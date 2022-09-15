Live News Updates: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin among top leaders to attend first in-person SCO summit after COVID

Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will hold its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years, shaking off the COVID fears and providing a rare opportunity for all its eight heads of state to meet on the sidelines of the event to have face-to-face talks on pressing global and regional issues of common concern.