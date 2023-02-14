Latest LIVE News Updates: "Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of," says Amit Shah on opposition allegations over Hindenburg-Adani row

February 14, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

following the detection of a spy balloon and high-altitude flying objects over American airspace, President Joe Biden has directed the US Intelligence community to do a "broad assessment" of China's intelligence capabilities after assuming office.

Recently, there have been three incidences of balloon sightings in the US.

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House said, "When President Biden came into office (in 2021), he directed the US Intelligence community to do a broad assessment of Chinese intelligence capabilities and assure -- and to ensure that we were working to detect and to protect against them."