Live News: Nirav Modi loses appeal against extradition to UK Supreme Court

December 15, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

Acid attack: Delhi Police issues notice to Flipkart



Delhi Police has issued a notice to Flipkart after it found that the acid used to attack the 17-year-old girl in west Delhi a day before was procured from the e-commerce firm, officials said on December 15.

An immediate response was not available from Flipkart.



Two masked men on a bike flung acid on the teen minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries. (PTI)