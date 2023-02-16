English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 16, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

    Latest News LIVE Updates: Tripura readies for assembly elections in 3-corner contest

    Latest News LIVE: The north-eastern state of Tripura is readying for a high voltage 3-cornered battle between the BJP, Congress-Left alliance and Tipra Motha.

    Latest News LIVE Updates: Tripura readies for a three-corner contest in its assembly elections on February 16.. The north-eastern state is heading for a high voltage battle for the 60-member Tripura electorate on February 16. Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm at 3,337 polling stations. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told PTI that around 1,100 of the state's polling stations are identified as 'sensitive' and another 28 as 'critical'. Chief competition

    is among the BJP-IPFT alliance, the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and regional party Tipra Motha -- formed by the states' royal family heir. Votes will be counted on March 2.

    • Latest News LIVE Updates: Tripura readies for assembly elections in 3-corner contest
      Latest News: Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • February 16, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: Tight security arrangements for Tripura elections


      In terms of security arrangements, 25,000 central forces security personnel, 31,000 polling personnel, and 31,000 state armed police employees have been prepped to help conduct the elections adn maintain law and order, Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro said.
      Further to maintain peace police said a prohibitory order has been imposed across Tripura that will remain in effect till 6 am on February 17. The state's national and international boundaries have also been sealed to prevent 'trouble mongers'.

    • February 16, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: Voting to be conducted between 7 am and 4 pm for Tripura assembly elections

      The Tripura electorate will have its assembly elections voting on February 16. As per a PTI report, prep for a free, fair and peaceful elections are complete. Timings are 7 am to 4 pm at 3,337 polling stations. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro told the agency that 1,100 of these station are identified as 'sensitive' and another 28 as 'critical'.
      The 60-member Tripura Assembly is witnessing fierce competition. Chief competition is among the BJP-IPFT alliance, the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and regional party Tipra Motha. Notably, Tipra Motha was formed by the states' royal family heir.
      Votes will be counted on March 2.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 16, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST
    • February 16, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Latest News LIVE Updates:

      Tripura readies for assembly elections in three-corner contest. The north-eastern state is readying for a high voltage battle between the BJP, Congress-Left alliance and Tipra Motha.

    • February 16, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's News LIVE updates. Stay tuned for the latest news, updates and developments in India and around the world!

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes