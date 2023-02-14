Latest LIVE News Updates: "Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of," says Amit Shah on opposition allegations over Hindenburg-Adani row

Latest LIVE News Updates: Amit Shah also said that EC is to take a call on Jammu & Kashmir elections, and statehood after assembly polls.
While speaking to ANI on Congress’s allegations that Adani being ‘favoured’ by BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that "there is nothing to hide or be afraid of."
He also said that BJP has no competition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi has full support of people.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's interview on state elections in 2023
Watch Union Home Minister Amit Shah's interview on state elections in 2023, Adani-Hindenburg row, PFI ban, Parliament disruptions, internal security, 2024 Lok Sabha polls and other issues.
"Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of," says Amit Shah on opposition allegations over Hindenburg-Adani row
There is nothing to hide or be afraid of, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Congress’s allegations that Adaniis being ‘favoured’ by BJP.
(ANI)
President Biden has sought broad assessment of China's intelligence capabilities, says White House
following the detection of a spy balloon and high-altitude flying objects over American airspace, President Joe Biden has directed the US Intelligence community to do a "broad assessment" of China's intelligence capabilities after assuming office.
Recently, there have been three incidences of balloon sightings in the US.
John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House said, "When President Biden came into office (in 2021), he directed the US Intelligence community to do a broad assessment of Chinese intelligence capabilities and assure -- and to ensure that we were working to detect and to protect against them."
Equatorial Guinea confirms its first outbreak of the Marburg Virus
Equatorial Guinea confirms its first outbreak of the Marburg Virus, a highly infectious and deadly disease similar to Ebola, following the deaths of at least nine: World Health Organization (WHO)
Health Minister Mitoha Ondo'o Ayekaba told reporters that after consulting with the World Health Organization and the United Nations, a health alert had been declared in Kie-Ntem province and the neighboring district of Mongomo.
Rajnath Singh to host defence ministers conclave
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to host a conclave of his counterparts on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 14th Aero India 2023. The defence ministry said ministers of foreign-friendly countries and India will engage in carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Aero India 2023.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes on Pulwama attack's 4th anniversary
"I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism," Shah tweeted.
PM Modi pays tributes on Pulwama attack's 4th anniversary
“Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India”, the prime minister tweeted.
In 2019, on this day, at least 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives as a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy. The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur.
Over Rs 1,000 crore to be spent by Delhi govt on preparations for G20 summit, related events
As per estimates, more than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by various Delhi government agencies on the preparations for the G20 summit and related events. the beautification work and such other preparations by various departments of the city government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will cost Rs 1,084 crore, the officials told PTI. This is apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure.
Delhi will host the main summit meeting of the G20 (Group of 20) countries and seven other related events, starting in March.
Turkey not to accept more refugees from Syria after earthquakes, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkey will not accept more refugees from Syria after the earthquakes, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu while denying claims that Syrians were flooding into the country following the deadly quakes.
Claims that there is a new influx of refugees from Syria to Turkey "are not true". "We will not allow that. It is out of the question," Cavusoglu said.
Turkey has offered to the United Nations to open two more border gates into Syria through Turkey's southern province of Kilis, however, he noted that the gates would serve as one way into Syria for humanitarian aid.
SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US, Asian markets gain
Following Wall Street's overnight rally, Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday morning. All eyes are now on US CPI data as India's headline retail inflation rate jumped to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent.
Biden set to name Fed's Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser
US President Joe Biden has decided to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser, according to a report by Bloomberg.
According to the people aware of the matter, Jared Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, is considered likely to be named its chair. He will replace Cecilia Rouse, who is stepping down.
Adani Group seeks capital infusion from Abu Dhabi Inc
To infuse capital into Adani Enterprises or other group entities, the Adani Group has been in talks since last week with Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Corp (IHC), sources told The Economic Times.
People aware of the matter say that they are looking at an infusion of $1-$1.5 billion though the quantum of investments has not yet been finalised. As of now, no breakthrough has been made, according to the report.
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate national Aadi Mahotsav on February 16
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate national Aadi Mahotsav on 16th February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. Over 1000 tribal artisans and artists from 28 States and Union Territories will take part in the festival. (All India Radio)
Amit Shah will present President's Colour to Haryana Police today
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will present President’s Colour to Haryana Police at Haryana Police Academy in Karnal today: ANI
The Japanese economy grew at an annual pace of 0.6% in October-December
Managing to eke out growth after a quarter of slowdown, the Japanese economy grew at an annual pace of 0.6% in October-December. The Cabinet Office reported the economy grew 0.2% in the 2022 final quarter, compared to the previous quarter. It contracted 0.3% in July-September and grew 1.1% in April-June. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions, both abroad and in Japan, has helped a recovery in tourism and other economic activity.
Indian indices to open higher; Wall Street closed Monday with sharp gains
SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index on Tuesday with a gain of 51 points. In the west, Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday as investors awaited inflation data likely to hint at the path of the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.
Cash-strapped Pakistan set for tax hikes in return for massive IMF bailout
Cash-strapped Pakistan, this month, will impose new taxes of Rs 170 billion in a bid for a massive bailout.This comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delayed the release of a crucial $1.1 billion portion of a 2019 deal worth $6 billion, on hold since December over Pakistan’s failure to meet the terms.
However, economists and political analysts have warned the new taxes could accelerate the country’s spiralling inflation.
Walmart to close three tech hubs, relocate staff
Asking hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, Walmart Inc will close three of its US technology hubs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The retailer would close offices that housed technology staff in Austin, Texas, in Carlsbad, California and in Portland, Orego, said Robert Munroe, Walmart's director of global communications.
"We have decided, looking at our location strategy, that we will exit those three hubs," he said, adding that the combined employment at the three offices was in the hundreds.
Fire breaks out in Delhi factory, no casualty reported
A fire broke out in a chair manufacturing factory in Bawana Industrial Area. Eightfire tenders are present on the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties reported so far, ANI reports.
Russia plans to sell 80% of oil to 'friendly' countries in 2023
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Russia plans to sell more than 80 per cent of its oil exports to what it calls “friendly” countries in 2023, referring to countries that have not sanctioned Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. He added that these countries would also receive 75 per cent of Russia’s refined oil products.
China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on February 17
Confirming an earlier Reuters report, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday that officials from China, India, Saudi Arabia and Group of Seven nations will participate in a first virtual meeting of a new sovereign debt roundtable on February 17. The meeting will be co-chaired by the IMF, the World Bank and India, the current leader of the Group of 20. The roundtable will also include officials from countries that have requested debt treatments under the Group of 20 common framework - Ethiopia, Zambia and Ghana - as well as middle-income countries such as Sri Lanka, Suriname and Ecuador, which have faced their own debt crises.
We are not flying surveillance balloons over China, says White House
Dismissing Beijing's claims that the United States has flown more than 10 high-altitude balloons into its airspace without its permission, the White House on Monday said that there is no American balloon flying over Chinese airspace.
"We are not flying surveillance balloons over China. I'm not aware of any other craft that we're flying over into Chinese airspace," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at a news conference.
New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle causes widespread flooding
Only the third time in its history, New Zealand declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding, huge ocean swells, and landslides. Minister of Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty said that more rain and high winds were expected.
Minister of Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty said that New Zealand was now through the worst of the storm, forecasting that more rain and high winds were expected. New Zealand declared a national emergency after an earthquake in 2011 and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Roads are closed, mobile phone services are down and some towns are cut off. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Hipkins said it was too early to say how many people had been displaced or injured. No deaths have been confirmed.
Grant Thornton to audit some of Adani Group's companies
In a bid to discredit claims by short-seller Hindenburg Research, Adani Group has appointed accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audits of some of its companies, Reuters reported citing sources.
Adani Group said last week it was considering an independent evaluation of issues relating to legal compliance, related party transactions and internal controls following the Hindenburg report. Grant Thornton would also look at whether related-party transactions at the Adani Group complied with corporate governance standards, sources added.
On Monday, the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) told the Supreme Court that it was looking into the allegations made against the Adani Group by Hindenburg Research.
Adani Group reassured investors on Monday, saying that it had strong cashflows, the business plans were fully funded and that it was "confident in the continued ability of our portfolio to deliver superior returns to shareholders.”
