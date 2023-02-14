English
    February 14, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

    Latest LIVE News Updates: "Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of," says Amit Shah on opposition allegations over Hindenburg-Adani row

    Amit Shah also said that EC is to take a call on Jammu & Kashmir elections, and statehood after assembly polls.

    While speaking to ANI on Congress’s allegations that Adani being ‘favoured’ by BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that "there is nothing to hide or be afraid of."

    He also said that BJP has no competition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi has full support of people.

    • February 14, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: "Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of," says Amit Shah on opposition allegations over Hindenburg-Adani row

      There is nothing to hide or be afraid of, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Congress’s allegations that Adaniis being ‘favoured’ by BJP.
      (ANI)

    • February 14, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: President Biden has sought broad assessment of China's intelligence capabilities, says White House

      following the detection of a spy balloon and high-altitude flying objects over American airspace, President Joe Biden has directed the US Intelligence community to do a "broad assessment" of China's intelligence capabilities after assuming office.

      Recently, there have been three incidences of balloon sightings in the US.

      John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House said, "When President Biden came into office (in 2021), he directed the US Intelligence community to do a broad assessment of Chinese intelligence capabilities and assure -- and to ensure that we were working to detect and to protect against them."

    • February 14, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: Equatorial Guinea confirms its first outbreak of the Marburg Virus

      Equatorial Guinea confirms its first outbreak of the Marburg Virus, a highly infectious and deadly disease similar to Ebola, following the deaths of at least nine: World Health Organization (WHO)

      Health Minister Mitoha Ondo'o Ayekaba told reporters that after consulting with the World Health Organization and the United Nations, a health alert had been declared in Kie-Ntem province and the neighboring district of Mongomo.

    • February 14, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: Rajnath Singh to host defence ministers conclave

      Defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to host a conclave of his counterparts on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 14th Aero India 2023. The defence ministry said ministers of foreign-friendly countries and India will engage in carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Aero India 2023.

    • February 14, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes on Pulwama attack's 4th anniversary

      "I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism," Shah tweeted.

    • February 14, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: PM Modi pays tributes on Pulwama attack's 4th anniversary

      “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India”, the prime minister tweeted.

      In 2019, on this day, at least 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives as a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy. The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur.

    • February 14, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: Over Rs 1,000 crore to be spent by Delhi govt on preparations for G20 summit, related events

      As per estimates, more than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by various Delhi government agencies on the preparations for the G20 summit and related events. the beautification work and such other preparations by various departments of the city government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will cost Rs 1,084 crore, the officials told PTI. This is apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure.

      Delhi will host the main summit meeting of the G20 (Group of 20) countries and seven other related events, starting in March.

    • February 14, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: Turkey not to accept more refugees from Syria after earthquakes, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

      Turkey will not accept more refugees from Syria after the earthquakes, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu while denying claims that Syrians were flooding into the country following the deadly quakes.

      Claims that there is a new influx of refugees from Syria to Turkey "are not true". "We will not allow that. It is out of the question," Cavusoglu said.

      Turkey has offered to the United Nations to open two more border gates into Syria through Turkey's southern province of Kilis, however, he noted that the gates would serve as one way into Syria for humanitarian aid.

    • February 14, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US, Asian markets gain

      Following Wall Street's overnight rally, Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday morning. All eyes are now on US CPI data as India's headline retail inflation rate jumped to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent.

      Stay tuned to Moneycontrol's market blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    • February 14, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: Biden set to name Fed’s Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser

      US President Joe Biden has decided to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser, according to a report by Bloomberg.

      According to the people aware of the matter, Jared Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, is considered likely to be named its chair. He will replace Cecilia Rouse, who is stepping down.

    • February 14, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: Adani Group seeks capital infusion from Abu Dhabi Inc

      To infuse capital into Adani Enterprises or other group entities, the Adani Group has been in talks since last week with Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Corp (IHC), sources told The Economic Times.

      People aware of the matter say that they are looking at an infusion of $1-$1.5 billion though the quantum of investments has not yet been finalised. As of now, no breakthrough has been made, according to the report.

    • February 14, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News Updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate national Aadi Mahotsav on February 16

      PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate national Aadi Mahotsav on 16th February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. Over 1000 tribal artisans and artists from 28 States and Union Territories will take part in the festival. (All India Radio)

