Live News Updates: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin among top leaders to attend first in-person SCO summit after COVID

Tamil Nadu | Today we paid our tribute to our party founder Anna Durai on his birthday & are proud to inaugurate a free breakfast scheme: CM MK Stalin pic.twitter.com/x3eeghfkkN— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will hold its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years, shaking off the COVID fears and providing a rare opportunity for all its eight heads of state to meet on the sidelines of the event to have face-to-face talks on pressing global and regional issues of common concern.
Lancet report highlights 'massive global failures' in COVID-19 response
Jordanian Prime Minister BisherAl-Khasawneh tests positive for Covid 19
US Senate confirms Indian American Shefali Razdan Duggal as Ambassador to the Netherlands
Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra on break today, will resume on Friday
SCO Summit | The Eastern Window: India blocking China's efforts to make SCO an anti-West front
WHO chief says COVID deaths lowest since March 2020, end of pandemic in sight
PM Modi may hold meetings with Russia and Iran on margins of SCO summit
- Widespread, global failures at multiple levels in the COVID-19 response led to millions of preventable deaths and reversed progress made towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in many countries, according to a new Lancet COVID-19 Commission report.
- The Commission critically considers the global response to the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing widespread failures of prevention, transparency, rationality, basic public health practice, and operational cooperation and international solidarity that resulted in an estimated 17.7 million deaths.
- The report also finds that most national governments were unprepared and too slow in their response, paid too little attention to the most vulnerable groups in their societies, and were hampered by a lack of international cooperation and an epidemic of misinformation. Read more here.
- Jordanian Prime Minister BisherAl-Khasawneh has tested positive for COVID 19, the state-run Petra news agency reported.
- Khasawneh tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)
- Shefali Razdan Duggal, an Indian-American political activist, has been confirmed by US Senate as the country's next envoy to the Netherlands.
- Razdan Duggal, 50, was confirmed by the US Senate by a voice vote along with two other confirmations to senior administrative positions.
- A Kashmiri Pandit, Razdan Duggal was born in Haridwar and moved with her family to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of two. Thereafter she moved to Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of five, where she grew up.
- She graduated from Miami University and earned her master's from New York University. (PTI)
SCO summit | Opportunity for India, Pakistan to break the ice, resolve issues: Hurriyat Conference
- The Hurriyat Conference on Wednesday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan is an opportunity for prime ministers of India and Pakistan to break the ice and move towards resolving their outstanding issues.
- The SCO will hold its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Thursday after two years. This is the first time after the Covid pandemic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be attending the two-day summit.
- In a statement, the Hurriyat Conference said, "As Indian and Pakistani prime ministers will be in Samarkand...it is an opportunity to break the ice in their relationship and talk to each other and move forward in resolving their differences including the settlement of the Kashmir conflict." Read details here.
- Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra will now resume from Kerala’s Kollam on Friday after a one-day break on September 15.
- Taking Twitter on Wednesday, Congress leader Jairam said that the Padyatra will resume on Friday.
- The yatra completed its seventh day on Wednesday which was started from Navayikkulam in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.
- The Yatra is in its Kerala leg and would traverse through the state for the next 17 days. (ANI)
- In theory, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would appear as a strong and united front now that the western world is taking serious notice of its influence, and Iran is expected to join it shortly.
- The SCO is far from cohesive, with China trying to build a military base in Sri Lanka to target India while speaking of unity among member countries. Read more here.
- World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the number of weekly reported deaths from COVID-19 last week plunged to its lowest since March 2020. He added that the end of the pandemic is now in sight.
- We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic", the WHO chief told media personnel during his regular weekly press conference. The UN health agency's Director-General explained, however, that the world is "not there yet".
- The WHO chief also warned that if the world does not take the opportunity now, there is still a risk of more variants, deaths, disruption, and uncertainty. "So, let's seize this opportunity", he urged, announcing that WHO is releasing six short policy briefs that outline the key actions that all governments must take now to "finish the race". (Reuters)
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia and Iran on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand during September 15-16.
- Pakistan’s foreign office has ruled out a bilateral meeting between Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, while there is no official word from both India and China on a structured meeting between the prime minister and President Xi Jinping.
- The prime minister will have an extremely tight schedule in Samarkand as he is expected to fly into the historic city late in the afternoon on Thursday and leave late on Friday evening.
- The heads of SCO states are expected to be in the same room for at least two sessions of the summit and a dinner to be hosted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, people familiar with the matter said.
