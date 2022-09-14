Live News Updates: Food exports from Ukraine are up, Russia fertiliser down, says UN

Business and Political Live Updates: U.N. trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, who leads the team trying to facilitate unimpeded global access to Russian food and fertiliser, said Russia reported a 12% increase in food exports from June to July.
Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress
- The former security chief at Twitter told Congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences that make it vulnerable to exploitation by “teenagers, thieves and spies” and put the privacy of its users at risk.
- Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations Tuesday.
- Zatko said “Twitter leadership ignored its engineers,” in part because “their executive incentives led them to prioritise profit over security.”
- One issue that didn't come up in the hearing was the question of whether Twitter is accurately counting its active users, an important metric for its advertisers.
- Separately on Tuesday, Twitter's shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the deal according to multiple media reports. Shareholders have been voting remotely on the issue for weeks.
- The vote was largely a formality, particularly given Musk's efforts to nullify the deal, although it does clears a legal hurdle to closing the sale.
- Zatko was the head of security for the influential platform until he was fired early this year. He filed a whistleblower complaint in July with Congress, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cholera outbreak in Syria, UN official 'expresses concern'
- A total of 26 cholera cases have been confirmed in Syria, and a United Nations official expressed "serious concern about the outbreak of the disease". (IANS)
Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Joe Biden sees long haul
- Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast, a goal U.S. President Joe Biden said would be "a long haul" achieving.
- In a Tuesday evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.
- "Stabilisation measures" had been completed in about half of that territory, Zelenskiy said, "and across a liberated area of about the same size, stabilisation measures are still ongoing." (Reuters)
- U.N. trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, who leads the team trying to facilitate unimpeded global access to Russian food and fertiliser, said Russia reported a 12% increase in food exports from June to July.
- But while there has been “important progress,” the U.N. is concerned about fertiliser exports needed by October and November, the latest for the northern hemisphere planting season, she said. (PTI)
