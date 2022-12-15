Live News: Nirav Modi loses appeal against extradition to UK Supreme Court

Business and Political Live Updates: Fugitive Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi on Thursday lost a bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the UK’s Supreme Court.
Get real-time updates related to business news and political news from India along with world.
Acid attack: Delhi Police issues notice to Flipkart
Delhi Police has issued a notice to Flipkart after it found that the acid used to attack the 17-year-old girl in west Delhi a day before was procured from the e-commerce firm, officials said on December 15.
An immediate response was not available from Flipkart.
Two masked men on a bike flung acid on the teen minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries. (PTI)
Reliance Consumer Products launches FMCG brand 'Independence' in Gujarat
'Independence' was introduced to consumers and kirana partners on the occasion of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's centenary celebrations at Akshardham in Ahmedabad. It offers products in several categories, including staples, processed foods, and other daily necessities.
Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, on the launch of Independence, said, “I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products."
IAF carries out air exercise in Northeastern region; gets last of 36 Rafale jets
The Indian Air Force, bolstered by its full complement of Rafale combat jets, on Thursday launched a major exercise covering the Northeastern region amid a fresh spike of border tension with China along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.
The two-day mega exercise is involving almost all its frontline fighter jets and other assets deployed in the region, people familiar with the drill said. (PTI)
Wipro selected by Mazda Motors Logistics Europe for application transformation in five-year deal
India's top IT services companyWiproLimited on December 15 stated that it has been selected by Mazda Motors Logistics Europe for application transformation in five-year, multi-million dollar deal.
"This strategic relationship withWiprowill help industrialize Mazda IT, digitize processes, and further enable agileDevOpsways of working while infusing state-of-the-art tools to drive automation,"Wiprosaid in a statement.
Meanwhile, shares ofWiproon December 15 closed 1.15 percent lower at Rs 395.35 apiece on BSE.
Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan & Carlyle-backed Indegene files papers for Rs 2,750 cr-Rs 3,000 cr IPO
Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and top private equity firm Carlyle-backed life sciences tech player Indegene has filed papers with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 2,750 crore - Rs 3000 crore via an initial public offer (IPO), multiple industry sources with the knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.
If the listing plans fructify, this would be India's biggest enterprise tech/IT services IPO since TCS in 2004 which had an IPO size of Rs 4,713 crore. Interestingly, the filing of papers took place a day after Infosys celebrated its 40th anniversary. READ MORE
Delhi HC reserves verdict on batch of pleas challenging Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) signs Rs 4,450 crore loan pact with SJVN Green Energy for 1,000 MW solar project at Bikaner
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) on December 15 signed a loan agreement for Rs 4,444.71 crore with SJVN Green Energy Ltd for a 1,000 MW Solar power project at Bikaner, Rajasthan.
The IREDA funded project will connect to 400/220 KV substation Bikaner-II (near Bikaner). SJVN has bagged the project through the tender floated by IREDA under the CPSU Phase-II (Tranche III) Scheme for development of Grid connected Solar PV Power Project through competitive Bidding Process based on VGF support.
UK airports to soon relax security rules for liquids, laptops
Under current requirements, travellers in the UK are allowed to only carry liquids only up to 100 millilitres and scan them through in a clear plastic bag. Laptops and other electronic devices are also scanned separately, causing long security check queues at airports.The Department for Transport (DfT) said the new legislation being tabled in the UK Parliament this week is aimed at streamlining the processes using the latest advancements in screening technology to further improve the security standards at airports.
Scindia inaugurates Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco direct flight
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated Air India's direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco. The flight will be operated thrice a week. Currently, Air India operates services from Mumbai to Newark. After San Francisco, the airline plans to connect Mumbai with New York next year.
FIFA, UEFA rules compatible with EU competition rules, EU court adviser says
Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA’s rules giving them the right to block clubs from joining a breakaway league and penalise players who do so are compatible with EU antitrust laws, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday.
The case centres on the dispute between UEFA, FIFA and the European Super League last year but could also impact other sports, clubs and players tempted by lucrative deals offered by rebel bodies and seeking to cash in during relatively short careers.
At issue is whether FIFA and UEFA’s statutes allowing them to block rival events, bar clubs and players from taking part in the Super League or ban them from taking part in national team matches conform with EU competition rules against companies or bodies abusing their dominance. (PTI) Read more.
Nirav Modi loses appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
On Nov 9, 2022 the high court had given the green signal to his extradition to India.
Delhi Excise Policy case: Trial Court takes cognizance the chargesheet submitted by the CBI
The court also issued summonsto all seven defendants in the case, including two Delhi government employees.The case's following hearing is scheduled for January 3, 2023.
Indo-Nepal Joint Training Exercise "SURYA KIRAN-XVI" will be hosted from 16-29 Dec
The Nepal Army Battle School at Saljhandi (Nepal) will host the 16th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Training Exercise "SURYA KIRAN-XVI" between India and Nepal from 16 to 29 December. It will strengthen defence collaboration, which will strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
The absence of the CEO of DIAL despite issuing summons has upset members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Aviation
Dial CEO is represented at the committee meeting by Narayan Rao, the deputy MD of the DIAL group.
Bihar hooch tragedy: 'Jo piyega, woh marega,' says CM Nitish Kumar as death toll climbs to 26
After Bihar's hooch toll climbed to 26, Chief Minister NitishKumaron Thursday warned that if people drink spurious liquor, they will die, as the prohibition policy of his government came under attack from left, right and centre.
Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor described the state's prohibition law as a farce and demanded scrapping of the prohibition law.
''Jo piyega woh marega'' (those who drink spurious alcohol will die), thunderedBiharChief Minister NitishKumarwho stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was "not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state". (PTI)
India’s digital transformation is impressive, but digital divide is widening
In hisspeechto G20 leaders in Bali, Indonesia on November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to work on bridging the digital divide during India's presidency of the global intergovernmental forum. The Prime Minister's intentions are welcome, but in the absence of concrete government action, bridging the digital divide in India will remain a distant dream.
In India, there has been a growing push by the government and private sector to digitise services. During the pandemic, the country heavily relied on the digital delivery of essential services such as vaccines, healthcare, and education. Access to the Internet, digital devices, and uninterrupted electricity, something which can cost a significant part of the income to an average Indian, has become a pre-requisite if one wants to enjoy the benefits of a government-backed digitisation wave. Consequently, those who cannot access the utilities mentioned above due to social and economic barriers are left behind.Read more.
Union home secretary reviews crowding at airports
The issue of crowding at airports, particularly Delhi and Mumbai, was discussed threadbare at a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla here on Thursday, officials said.
Bhalla convened the meeting to discuss with stakeholders continuous complaints from passengers the rush at the entry gates, luggage dropping, and security check areas. The meeting discussed the issue of crowding and how to fix the problems faced by the passengers, an official said.
Representatives of key stakeholders such as the Civil Aviation Ministry, CISF, and Bureau of Immigration attended the meeting, an official said. Over the last two weeks, passengers have been posting pictures and videos of long queues and crowding at the IGI in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai prompting authorities to take note and asking airlines and airport operators to ease the traffic. (PTI)
HP CM seeks appointment to meet PM
We have sought an appointment from the Prime Minister to meet him: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tells news agency, ANI,in Delhi
Breakthrough in Shraddha murder case as dad's DNA matches with bones found in delhi forest
According to police sources reported in a report by news agency PTI, the 12 bone fragments discovered in Delhi's Mehrauli woodland region have been matched with samples belonging to Shraddha Walkar's father. Walkar's live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused of strangling her and chopping her body into 35 pieces. The accused dumped the pieces at numerous locations throughout the capital city. “The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar’s father," a source was quoted.
The Central Forensic Science Laboratory received the bone samples for DNA testing. The forensic sciences lab turned up Poonawala's polygraph test report to the police on Wednesday.
India's Q3 current account deficit likely shot up on widening trade gap: Poll
India's current account deficit likely rose to its highest in nearly a decade in the July-September quarter as elevated commodity prices and a weak rupee stretched the trade gap even further, a Reuters poll of economists found.
A revival in domestic demand in Asia's third-largest economy since the COVID-19 pandemic has also compounded the shortfall through higher imports, while at the same time exports to a weakening global economy shrank to a 20-month low inOctober. Read more.
Ayushman Bharat Yojana implementation in Odisha
Ayushman Bharat Yojana implementation in Odisha was urged by OdishaBJP MPs, including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a letterand ameeting with Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister. They also emphasised the state's declining State Health Index.
Dropout rate of girls has declined since 2014: Mansukh Mandaviya
The dropout rate of girls from schools saw a decline since 2014 while PG seats have almost doubled, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.
The minister credited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for this surge in the education sector.
Interacting with the reporters outside Parliament, Mandaviya said the Modi government is trying to ensure that the country's need for doctors is fulfilled and children aspiring for medical education do not have to go abroad. Read more.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister addresses the press on Chapra hooch tragedy
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav addressed the press in Patna and said "It's BJP-ruled states that come among top 3-4 states (deaths due to spurious liquor). If you compare Bihar & Gujarat, 50 such deaths were reported in 4 years whereas 21 were in Bihar. The agenda of BJP's people is to only spread hatred & lies"
Himachal Pradesh CM meet Congress' National Prez Mallikarjun Kharge
Himachal Pradesh's chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the state Congress' president Pratibha Singh meet the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.
Shraddha Walker murder: Bone samples found at the crime scene match Shraddha's father's DNA
A few of the bone samples collected by the Delhi Police from then jungles of Mehrauli and Gurugram have matched the DNA of Shraddha's father, the police clarified that the bone samples belonged to Shraddha.
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the media
"There is no challenge at all. A cabinet is formed with the elected MLAs, the CM is elected from the MLAs. So, there is no challenge at all", Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said
Rescue & fire fighting operation underway at Avignon Park building in Mumbai
Fire tenders & police have reached the location.As many as 4 fire engines rushed to the spot.
Eastern Air Command to conduct routine exercise in its AOR(area of responsibility)
Eastern Air Command of IAF will conduct a pre-planned routine exercise in its AOR(area of responsibility)on 15-16 Dec. This was planned well in advance of recent developments in Tawang & not associated with these events. The exercise will be conducted towards training of IAF crew
G20 delegates visit Bengaluru Palace in Karnataka
Death toll in Chapra's hooch tragedy rises to 39
The death toll in the Chapra hooch tragedy rose to 39. BJP MP Sushil Modi said, "In the past 6 years more than 1,000 people have died in Bihar due to spurious liquor &6 lakhs have gone to jail. Is Bihar under police raj? The way Nitish kumar behaved in assembly isn't graceful, he should apologise"
Last of the 36 IAF Rafale aircraft lands in India
The last of the 36 IAF Rafale aircraft landed in India after a quick en-route mid-air refuelling from a UAE Air Force tanker aircraft after taking off from France to reach India: Indian Air Force (IAF)
Himachal | Tibetans-in-exile protest in Mcleodganj against China
"We've seen recent clash&illegal incursion by PLA at Arunachal border area. We're here to show our support to Indian Army &Indian people. We've been saying 'Tibet's independence, India's security," a protester said.
Avignon Park building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area catches fire
Maharashtra | Fire breaks out at Avignon Park building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. As many as 4 fire engines rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses the media on demands to lift liquor ban
"The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses the media on demands to lift liquor ban
"Even when there was no liquor ban here, people died due to spurious liquor -even in other states. People should be alert. As there is a liquor ban here, something spurious will be sold due to which people die. Liquor is bad & shouldn't be consumed" Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said
PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary
Railways bag nine awards for energy conservation
Indian Railways has won nine National Energy Conservation Awards for the year 2022, with the South Central Railways bagging the first and second prize in railway stations category. These awards were given for the best energy management practices and presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a function held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the aegis of Ministry of Power on Wednesday. The first prize was awarded for Kacheguda station (Telangana) and the second to Guntakal railway station (Andhra Pradesh) for energy conservation measures in railway stations category, a statement from the Ministry said on Thursday. Certificate of merit was awarded to the Kanpur Central Railway Station (NCR), Rajahmudry Railway Station (SCR) and Tenali Railway station (SCR) under this category.
Aviation minister says Delhi airport situation will improve in 7-10 days
"Congestion at entry points and check-in counters at T3 has eased. Four additional X-ray machines have been added at the Security Hold Area; display boards showing wait times have come up. Deployment of CISF manpower has already kick-started, and will progressively increase in the next few days," Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla to review crowding at airports
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday will review the issue of crowding at airports, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai, with key stakeholders, officials said.
Bhalla has convened a meeting in the wake of continuous complaints from passengers about the rush at the entry gates, luggage dropping, and security check areas.
Representatives of key stakeholders such as the Civil Aviation Ministry, airport operators, CISF, and Bureau of Immigration are expected to attend the meeting, an official said. Read More
Congress leader gives adjournment motion notice for 'detailed' discussion on India-China border row
Congress leader Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for a ‘detailed’ discussion on the India-China border row.
Govt wants to discuss Global Warming over price rise, joblewsness: Derek O'Brien
TMC MP Derek O’Brien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss global warming.
On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament.
Home Secretary to chair meeting on Delhi Airport rush
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will chair a high-level meeting on airport rush in the national capital on Thursday morning. The meeting is likely to be held after 11 am in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Senior officers in the MHA, officials in the Minister of Civil Aviation and others concerned with the matter, including those in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), will attend the meeting.
Delhi acid attack: Chemical traders call for effective way to monitor those buying acid
In the wake of a schoolgirl being attacked with acid in Delhi, chemical traders have called on the authorities for an effective way to monitor those buying it, claiming that all necessary measures are in place to check the sale of acid. Over-the-counter sale of acid no longer takes place in Delhi. Chemicals like sulphuric acid and nitric acid are available for industrial purposes but licenses are required for their sale and purchase, the traders claimed. On Wednesday, two masked men on a motorcycle threw acid on a Class 12 student minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday morning, leaving her seriously injured. The accused probably threw nitric acid on the victim which was ordered through an e-commerce portal. However, the type of acid used in the crime will be confirmed after a forensic examination, police said.
Delhi acid attack: Chemical traders call for effective way to monitor those buying acid
