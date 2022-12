December 15, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

IAF carries out air exercise in Northeastern region; gets last of 36 Rafale jets

The Indian Air Force, bolstered by its full complement of Rafale combat jets, on Thursday launched a major exercise covering the Northeastern region amid a fresh spike of border tension with China along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two-day mega exercise is involving almost all its frontline fighter jets and other assets deployed in the region, people familiar with the drill said. (PTI)