are not decided that way. As of now, I am the chief minister."
Notably, Saha defeated Congress nominee Ashish Kumar Saha by over 6,000 votes in the 2022 by-elections for Town Bardowali.

February 16, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Tripura Assembly Polls LIVE News Updates: Poll prep done, women personnel managing 97 booths


As many as 97 booths are being managed by women polling personnel, Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told PTI.
He added that in term of health emergency preparations, an air ambulance has been stationed at Agartala Airport for such cases.

February 16, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Tripura Polls LIVE News Updates: Congress alleges 'voter intimidation' by BJP, calls on Election Commission


The Congress party on February 15 approached the Election Commission alleging "voter intimidation" by the ruling BJP, PTI reported.
A group led by senior party leader Mukul Wasnik, and including media and publicity chief Pawan Khera and AICC secretary Pranav Jha, asked the ECI to "take timely steps to remove the environment of fear in the state." The party has also sent a memorandum to the EC stating it raised repeated concerns about "political violence and voter intimidation" ahead of the Tripura Assembly Elections.
Wasnik told reporters that "there is an atmosphere of anarchy and insecurity". "Voters and Congress candidates faced violence...Violence was also done against our state in-charge Ajoy Kumar. We have complained to the Election Commission about the situation there," he said.

February 16, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Tripura Assembly Polls LIVE News Updates: ECI assures of safe elections, reports no snags in EVMs


Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told PTI that no part of the state has reported any untoward incident or technical snags in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the first 30 minutes since voting for the assembly elections began.
He urged voters to "come out and exercise their democratic rights" adding that "necessary steps have been made for their safety. Special initiatives have also been taken for physically handicapped and elderly voters so that they don't face any inconvenience at the booths."

February 16, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

Tripura Assembly Polls LIVE News Updates: 

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has cast his vote for the state assembly elections in Agartala early on February 16.

February 16, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE News Updates: BJP highlights development in Tripura, Congress says misgovernance


Among the political parties, the regional Tipra Motha is contesting on demand of a statehood for Greater Tipraland, as per a PTI report.
The incumbent BJP has highlighted development projects over the past five years.
Congress' election plank has been misrule and misgovernance of the BJP-IPFT alliance.

February 16, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST