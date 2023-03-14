 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Live News Updates: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks. As the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the House function and took up the Question Hour.

March 14, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Live News: Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi

Commenting on the technological prowess used in creating the Vande Bharat Express, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said "Noise level inside Vande Bharat is 100 times less than noise levels inside an airplane"

March 14, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Live News: Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi

"Inflation at 6.4 was the latest trend. Inflation in growing economy, an economy that has challenges we face today, anywhere between 4.5-6 is a good number. India is on a consistent growth path", the Union Minister said

March 14, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

Live News: 'Budget 2020-2023 shows a well thought through & consistent economic policy being taken by government' says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

-Budget 2020-2023 shows a well thought through & consistent economic policy being taken by government. Budget 2020 had public investment of 40 billion, which has seen a consistent increase, with 10 trillion announced this time, Vaishnaw said.

-He also said there is moderate inflation, consistent growth rate of 6-8% in country

March 14, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

Live News: Gandhi hasn't said anything that requires an apology says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Rahul Gandhi hasn't said anything that requires an apology. He expressed concern about the state of our democracy & attacks on it by the practices of the ruling govt: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told news reporters

This is milder than what PM Narendra Modi has said in foreign countries, he has constantly attacked Congress party,previous govt, alleged lack of progress before he came to power. This kind of discourse abroad was initiated by PM Modi not by Congress, the Congress said

March 14, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Live News: BJP MP Hema Malini comments on Rahul Gandhi's speech

Not right to speak against India abroad, says BJP MP Hema Malini on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's London speech

March 14, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

News Alert


February Wholesale Inflation (WPI) falls to 3.85% as compared to 4.73% in January: Government of India

March 14, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Live News:  YSRTP chief YS Sharmila detained by police during a protest in Delhi



YSRTP chief YS Sharmila has been detained by police during a protest against Telangana's KCR government in Delhi. She has alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

March 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Live News: Police detains Congress workers protesting against toll levied on motorists using Mysuru-Bengaluru highway

Congress workers were detained by the police at Sheshagirihalli toll plaza in Ramnagar district during a protest over the toll levied on motorists using the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway

March 14, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila protests against KCR government 

"India has seen many big scams. I am here today to throw light on the biggest scam in the country, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam. We will march to the Parliament to show how big this scam is" YS Sharmila the chief of the YSRTP said while protesting in Delhi

March 14, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Live News: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm 



Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm, amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy comments. Asking the Congress members, who were on their feet, to maintain the decorum of the House and not show placards, Speaker Om Birla said they should let the House function.