Latest LIVE News Updates: "Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of," says Amit Shah on opposition allegations over Hindenburg-Adani row

There is nothing to hide or be afraid of, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Congress’s allegations that Adaniis being ‘favoured’ by BJP.
(ANI)
While speaking to ANI on Congress’s allegations that Adani being ‘favoured’ by BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that "there is nothing to hide or be afraid of."
He also said that BJP has no competition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi has full support of people.
following the detection of a spy balloon and high-altitude flying objects over American airspace, President Joe Biden has directed the US Intelligence community to do a "broad assessment" of China's intelligence capabilities after assuming office.
Recently, there have been three incidences of balloon sightings in the US.
John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House said, "When President Biden came into office (in 2021), he directed the US Intelligence community to do a broad assessment of Chinese intelligence capabilities and assure -- and to ensure that we were working to detect and to protect against them."
Equatorial Guinea confirms its first outbreak of the Marburg Virus, a highly infectious and deadly disease similar to Ebola, following the deaths of at least nine: World Health Organization (WHO)
Health Minister Mitoha Ondo'o Ayekaba told reporters that after consulting with the World Health Organization and the United Nations, a health alert had been declared in Kie-Ntem province and the neighboring district of Mongomo.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to host a conclave of his counterparts on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 14th Aero India 2023. The defence ministry said ministers of foreign-friendly countries and India will engage in carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Aero India 2023.
"I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism," Shah tweeted.
“Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India”, the prime minister tweeted.
In 2019, on this day, at least 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives as a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy. The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur.
As per estimates, more than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by various Delhi government agencies on the preparations for the G20 summit and related events. the beautification work and such other preparations by various departments of the city government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will cost Rs 1,084 crore, the officials told PTI. This is apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure.
Delhi will host the main summit meeting of the G20 (Group of 20) countries and seven other related events, starting in March.
Turkey will not accept more refugees from Syria after the earthquakes, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu while denying claims that Syrians were flooding into the country following the deadly quakes.
Claims that there is a new influx of refugees from Syria to Turkey "are not true". "We will not allow that. It is out of the question," Cavusoglu said.
Turkey has offered to the United Nations to open two more border gates into Syria through Turkey's southern province of Kilis, however, he noted that the gates would serve as one way into Syria for humanitarian aid.
Following Wall Street's overnight rally, Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday morning. All eyes are now on US CPI data as India's headline retail inflation rate jumped to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent.
US President Joe Biden has decided to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser, according to a report by Bloomberg.
According to the people aware of the matter, Jared Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, is considered likely to be named its chair. He will replace Cecilia Rouse, who is stepping down.
To infuse capital into Adani Enterprises or other group entities, the Adani Group has been in talks since last week with Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Corp (IHC), sources told The Economic Times.
People aware of the matter say that they are looking at an infusion of $1-$1.5 billion though the quantum of investments has not yet been finalised. As of now, no breakthrough has been made, according to the report.
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate national Aadi Mahotsav on 16th February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. Over 1000 tribal artisans and artists from 28 States and Union Territories will take part in the festival. (All India Radio)