Live News Updates: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin among top leaders to attend first in-person SCO summit after COVID

September 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Lancet report highlights 'massive global failures' in COVID-19 response

- Widespread, global failures at multiple levels in the COVID-19 response led to millions of preventable deaths and reversed progress made towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in many countries, according to a new Lancet COVID-19 Commission report.

- The Commission critically considers the global response to the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing widespread failures of prevention, transparency, rationality, basic public health practice, and operational cooperation and international solidarity that resulted in an estimated 17.7 million deaths.

- The report also finds that most national governments were unprepared and too slow in their response, paid too little attention to the most vulnerable groups in their societies, and were hampered by a lack of international cooperation and an epidemic of misinformation. Read more here.