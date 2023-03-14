Live News: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

Live News Updates: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks. As the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the House function and took up the Question Hour.
Live News: Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi
Commenting on the technological prowess used in creating the Vande Bharat Express, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said "Noise level inside Vande Bharat is 100 times less than noise levels inside an airplane"
Live News: Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi
"Inflation at 6.4 was the latest trend. Inflation in growing economy, an economy that has challenges we face today, anywhere between 4.5-6 is a good number. India is on a consistent growth path", the Union Minister said
Live News: 'Budget 2020-2023 shows a well thought through & consistent economic policy being taken by government' says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
-Budget 2020-2023 shows a well thought through & consistent economic policy being taken by government. Budget 2020 had public investment of 40 billion, which has seen a consistent increase, with 10 trillion announced this time, Vaishnaw said.
-He also said there is moderate inflation, consistent growth rate of 6-8% in country
Live News: Gandhi hasn't said anything that requires an apology says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Rahul Gandhi hasn't said anything that requires an apology. He expressed concern about the state of our democracy & attacks on it by the practices of the ruling govt: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told news reporters
This is milder than what PM Narendra Modi has said in foreign countries, he has constantly attacked Congress party,previous govt, alleged lack of progress before he came to power. This kind of discourse abroad was initiated by PM Modi not by Congress, the Congress said
Live News: BJP MP Hema Malini comments on Rahul Gandhi's speech
Not right to speak against India abroad, says BJP MP Hema Malini on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's London speech
News Alert
February Wholesale Inflation (WPI) falls to 3.85% as compared to 4.73% in January: Government of India
Live News: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila detained by police during a protest in Delhi
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila has been detained by police during a protest against Telangana's KCR government in Delhi. She has alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project
Live News: Police detains Congress workers protesting against toll levied on motorists using Mysuru-Bengaluru highway
Congress workers were detained by the police at Sheshagirihalli toll plaza in Ramnagar district during a protest over the toll levied on motorists using the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila protests against KCR government
"India has seen many big scams. I am here today to throw light on the biggest scam in the country, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam. We will march to the Parliament to show how big this scam is" YS Sharmila the chief of the YSRTP said while protesting in Delhi
Live News: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm
Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm, amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy comments. Asking the Congress members, who were on their feet, to maintain the decorum of the House and not show placards, Speaker Om Birla said they should let the House function.
Live News: Supreme Court agrees to hear Karnataka Lokayukta's plea against grant of anticipatory bail to BJP MLA ahead of polls
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Karnataka Lokayukta's plea against grant of anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in corruption case
'Some political forces are using technology to spread rumours' says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
"Today, many criminal acts are being conducted using technology. Some political forces are using technology to spread rumours and disturb law and order for their own benefit" Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said at an event in Chennai
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil moves privilege motion against BJP leader Piyush Goyal
CongressMP Shaktisinh Gohil has moved a privilege motion against Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal for naming Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi in the House, Congress MP KC Venugopal said
Rajya Sabha members congratulate teams of 'RRR' & The Elephant Whisperers'
These achievements reflect a global appreciation of the vast talent, immense creativity and committed dedication of Indian artists. Indeed another facet of our global rise & recognition: Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar said
News Alert
Congress protest in Parliament over various issues including the Adani stocks issue
News Alert
- Supreme Court dismisses Union Government's plea seeking additional compensation from Union Carbide Corporation for Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims.
Parliament proceedings
- PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with his top ministers including Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur and Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.
Activists urge UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to court
- Human rights activists urged the UNSC to refer Myanmar's military rulers to the International Criminal Court and urged neighboring Southeast Asian countries to support the opposition pro-democracy movement.
Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital fined over alleged medical negligience
- The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital in Prayagraj over alleged neglect in treatment of a patient that ultimately caused her death.
TV Narendran, MD of Tata Steel at CII summit
- There is a growing momentum towards emerging clean energy technologies which is indicated by strengthened international and national climate ambitions
- Despite crisis, the world is yet to see a global response that matches scale and speed of challenge
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union Health ministry
- The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken up for consideration the healthcare sector's long-standing demand to frame guidelines for determining medical negligence cases, the ministry told PTI through an RTI query.
Goa govt to hold meeting on H3N2 influenza
- The Goa government will hold a high-level meeting today to discuss monitoring of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 as directed by the Centre, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.
- Goa has not reported any confirmed H3N2 cases so far this year.
AQI in moderate category in Delhi
- In the national capital, minimum temperature recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius
- The maximum is likely to hit 34 degrees Celsius, according to the India Metrological Department.
Rajya Sabha proceedings
- Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Naseer Hussain has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the proceedings of the House & discuss the "failure of Govt in constituting JPC in the Adani financial fraud case".
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP rally in Bhopal, may make big announcement
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally of AAP in Bhopal on Tuesday as he kicks off the party's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, due later this year.
- An Aam Aadmi Party functionary said Kejriwal is expected to make some big announcements at the rally.
Rajya Sabha proceedings
- BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 and demanded JPC probe into Hindenburg report.
Karnataka Congress stage protest
Karnataka | Congress stage protest at Sheshagirihalli toll plaza in Ramnagar district over toll levied on motorists using the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway pic.twitter.com/NPdgBKbMUs— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023
Turkey Earthquake Update
- The death toll from two earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 has risen to 48,448, the Turkish Interior Minister said.
Budget session of the Parliament
- Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 on Adani stocks issue
- AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg case and a discussion in the House on this issue.
Global financial stocks lose $465 billion on SVB impact worries
- Global financial stocks have lost $465 billion in market value so far as investors cut exposure to lenders from New York to Japan in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.
- The declines came after US peers tumbled, with investors questioning whether a government rescue plan for the banking system will prevent more fallout from SVB’s demise.
- The combined market capitalisation of the MSCI World Financials Index and MSCI EM Financials Index has dropped about $465 billion in three days.
Budget session of the Parliament
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the table of Rajya Sabha a statement showing Supplementary Demands for Grants of Union Territory of Jammy & Kashmir 2022-23
News Alert
- Police deployed at Kaniminike toll plaza on Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway, in view of protest called by pro-Kannada organisations against the high rate of toll levied on motorists using the expressway
Landslide in Northern Brazil, 8 dead
- Eight died including 4 children after a landslide occurred in the eastern part of Manaus, the capital of Amazon in northern Brazil, reports local media.
US, Australia and UK announce nuclear-powered submarine deal
- The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom has announced a nuclear-powered submarine deal, a step aimed at countering the Chinese aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region, as per PTI.
- The announcement was made after the leaders of the three countries attended a summit meeting in San Diego and asserted that the move is to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open.
China to resume issuing visas for foreigners from March 15
- China will begin re-issuing various categories of visas to foreigners from March 15, the Chinese Embassy in the United States said, as the country continues to re-open its borders after three years of Covid-19 containment measures.
- In a statement, the embassy said China will also lift visa restrictions for various locations, including Hainan Island and cruise ships passing through Shanghai port. Details here.
CMs of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya call on PM Modi
- Chief Ministers of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13, days after they assumed office, according to the PMO.
Defence ministers of Japan, Britain, Italy to meet in Tokyo this week
- Britain and Italy's defence chiefs will visit Japan this week to hold meetings with their local counterpart, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada, Japan said on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.
- The three nations announced in December the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) venture to develop by 2035 a next-generation jet which would combine the British-led Tempest project with Japan's F-X programme.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, two days after they test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, says South Korea
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan was collecting information on the missile, and that they have not confirmed any damage within the country related to the launch.
- The launch comes two days after North Korea test-fired what it called two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, and less than a week after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to intensify drills to deter and respond to a "real war" if necessary.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!