Latest News LIVE Updates: Tripura readies for assembly elections in 3-corner contest

In terms of security arrangements, 25,000 central forces security personnel, 31,000 polling personnel, and 31,000 state armed police employees have been prepped to help conduct the elections adn maintain law and order, Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro said.
Further to maintain peace police said a prohibitory order has been imposed across Tripura that will remain in effect till 6 am on February 17. The state's national and international boundaries have also been sealed to prevent 'trouble mongers'.