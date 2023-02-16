Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Confident of absolute majority to form government again, says CM Manik Saha

February 16, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE News Updates: Tripura assembly elections: Political party leaders and ECI urge voters to come out in force



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise." (sic)

BJP Chief JP Nadda tweeted: "I urge all voters to take part in this festival of democracy & show up to vote for Tripura assembly elections. Each vote will count towards continuing the journey of good governance, development&prove to be decisive for a prosperous, corruption-free Tripura" (sic)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) tweeted: "Today is the poll day for all 60 Assembly Constituencies in Tripura. Voting is your Right & your Duty. Don’t forget to cast your valuable vote." (sic)

Tripura CM and BJP's Town Bordowali candidate, Manik Saha told ANI: "I offered prayers in the morning and prayed for peaceful voting everywhere. You can see people have come out to vote. I am confident that BJP will definitely form the Government here." (sic)