Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Confident of absolute majority to form government again, says CM Manik Saha

Latest News LIVE Updates: Tripura is witnessing a three-corner contest in its assembly elections on February 16. The north-eastern state is heading for a high voltage battle for the 60-member Tripura electorate on February 16. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm today at 3,337 polling stations. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told PTI that around 1,100 of the state's polling stations are identified as 'sensitive' and another 28 as 'critical'. Competition is among the BJP-IPFT alliance, the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and regional party Tipra Motha — formed by the states' royal family heir. Votes will be counted on March 2.
Tripura State Elections LIVE News Updates: 12.76% voter turnout recorded till 9 am
Tripura has recorded 12.76 percent voter turnout recorded till 9 am, as per the ECI Spokesperson on Twitter.
High Voter enthusiasm #TripuraElections2023 indicates peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the State for conduct of polls under the aegis of Election Commission of India. Adequate security forces made available to instil a sense of confidence among voters, the ECI tweeted.
Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro noted that "enthusiasm was palpable among the voters", especially women. He added that this "indicates polls are being held in a free and fair manner."
#TripuraElections2023 | People exercise their right to vote across all the 60 assembly constituencies in the state.— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Visuals from a polling booth in Udaipur of Gomati district. pic.twitter.com/MglRHVQus8
Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE News Updates: BJP will get absolute majority, says CM
Tripura Chife Minister Manik Saha cast his vote at a polling booth at Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School in Agartala early on February 16 for the Tripura Elections 2023. "It feels good. I urge all voters to cast their vote. I am confident BJP will form government," Saha, who is the ruling BJP's candidate from Town Bordowali told reporters after casting his vote.
He was also confident the party will perform better than the previous election. "I am hundred per cent confident that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time," he said.
On the new CM, Saha said "things are not decided that way. As of now, I am the chief minister."
Notably, Saha defeated Congress nominee Ashish Kumar Saha by over 6,000 votes in the 2022 by-elections for Town Bardowali.
Tripura Assembly Polls LIVE News Updates: Poll prep done, women personnel managing 97 booths
As many as 97 booths are being managed by women polling personnel, Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told PTI.
He added that in term of health emergency preparations, an air ambulance has been stationed at Agartala Airport for such cases.
Tripura Polls LIVE News Updates: Congress alleges 'voter intimidation' by BJP, calls on Election Commission
The Congress party on February 15 approached the Election Commission alleging "voter intimidation" by the ruling BJP, PTI reported.
A group led by senior party leader Mukul Wasnik, and including media and publicity chief Pawan Khera and AICC secretary Pranav Jha, asked the ECI to "take timely steps to remove the environment of fear in the state." The party has also sent a memorandum to the EC stating it raised repeated concerns about "political violence and voter intimidation" ahead of the Tripura Assembly Elections.
Wasnik told reporters that "there is an atmosphere of anarchy and insecurity". "Voters and Congress candidates faced violence...Violence was also done against our state in-charge Ajoy Kumar. We have complained to the Election Commission about the situation there," he said.
Tripura Assembly Polls LIVE News Updates: ECI assures of safe elections, reports no snags in EVMs
Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told PTI that no part of the state has reported any untoward incident or technical snags in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the first 30 minutes since voting for the assembly elections began.
He urged voters to "come out and exercise their democratic rights" adding that "necessary steps have been made for their safety. Special initiatives have also been taken for physically handicapped and elderly voters so that they don't face any inconvenience at the booths."
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has cast his vote for the state assembly elections in Agartala early on February 16.
Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE News Updates: BJP highlights development in Tripura, Congress says misgovernance
Among the political parties, the regional Tipra Motha is contesting on demand of a statehood for Greater Tipraland, as per a PTI report.
The incumbent BJP has highlighted development projects over the past five years.
Congress' election plank has been misrule and misgovernance of the BJP-IPFT alliance.
Glimpse from Manu Assembly Constituency, South Tripura district #TripuraElections2023 pic.twitter.com/Bts8e7plpe— Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) February 16, 2023
Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE News Updates: Tripura assembly elections: Political party leaders and ECI urge voters to come out in force
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise." (sic)
BJP Chief JP Nadda tweeted: "I urge all voters to take part in this festival of democracy & show up to vote for Tripura assembly elections. Each vote will count towards continuing the journey of good governance, development&prove to be decisive for a prosperous, corruption-free Tripura" (sic)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) tweeted: "Today is the poll day for all 60 Assembly Constituencies in Tripura. Voting is your Right & your Duty. Don’t forget to cast your valuable vote." (sic)
Tripura CM and BJP's Town Bordowali candidate, Manik Saha told ANI: "I offered prayers in the morning and prayed for peaceful voting everywhere. You can see people have come out to vote. I am confident that BJP will definitely form the Government here." (sic)
Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE News Updates: Over 28 lakh voters to choose from 259 candidates in Tripura.
Over 28 lakh voters will decide the fate of 259 contesting candidates in Tripura. These include around 13 lakh women. Of the contesting candidates, 20 are women and 58 independent candidates.
Notible candidates from the BJP include Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency, and Union minister Pratima Bhowmik who is nominee from Dhanpur. The party is contesting 55 seats, while alliance party IPFT is contesting six seats.
From the CPI(M), state secretary Jitendra Chadudhury is contesting from Sabroom Assembly seat as face of the Left-Congress alliance. The CMI(M) is contesting 47 seats, while the Congress is fielding contestants in 13 constituencies.
Notably, Pradyot Debbarma, founder of regional party Tipra Motha and heir of the former royal family, is not contesting any seat. The party has fielded candidates in 42 seats
The Trinamool Congress is also contesting 28 seats.
Tripura state elections LIVE News Updates: Tight security arrangements for Tripura elections
In terms of security arrangements, 25,000 central forces security personnel, 31,000 polling personnel, and 31,000 state armed police employees have been prepped to help conduct the elections adn maintain law and order, Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro said.
Further to maintain peace police said a prohibitory order has been imposed across Tripura that will remain in effect till 6 am on February 17. The state's national and international boundaries have also been sealed to prevent 'trouble mongers'.
Tripura state polls LIVE News Updates: Voting to be conducted between 7 am and 4 pm for Tripura assembly elections
The Tripura electorate will have its assembly elections voting on February 16. As per a PTI report, prep for a free, fair and peaceful elections are complete. Timings are 7 am to 4 pm at 3,337 polling stations. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told the agency that 1,100 of these station are identified as 'sensitive' and another 28 as 'critical'.
The 60-member Tripura Assembly is witnessing fierce competition. Chief competition is among the BJP-IPFT alliance, the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and regional party Tipra Motha. Notably, Tipra Motha was formed by the states' royal family heir.
Votes will be counted on March 2.
LIVE: Voting begins in Tripura Assembly polls— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 16, 2023
Read @ANI | https://t.co/WxoZo3qFUJ#TripuraAssemblyPolls #TripuraAssemblyElections #TripuraPolls #AssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/6kqi7NNXPc
Tripura readies for assembly elections in three-corner contest. The north-eastern state is readying for a high voltage battle between the BJP, Congress-Left alliance and Tipra Motha.
