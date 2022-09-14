Live News Updates: Food exports from Ukraine are up, Russia fertiliser down, says UN

September 14, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress

- The former security chief at Twitter told Congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences that make it vulnerable to exploitation by “teenagers, thieves and spies” and put the privacy of its users at risk.

- Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations Tuesday.

- Zatko said “Twitter leadership ignored its engineers,” in part because “their executive incentives led them to prioritise profit over security.”

- One issue that didn't come up in the hearing was the question of whether Twitter is accurately counting its active users, an important metric for its advertisers.

- Separately on Tuesday, Twitter's shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the deal according to multiple media reports. Shareholders have been voting remotely on the issue for weeks.

- The vote was largely a formality, particularly given Musk's efforts to nullify the deal, although it does clears a legal hurdle to closing the sale.

- Zatko was the head of security for the influential platform until he was fired early this year. He filed a whistleblower complaint in July with Congress, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission.