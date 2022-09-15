 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin among top leaders to attend first in-person SCO summit after COVID

Moneycontrol News
Sep 15, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: The last in-person SCO summit was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in 2019. After that, the 2020 Moscow summit was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 summit at Dushanbe was conducted in a hybrid mode.

Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

 

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will hold its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years, shaking off the COVID fears and providing a rare opportunity for all its eight heads of state to meet on the sidelines of the event to have face-to-face talks on pressing global and regional issues of common concern.

September 15, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

September 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Lancet report highlights 'massive global failures' in COVID-19 response

September 15, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Jordanian Prime Minister BisherAl-Khasawneh tests positive for Covid 19

September 15, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

US Senate confirms Indian American Shefali Razdan Duggal as Ambassador to the Netherlands

September 15, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

SCO summit | Opportunity for India, Pakistan to break the ice, resolve issues: Hurriyat Conference

September 15, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra on break today, will resume on Friday

September 15, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

SCO Summit | The Eastern Window: India blocking China's efforts to make SCO an anti-West front 

September 15, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

WHO chief says COVID deaths lowest since March 2020, end of pandemic in sight

September 15, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

PM Modi may hold meetings with Russia and Iran on margins of SCO summit

September 15, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST