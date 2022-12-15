 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News: Nirav Modi loses appeal against extradition to UK Supreme Court

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Fugitive Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi on Thursday lost a bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the UK’s Supreme Court.

Get real-time updates related to business news and political news from India along with world.

December 15, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

Acid attack: Delhi Police issues notice to Flipkart


Delhi Police has issued a notice to Flipkart after it found that the acid used to attack the 17-year-old girl in west Delhi a day before was procured from the e-commerce firm, officials said on December 15.

An immediate response was not available from Flipkart.


Two masked men on a bike flung acid on the teen minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries. (PTI)

December 15, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Reliance Consumer Products launches FMCG brand 'Independence' in Gujarat

'Independence' was introduced to consumers and kirana partners on the occasion of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's centenary celebrations at Akshardham in Ahmedabad. It offers products in several categories, including staples, processed foods, and other daily necessities.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, on the launch of Independence, said, “I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products."

December 15, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

IAF carries out air exercise in Northeastern region; gets last of 36 Rafale jets

The Indian Air Force, bolstered by its full complement of Rafale combat jets, on Thursday launched a major exercise covering the Northeastern region amid a fresh spike of border tension with China along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two-day mega exercise is involving almost all its frontline fighter jets and other assets deployed in the region, people familiar with the drill said. (PTI)

December 15, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

Wipro selected by Mazda Motors Logistics Europe for application transformation in five-year deal

India's top IT services companyWiproLimited on December 15 stated that it has been selected by Mazda Motors Logistics Europe for application transformation in five-year, multi-million dollar deal.

"This strategic relationship withWiprowill help industrialize Mazda IT, digitize processes, and further enable agileDevOpsways of working while infusing state-of-the-art tools to drive automation,"Wiprosaid in a statement.

Meanwhile, shares ofWiproon December 15 closed 1.15 percent lower at Rs 395.35 apiece on BSE.

December 15, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan & Carlyle-backed Indegene files papers for Rs 2,750 cr-Rs 3,000 cr IPO


Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and top private equity firm Carlyle-backed life sciences tech player Indegene has filed papers with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 2,750 crore - Rs 3000 crore via an initial public offer (IPO), multiple industry sources with the knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

If the listing plans fructify, this would be India's biggest enterprise tech/IT services IPO since TCS in 2004 which had an IPO size of Rs 4,713 crore. Interestingly, the filing of papers took place a day after Infosys celebrated its 40th anniversary. READ MORE

December 15, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

Delhi HC reserves verdict on batch of pleas challenging Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed

December 15, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) signs Rs 4,450 crore loan pact with SJVN Green Energy for 1,000 MW solar project at Bikaner

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) on December 15 signed a loan agreement for Rs 4,444.71 crore with SJVN Green Energy Ltd for a 1,000 MW Solar power project at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The IREDA funded project will connect to 400/220 KV substation Bikaner-II (near Bikaner). SJVN has bagged the project through the tender floated by IREDA under the CPSU Phase-II (Tranche III) Scheme for development of Grid connected Solar PV Power Project through competitive Bidding Process based on VGF support.

December 15, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

UK airports to soon relax security rules for liquids, laptops

Under current requirements, travellers in the UK are allowed to only carry liquids only up to 100 millilitres and scan them through in a clear plastic bag. Laptops and other electronic devices are also scanned separately, causing long security check queues at airports.The Department for Transport (DfT) said the new legislation being tabled in the UK Parliament this week is aimed at streamlining the processes using the latest advancements in screening technology to further improve the security standards at airports.

December 15, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

Scindia inaugurates Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco direct flight

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated Air India's direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco. The flight will be operated thrice a week. Currently, Air India operates services from Mumbai to Newark. After San Francisco, the airline plans to connect Mumbai with New York next year.

December 15, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

FIFA, UEFA rules compatible with EU competition rules, EU court adviser says

Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA’s rules giving them the right to block clubs from joining a breakaway league and penalise players who do so are compatible with EU antitrust laws, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday.

The case centres on the dispute between UEFA, FIFA and the European Super League last year but could also impact other sports, clubs and players tempted by lucrative deals offered by rebel bodies and seeking to cash in during relatively short careers.

At issue is whether FIFA and UEFA’s statutes allowing them to block rival events, bar clubs and players from taking part in the Super League or ban them from taking part in national team matches conform with EU competition rules against companies or bodies abusing their dominance. (PTI) Read more.