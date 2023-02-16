Latest News LIVE Updates: Tripura readies for assembly elections in 3-corner contest

February 16, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

Latest News LIVE Updates: Tripura readies for a three-corner contest in its assembly elections on February 16.. The north-eastern state is heading for a high voltage battle for the 60-member Tripura electorate on February 16. Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm at 3,337 polling stations. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told PTI that around 1,100 of the state's polling stations are identified as 'sensitive' and another 28 as 'critical'. Chief competition

is among the BJP-IPFT alliance, the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and regional party Tipra Motha -- formed by the states' royal family heir. Votes will be counted on March 2.