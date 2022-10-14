Live News Updates: SC defers hearing in the electoral bonds case, fixes the date for next hearing on December 6

Business and Politics Live Updates: Petitioners said that the issue concerning electoral bonds scheme and related steps affect democracy.
October 14, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
Electoral Bonds case in Supreme Court:
October 14, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
US House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump
October 14, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
Bhopal, MP | It's up to Congress' CEA chairman to take action on it: Congress President candidate Shashi Tharoor
October 14, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
"No good relations at cost of India's integrity": Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on October 13 ruled out any talks with Pakistan at the cost of India's integrity
October 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Stubble burning: Government to provide financial assistance for torrefaction, pelletisation plants
October 14, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan
October 14, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh | There is a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) meeting today
October 14, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
I was in the US recently. I said that we'll purchase oil from wherever we have to: HS Puri
October 14, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
Annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eases to 10.7% for September 2022 against 12.41% recorded in August 2022: Govt of India
October 14, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
Chandigarh | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds a meeting with his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue
October 14, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids about 25 locations in the national capital in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case investigation
October 14, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Bihar | Raids by a central agency underway on the premises of builder Gabbu Singh in Shivpuri and Patel Nagar areas of Patna
October 14, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
MoRTH issues advisory to states on low speed electric two wheelers
October 14, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
Jammu | 29 Army Dog Unit remembers Indian Army Dog 'Zoom'
October 14, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
A suspect has been arrested and is in police custody in connection with the incident wherein an Indian student was stabbed multiple times in Australia
October 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and 5 others from charges of links with banned extremist outfits
October 14, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
Centre upgrades the security of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Z-category CRPF security cover in the North-Eastern region to Z+ category CRPF security cover on an all-India basis
October 14, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
India
October 14, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
Development of any country can't be complete unless poor are free from inequality: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar
October 14, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
October 14, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
October 14, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
October 14, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
India's Covid-19 Update
October 14, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
UP Minister's nephew arrested for assault
October 14, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Stop mindless violence in America: Raleigh mayor after 5 dead in shooting
October 14, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
October 14, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Bomb threat on Moscow-Delhi flight, search underway | Passengers, crew safely deboarded
October 14, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
October 14, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
October 14, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
India has set a global benchmark in digitisation: Nirmala Sitharaman says in US
October 14, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
October 14, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Ukraine says more than 600 settlements liberated in past month, including 75 in Kherson
October 14, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
India calls for collective responsibility for preventing risks from aggravating: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
October 14, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST