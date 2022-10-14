 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: SC defers hearing in the electoral bonds case, fixes the date for next hearing on December 6

Moneycontrol News
Oct 14, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: Petitioners said that the issue concerning electoral bonds scheme and related steps affect democracy.

Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.

 

October 14, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Electoral Bonds case in Supreme Court:

October 14, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

US House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump

October 14, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

Bhopal, MP | It's up to Congress' CEA chairman to take action on it: Congress President candidate Shashi Tharoor

October 14, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

"No good relations at cost of India's integrity": Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on October 13 ruled out any talks with Pakistan at the cost of India's integrity

October 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Stubble burning: Government to provide financial assistance for torrefaction, pelletisation plants

October 14, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan

October 14, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh | There is a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) meeting today

October 14, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

I was in the US recently. I said that we'll purchase oil from wherever we have to: HS Puri

October 14, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eases to 10.7% for September 2022 against 12.41% recorded in August 2022: Govt of India

October 14, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Chandigarh | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds a meeting with his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue