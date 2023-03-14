Live News: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

March 14, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

Live News: Gandhi hasn't said anything that requires an apology says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Rahul Gandhi hasn't said anything that requires an apology. He expressed concern about the state of our democracy & attacks on it by the practices of the ruling govt: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told news reporters

This is milder than what PM Narendra Modi has said in foreign countries, he has constantly attacked Congress party,previous govt, alleged lack of progress before he came to power. This kind of discourse abroad was initiated by PM Modi not by Congress, the Congress said